KAAL-TV
Halloween is anything but scary
We’re all hoping to avoid rain, snow, blizzards, ice storms and super cold temperatures for Halloween. Well, this year’s edition will do all of the above. Dare I say it’s the least scary Halloween you could have? Weather-wise of course. We’ll hit 60s and there’s a lot of sunshine to go around.
KAAL-TV
A Not-So-Spooky Halloween
Too bad Halloween is on a Monday evening, but even though that’s the case this year, I’m sure the streets will be packed with Trick-Or-Treaters. And why not, with a forecast like we are going to see for the Weather First Viewing Area this year! Very comfy 50s for evening temps under a partly cloudy sky. You really can’t complain about a forecast like this for those Trick-Or-Treaters!
