Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: Governor DeSantis likes one thing about President Biden...his wallet that he uses to fund his pet projects
Governor DeSantis has been criticizing the Biden Administration for years now, but there is one thing that he likes about Potus: his wallet that has been used for a while now to fund his top projects and pet projects, writes Victor.
Republicans' Chances of Winning House and Senate, According to Bookmakers
Bookies are offering odds on the outcome of November's crunch midterm elections, just two weeks before voters go to the polls. Control of both the Senate and House of Representatives is up for grabs, with the Republicans hoping they can torpedo Joe Biden's legislative agenda by winning both. According to...
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Ex-GOP adviser predicts what will happen if Republicans win majority in Congress
Mark McKinnon, co-creator of Showtime's "The Circus" and former political adviser, discusses the "Marjorie Taylor Greene phenomenon" within the Republican party with CNN anchor John Berman.
What do Iowans think of Donald Trump?
Most Iowans disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing as president. But what do they think about his 2020 (and potential 2024) opponent, former president Donald Trump?. A new Des Moines Register/Iowa Poll found most Iowans now hold unfavorable views of the former Republican president. It’s a notable shift after Trump's favorability rating spiked to a record high last fall.
“This is the ballgame”: DOJ moving quickly in “secret court proceedings” in Trump Jan. 6 probe
Investigators are ramping up efforts to penetrate the "privilege firewall" former President Donald Trump has used to avoid scrutiny of his Jan. 6 discussions in "secret court proceedings" in D.C., according to CNN. The Justice Department last week asked a federal judge to force Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone...
Democrats Surge Ahead in Record Breaking Early Voting.
Early Voters(via USA Today) States are reporting record breaking numbers of early voters. Already more than 7 million votes have been cast. Though not all states register voters by party, in those that do, Democrats have a strong lead over Republicans in votes cast. Democrats have cast 55% of early ballots so far, compared to 34.5% early ballots by GOP voters and 10.4% for unaffiliated voters.
Iowa Senate candidate said neighbor who assaulted Rand Paul was 'in the right'
Just two weeks ahead of the midterm elections, it was discovered that an Iowa Senate candidate previously supported the violent assault of Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), which resulted in several injuries.
Majority of Latino voters plan to back Democratic candidates in midterm elections, but the support is declining
There is a support decline from Latino voters who have backed Democratic candidates for a long time that is being picked up by polls across the United States. I Registered To Vote Today stickers stock photo for illustration purpose.Adam Glanzman / Getty Images.
freightwaves.com
Both sides blast proposal affecting ocean carrier profits, service contracts
Federal regulators are caught in the crossfire of calls from ocean carriers and shippers seeking changes to a proposed rule affecting how vessel space is allocated for import and export containers. The Federal Maritime Commission is using the rulemaking process to define what constitutes an unreasonable refusal by carriers to...
KCCI.com
Chuck Grassley and Mike Franken running in Iowa's US Senate race
Seven term senator Chuck Grassley is back on the campaign trail hoping for another six years on Capitol Hill. "I love the people of Iowa. I love working for the people of Iowa," Grassley said. Grassley's challenger is Democrat and three-star Navy admiral Mike Franken. "I would always put country...
Democratic and Republican voters both love civility – but the bipartisan appeal is partly because nobody can agree on what civility is
When former Vice President Mike Pence declared, in a speech to a conservative group, that “democracy depends on heavy doses of civility,” several attendees stood up and walked out of the Georgetown University auditorium. That speech came just three weeks before the midterm elections as commentators and candidates around the country were calling for greater civility in politics. This is no surprise. Civility is popular with the American people. Across the political spectrum, citizens agree that politics has become dangerously toxic, and they think the problem is worsening. That is one political issue we all agree on – democracy needs...
Republican ‘solutions’ will make inflation worse
My wife and I recently had the tremendous misfortune of needing to buy a car. Car prices, you may know, reached an all-time high between this year and last. There are now rumblings of a gradual decline, but rising interest rates will likely offset any savings. So with our beloved but rickety 2006 Altima facing another cruel Midwestern winter alone, we bit the bullet and bought a newer used car before those rates could get any higher.
Where’s the GOP outrage over farm debt assistance?
I try to stay atop the day’s news. But I must have dozed off last week — because I missed the response from Iowa Republican leaders to the Biden administration’s announcement of $1.3 billion in debt relief to 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on their farm loan payments. In making the announcement, U.S. Agriculture […] The post Where’s the GOP outrage over farm debt assistance? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
GDP Report Is Bad News For Republican Recession Claims
All summer, Republicans claimed the U.S. economy was in a recession because the country’s overall economic growth went negative for the first half of the year. “Everything about the Biden Recession was predictable — and avoidable,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy proclaimed in July. “Only Democrats in Washington chose not to see it coming.”
Murkowski faces Tshibaka and Chesbro in Alaska Senate debate
Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Alaskans want results, not "partisan, political rhetoric," as she faced her Donald Trump-backed Republican rival Kelly Tshibaka in a televised debate Thursday
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves Classics/Pioneers: Knabenshue successfully flew dirigible
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. Born in Lancaster, Ohio, on July 15, 1876, A. Roy Knabenshue was an aviator and aeronautical engineer. His father...
Arizona's election is all about selling snake oil. Take a good look, America
In Cochise County, the Republican-run Board of Supervisors voted this week to hand count ballots in the looming election, even as the county’s own lawyer – and most everybody else – warned that such a move would be illegal. On the airwaves, Kari Lake once again made it clear this week that she...
Comments / 1