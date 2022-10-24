The UK’s biggest gas storage site has been brought back online in time for what could be one of the tightest winters for years for energy suppliers trying to meet the UK’s demand.Centrica said on Friday that it had brought the Rough gas storage facility in the North Sea back to 20% of its previous capacity.The site had been closed in 2017 as Centrica decided it did not make financial sense to pay for costly repairs, and the Government refused to help.But as gas prices have soared this year, and supply from Russia to Europe has been cut off, the...

