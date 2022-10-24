Read full article on original website
KVAL
Lane County cities prepare for leaf collection
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Fall is in full swing, and leaves are piling up across the area. Now cities across Lane County are beginning their annual leaf collection. Starting on November 7th the city of Eugene will begin clearing drainage systems of fallen leaves. Residents are responsible for leaf...
kezi.com
One dead after crash in road construction site near Monroe
MONROE, Ore. -- One person is dead after a crash in a road construction zone near Monroe, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at about 11:48 a.m. on Thursday, October 27 on Alpine Road near Bellfountain Road. The BCSO said their investigation showed a 2005 Subaru headed East on Alpine Road entered a construction zone and failed to stop for a flagger who was showing a stop sign. The Subaru reportedly crashed into a parked dump truck in the construction zone and the driver was fatally injured.
oregontoday.net
North Bend Municipal Pool Update, Oct. 27
Part of the NB City Administrator’s Report to the City Council, Oct. 25, 2022. “We anticipate we are within six months from being able to re-open the North Bend Municipal Pool. We have advertised for an Aquatics Director, who will be responsible for hiring and training the lifeguards. Here is an update on the progress toward getting your pool back open: Windows: Nearly two dozen pool windows were damaged in the January 2022 storm. An insurance claim was filed, and is paying for the windows, less our deductible. Our vendor has finally been able to secure replacement windows and is scheduled to be onsite on Nov 14th to perform repairs, weather permitting. Pumps: We currently have two pumps on order; one is expected to arrive no later than January 2023, and the other on or about Apr 26th, 2023. Given the supply-chain issues with obtaining a pump and with the understanding that pumps do fail, the City Administrator authorized the purchase of both, so should we experience a catastrophic pump failure in the future, we will not be held hostage waiting for a replacement to be manufactured, shipped, and installed. We also await the filter system, which must be installed before operating the pool. The filter system has a guaranteed delivery date no later than Feb 3rd, 2022. The Pump Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) – the power supply to the AC pump motor – have a guaranteed delivery date of Feb 13th, 2023. Painting: The pool painting is almost complete. Plumbing: Contractors are finishing up with the plumbing necessary to have heated showers.”
KVAL
Missing Douglas County couple located safe near Glendale
UPDATE (5:28 p.m.): Charles and Kathleen Walker were located by Douglas County Search and Rescue. According to DCSO, the couple were camping at a recreation site near the Glendale, Oregon area that did not have cellular telephone service. The couple were safe and did not require any further assistance. DOUGLAS...
KVAL
Eugene homeowners may face paying more in taxes if street levy passes
EUGENE, Ore. — Voters can see this measure on the November 8th ballot this year. If it passes, it will also be the fourth time it passes since 2008. The city has a list of 42 streets in Eugene that are in line for improvement. One of those roads is between the intersections of River Road and Division. Brian Richardson says curb ramps will be needing some revisions to comply with ADA standards.
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Douglas Co., Oct. 26
On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at approximately 12:41 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry, operated by David Feaver (77) of Modesto, California, lost control on the wet roadway. The Camry struck the embankment and rolled onto its roof. Feaver was transported by ambulance with critical injuries and later pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by North Douglas Fire Department and ODOT.
eastidahonews.com
California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome.
kptv.com
California couple found safe after reported missing while traveling through Oregon
DOUGLAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning. The DCSO announced both had been found safe around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or...
Progressive Rail Roading
Coos Bay port wins federal grant for rail tie, ballast project
The Oregon International Port of Coos Bay has received a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for tie and ballast work on the Coos Bay Rail Line (CBRL), which serves the port. Issued through the federal Port Infrastructure and Development Program (PIDP), the grant will fund a...
KVAL
Police: California man dies in I-5 crash in Douglas County
RICE HILL, Ore. — Around 12:40 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 22), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry driven by David Feaver, 77, of Modesto, California, lost control on the...
KVAL
Egan Warming Centers preparing to open amid colder weather
EUGENE, Ore. — The Egan Warming Centers, which lay out a spread of different locations throughout Eugene and Springfield, they're gearing up to open soon. Tim Black with St. Vincent De Paul says they're hoping to have enough volunteers who can help out at the locations. Each volunteer has to go through a round of training before they're poised to make sure the needs of unhoused guests are taken care of.
KVAL
UPDATE: 911 service restored for Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — UPDATE: Lumen has advised officials that the situation is now resolved. The Central Lane 911 Communication Center has reported that a phone company, Lumen, has advised they are experiencing network event impacting some customers in the Springfield area. The phone company is currently trouble-shooting the outage.
KVAL
Hiker rescued by Douglas County Search and Rescue; treated for hypothermia
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A 57-year-old Pacific Crest Trail thru-hiker, Hassan Falsafi, called 911 Friday evening, October 21, and asked for emergency assistance as he was experiencing hypothermia symptoms. Hassan had told 911 operators that he had tried to beat the incoming inclement weather, but was unsuccessful. He stated...
KVAL
Fire season ends today for some, still in effect for others
Fire season ends today for Coos and Western Douglas counties. Jef Chase of the Coos Forest Protective Association says both areas received enough rainfall in recent weeks to lower fire danger levels. Debris burning is now allowed for forest lands outside of city limits in both coverage areas, but Chase...
KVAL
Escaped debris pile burns 2 acres in Riddle
RIDDLE, Ore. — Just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) and Riddle Fire Protection District responded to an escaped debris pile burn on Council Creek Road in Riddle. "Upon arrival, rural responders took immediate action and had the 2-acre fire quickly extinguished," DFPA...
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Event Promises an Exploding Whale-of-a-Good Time in Nov.
(Florence, Oregon) – You could say it's a “whale of a holiday” on the Oregon coast. (Photo of Florence area Oregon Coast Beach Connection) That time of year again approaches when people all around the world still say “Happy Exploding Whale Day,” in a kooky tongue-in-cheek reference to one of Oregon's most notorious goof-ups. On November 12, it will have been 52 years since what was then called the Oregon Highway Department attempted to get rid of a whale carcass at Florence in a most unique and unsuccessful way.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN INJURED IN MONDAY NIGHT WRECK
A Lakeside woman was injured in a Monday night wreck in south Douglas County. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 10:00 p.m. the 75-year old was negotiating the turn at Bills Road and North Old Pacific Highway in the Myrtle Creek area. The driver went too wide and too fast for the wet roads and drove off the roadway and into a ditch. The woman had to be extracted from the vehicle due to being disabled and unable to get out on her own.
KVAL
UPDATE: Fatal pedestrian accident in Springfield closes Q Street
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — UPDATE: Springfield Police Department says at approximately 6:31 a.m., Tuesday morning, October 25, officers were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the 1500 block of Q Street. The driver of the vehicle was reportedly the one to call 911. They remained on scene of...
KVAL
Latter-day Saints announce groundbreaking for Willamette Valley Oregon temple
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Groundbreaking committee members told our station that the new temple will be built in Springfield, between International Way and Corporate Way. The new temple will sit on a 10.5 acre site, and will be single story of nearly 30,000 square feet. The groundbreaking ceremony will be...
KVAL
Reckless driver in custody after pursuit and forcible stop
EUGENE, Ore. — A man was taken into custody on Thursday near Hwy 126 for reckless driving and leading police on a pursuit and a forcible stop. Eugene Police said, shortly after 1:00 p.m. on October 27th, a man was reported at 1126 Hwy. 99N stumbling around the lot, trying to go into businesses, and taking flowers out of his vehicle and throwing them around. There was a subsequent call reporting the man in a vehicle at Gilbert Shopping Center, 1170 Hwy. 99 N, who was getting in and out of a sedan, stabbing at it with an item, driving recklessly, and throwing trash out of his vehicle.
