L.A.-based Mexican/American musician Jean Dawson has a new single "SICK OF IT*" out now via Def Jam from his third album, CHAOS NOW* released October 7th by Handwritten/Varick Street Records. His new collection of songs cover a wide range of genres, inviting listeners to see themselves fully through him. The reflective album balances chaos and control. The idea that tomorrow is chaotic and finding peace with that.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO