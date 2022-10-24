At least one NL West team is already targeting this soon-to-be Mets' free agent. According to the Denver Post, center fielder Brandon Nimmo is one of the names that's on the Colorado Rockies' preliminary wish list ahead of MLB free agency. Per the report, the Rockies are looking for a left-handed hitting center fielder that they can insert at the top of their lineup and Nimmo fits this description.

