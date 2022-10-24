Part of the NB City Administrator’s Report to the City Council, Oct. 25, 2022. “We anticipate we are within six months from being able to re-open the North Bend Municipal Pool. We have advertised for an Aquatics Director, who will be responsible for hiring and training the lifeguards. Here is an update on the progress toward getting your pool back open: Windows: Nearly two dozen pool windows were damaged in the January 2022 storm. An insurance claim was filed, and is paying for the windows, less our deductible. Our vendor has finally been able to secure replacement windows and is scheduled to be onsite on Nov 14th to perform repairs, weather permitting. Pumps: We currently have two pumps on order; one is expected to arrive no later than January 2023, and the other on or about Apr 26th, 2023. Given the supply-chain issues with obtaining a pump and with the understanding that pumps do fail, the City Administrator authorized the purchase of both, so should we experience a catastrophic pump failure in the future, we will not be held hostage waiting for a replacement to be manufactured, shipped, and installed. We also await the filter system, which must be installed before operating the pool. The filter system has a guaranteed delivery date no later than Feb 3rd, 2022. The Pump Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) – the power supply to the AC pump motor – have a guaranteed delivery date of Feb 13th, 2023. Painting: The pool painting is almost complete. Plumbing: Contractors are finishing up with the plumbing necessary to have heated showers.”

