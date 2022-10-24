ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New York Mets CF Brandon Nimmo on Rockies’ Wish List

At least one NL West team is already targeting this soon-to-be Mets' free agent. According to the Denver Post, center fielder Brandon Nimmo is one of the names that's on the Colorado Rockies' preliminary wish list ahead of MLB free agency. Per the report, the Rockies are looking for a left-handed hitting center fielder that they can insert at the top of their lineup and Nimmo fits this description.
QUEENS, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Biggest Questions Facing the Yankees This Offseason

Step 1 of the Yankees’ offseason went about as expected, even if the news wasn’t popular. Team owner Hal Steinbrenner told The Associated Press that he expects Aaron Boone to return as manager next season. That’s not a surprise after New York re-signed Boone to a three-year deal last offseason and the Yankees enjoyed a more successful campaign than they did in 2021.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Joel Embiid Feels Time is Already Working Against 76ers

Last year, the Philadelphia 76ers only had the star guard James Harden for 21 games after they struck a mid-season trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Throughout the final stint of the 2021-2022 regular season, both Harden and Joel Embiid made it clear that the Sixers didn’t have enough time to master their on-court chemistry before the playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy