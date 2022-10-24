Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Marathon Oil Stock Bullish By 34% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) rose by a staggering 34.01% in 21 sessions from $22.58 to $30.26 at 15:51 EST on Wednesday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.67% to $14,537.19, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
SmileDirectClub Stock Over 15% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) jumped by a staggering 15.15% in 5 sessions from $0.71 at 15.15, to $0.82 at 20:40 EST on Wednesday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 2.04% to $10,970.99, following the last session’s downward trend. SmileDirectClub’s...
via.news
Pinduoduo Stock Impressive Jump On Wednesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Pinduoduo rising 11.31% to $52.91 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ fell 2.04% to $10,970.99, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around negative trend exchanging session today. Pinduoduo’s last close...
via.news
Li Auto Stock Bearish Momentum With A 34% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) fell by a staggering 34.33% in 21 sessions from $23.01 at 2022-09-30, to $15.11 at 14:43 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.33% to $10,824.68, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
Enphase Energy Stock Bullish Momentum With A 29% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) jumped by a staggering 29.79% in 10 sessions from $238.12 at 2022-10-14, to $309.06 at 14:57 EST on Thursday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.33% to $10,824.68, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
Viking Therapeutics Stock Is 29% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) rose by a staggering 29.87% in 21 sessions from $3.18 at 2022-10-13, to $4.13 at 14:55 EST on Thursday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.33% to $10,824.68, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
NeuroMetrix Stock Over 39% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ: NURO) slid by a staggering 39.86% in 21 sessions from $2.86 to $1.72 at 11:07 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.77% to $10,886.28, following the last session’s downward trend. NeuroMetrix’s last close was $1.75,...
via.news
Genworth Financial Stock Is 29% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE: GNW) rose by a staggering 29.58% in 21 sessions from $3.55 to $4.60 at 20:36 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.26% to $14,569.90, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Check Point Stock 9.26% Up On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Check Point (CHKP) rising 9.26% to $127.28 on Thursday while NASDAQ slid 1.63% to $10,792.67. Check Point’s last close was $116.49, 22.14% under its 52-week high of $149.62. About Check Point. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. markets and supports products...
via.news
ServiceNow Stock 13.71% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with ServiceNow (NOW) jumping 13.71% to $416.64 on Thursday while NYSE rose 0.26% to $14,569.90. ServiceNow’s last close was $366.41, 48.22% under its 52-week high of $707.60. About ServiceNow. ServiceNow, Inc. offers enterprise cloud computing services that define, structure, consolidate, manage,...
via.news
Shopify Stock Was Up By 17.74% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Shopify (SHOP) rising 17.74% to $34.22 on Thursday while NYSE rose 0.26% to $14,569.90. Shopify’s last close was $29.06, 83.52% under its 52-week high of $176.29. About Shopify. Shopify Inc. is a commerce company that offers a commerce platform as...
via.news
Lyft Stock Rises By 21% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) jumped by a staggering 21.77% in 10 sessions from $11.99 at 2022-10-13, to $14.60 at 15:41 EST on Wednesday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 2.06% to $10,968.71, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Pacific Biosciences Of California Stock Jumps By 35% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) rose by a staggering 35.34% in 21 sessions from $5.8 at 2022-09-30, to $7.85 at 14:15 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.91% to $10,871.52, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
Less Than One Hour Before The NYSE Open, Banco Bradesco Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and Banco Bradesco‘s pre-market value is already 4.81% up. Banco Bradesco’s last close was $2.91, 25.38% under its 52-week high of $3.90. The last session, NYSE ended with Banco Bradesco (BBDO) dropping 5.21% to $2.91. NYSE rose...
via.news
FAT Brands Stock Was 12.33% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with FAT Brands rising 12.33% to $7.71 on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 2.04% to $10,970.99, after three successive sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around bearish trend trading session today.
via.news
Platinum Futures Is 4% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 4.97% for the last 10 sessions. At 08:52 EST on Thursday, 27 October, Platinum (PL) is $951.80. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 7959, 99.99% below its average volume of 13018803759.54. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Bullish By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 8.58% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Thursday, 27 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,229.28. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 60328499, 84.17% below its average volume of...
via.news
Shopify Reports Smaller-than-forecast Loss, Still 14% Rise At Session Start On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) jumped by a staggering 14.69% to $33.33 at 10:22 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is rising 0.63% to $14,531.69, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, up to now, a somewhat positive trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Copper Futures Bullish By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 3.91% for the last 10 sessions. At 21:03 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, Copper (HG) is $3.54. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 1600, 99.99% below its average volume of 16718905520.92. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
USD/CNH Is 1% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.01% for the last 10 sessions. At 23:08 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.22. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.854% up from its 52-week low and 0.164% down from its 52-week high. Forex Price Classification.
Comments / 0