ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

Comments / 5

Related
WWMT

Hastings teen dies after Baltimore Township car crash

WAYLAND, Mich. — A Hastings teen died after a car crash in Baltimore Township Wednesday night. The crash happened on Maple Grove Road near Foster Road when a driver lost control of the car and rolled into a corn field, according to Michigan State Police. One of the passengers,...
HASTINGS, MI
WWMT

Charges authorized for teen behind wheel of deadly crash with gravel truck

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teenage boy accused of causing a crash that killed a teenage passenger has been arrested on reckless driving charges, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The deadly crash happened Aug. 17 at Jackson Street and 22nd Avenue outside Hudsonville, investigators said. Disguised: Man...
HUDSONVILLE, MI
WWMT

Passenger dies in crash with semi truck in Cass County

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 23-year-old passenger died Wednesday from a crash with a semi-truck in Cass County. The driver, Andres Rivera, 24, turned in front of the semi at the intersection of Old M-205 and Autumn Drive around 9 a.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Kalamazoo...
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Driver convicted of fleeing deputies, faces 15 years in prison

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A driver who fled from deputies at a high rate of speed in July 2022 has been convicted of fleeing/eluding police in the fourth degree, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Daniel Wagner, 41, was found guilty after a one day trial on...
CENTREVILLE, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo library evacuated after false threat

KALAMAZOO, MI – A false threat was made at the Kalamazoo Central Library on Wednesday morning. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the library, 315 S. Rose St., for a report of a bomb threat that ended up being a general threat, KDPS Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Marshall student in custody, accused of school threat

MARSHALL, Mich — A Marshall student was taken to Calhoun County Juvenile Home on charges related to threats of violence, according to Marshall Police Department. The school resource officer and the district's threat assessment team determined that a threat made Tuesday was "legitimate," prompting an arrest, police said. In...
MARSHALL, MI
WILX-TV

4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Four teenagers were arrested Tuesday in Lansing in connection with an armed robbery. Police said the suspects ranged in age from 17-18. The arrest happened at a home on Grovenburg Street, near Miller Road. A large police presence - including Lansing Police Department officers and Michigan State Police troopers - was seen at the location.
LANSING, MI
WWMT

Suspect in custody for the accused killing of Battle Creek man

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — New details in the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man from Battle Creek have been uncovered. One suspect was taken into custody for the killing of William Michael Wilson, 36, according to Battle Creek Sgt./Det. Chris Rabbitt. A charge is expected to be submitted in upcoming days,
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo takes steps to protect cyclists, students at busy intersections

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo placed new safety measures at four major intersections Thursday. The safety plans are in downtown Kalamazoo and right next to Western Michigan University's campus, according to the city. Confusion and construction cones: Why so many lanes are closed on Westnedge. City crews...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy