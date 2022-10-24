ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Michigan's Harbaugh: PSU's Franklin 'ringleader' in scuffle

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hewvf_0ilAfoOp00

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — (AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Penn State coach James Franklin acted as a "ringleader" when the No. 4 Wolverines and No. 13 Nittany Lions clashed nearly two weeks ago, dismissing Franklin's claim that a policy change was needed to keep things orderly beneath Michigan Stadium.

Harbaugh said Monday it wasn’t the lack of a policy that caused a problem between the teams.

A lot of heated words were exchanged and Michigan players reportedly said Penn State players threw peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at them as the teams headed to the locker room at halftime of a close game that the Wolverines won in a 41-17 rout on Oct. 15.

“Like you saw, pretty clearly, that (Penn State players) completely stopped. They weren’t letting us get up the tunnel,” Harbaugh said. “And it just seemed like such a sophomoric ploy to try to keep us out of our locker rooms. And (Franklin) looked like he was the ringleader of the whole thing.”

Franklin said there should be a policy in place to prevent teams heading to the locker rooms at the same time and suggested the need for some sort of buffer to separate the teams.

“All there has to be is a two-minute or minute buffer in between the two teams,” Franklin said. “We’re not the first team that’s had issues like that. To me, under the current structure, we won’t be the last.”

There were no reports of any physical confrontations.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

A message to Penn State Football fans ahead of the Ohio State matchup

This Saturday, Penn State Football will take on the second ranked Ohio State Buckeyes inside Beaver Stadium in a game that could make or break the Nittany Lions’ season. To the discontent of much of the fanbase, this game will kick off at noon. It’s not exactly ideal, but that doesn’t matter.
nittanysportsnow.com

‘Frustrating and Disappointing’: PSU AD Kraft Upset With Big Ten

Penn State is starting its Big Ten schedule on the road for the 13th time in 14 years, and Athletic Director Patrick Kraft isn’t happy. Kraft, who Penn State hired to replace Sandy Barbour as AD in April and officially took over the position July 1, spoke out against Penn State always playing on the road weeks after he started the job.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Morris reveals what led him to commit to Michigan as a recruit

Mike Morris wasn’t sure about school he wanted to play for as a high school recruit. Morris talked about what helped him make the decision to come to Michigan. Morris was looking for a sign of where to go. He was driving to school one day when someone cut him off with a Michigan license plate. It gets even weirder.
ANN ARBOR, MI
State College

Beaver Stadium to Implement New Student Section Security Measures

Penn State will debut new security protocols and procedures at Beaver Stadium this weekend ahead of Saturday’s matchup with No. 2 Ohio State, the university’s athletics department announced on Wednesday. The move comes after concerns were raised this week over Beaver Stadium’s security failures during last Saturday’s White...
emueagles.com

Bates Named Preseason All-MAC Second Team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) -- The Mid-American Conference announced its 2022-23 Men's Basketball Preseason Coaches' Poll and All-MAC Team selections today, Oct. 26, with Eastern Michigan University voted to finish seventh overall in a poll of the league coaches. Additionally, newcomer Emoni Bates (Ypsilanti, Mich.-Ypsi Prep-Memphis) was voted to the All-MAC Second Team.
YPSILANTI, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?

Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Check out this “bus-taurant” in Ann Arbor

With over 20 years in the hospitality industry, one couple decided to take tacos to the next level, literally. Aaron and Miriam Orr joined Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for All About Ann Arbor, on “Live in the D” to talk about their unique taco truck called 1923 Double Decker.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Best Sandwich: Zingerman’s

Zingerman’s Delicatessen is an Ann Arbor institution opened by Paul Saginaw and Ari Weinzweig in 1982 dedicated to serving traditional deli sandwiches to the Ann Arbor community. They have since expanded to include a café, bakehouse with classes, and a sit-down restaurant. The eclectic and cozy atmosphere welcomes thousands of regulars and visitors each year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
105K+
Followers
138K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy