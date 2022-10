The Tucson Homeless Work Program is a collaborative effort to provide day labor/temporary employment opportunities for people experiencing homelessness while simultaneously addressing municipal clean-up needs and contributing to a more welcoming and vibrant Tucson. The program is collaboratively administered by the City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Department, City of Tucson Environmental and General Services Department, and not-for-profit organizations.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 22 HOURS AGO