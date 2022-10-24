Too bad Halloween is on a Monday evening, but even though that’s the case this year, I’m sure the streets will be packed with Trick-Or-Treaters. And why not, with a forecast like we are going to see for the Weather First Viewing Area this year! Very comfy 50s for evening temps under a partly cloudy sky. You really can’t complain about a forecast like this for those Trick-Or-Treaters!

22 HOURS AGO