Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
West Michigan state troopers participate in Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Week
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Over the last five years, more Michigan pedestrians died in October crashes compared to other months. That's why Michigan State Police is hosting Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Week Oct. 29-Nov. 4. The enforcement period aims to educate community members about the importance of pedestrian safety and the...
WWMT
Hastings teen dies after Baltimore Township car crash
WAYLAND, Mich. — A Hastings teen died after a car crash in Baltimore Township Wednesday night. The crash happened on Maple Grove Road near Foster Road when a driver lost control of the car and rolled into a corn field, according to Michigan State Police. One of the passengers,...
Body found at Michigan bank drive-thru, police say
Employees with Consumers Energy were working around 2:40 p.m. and called 911 after they saw a body on the ground that was not moving.
WWMT
Charges authorized for teen behind wheel of deadly crash with gravel truck
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teenage boy accused of causing a crash that killed a teenage passenger has been arrested on reckless driving charges, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The deadly crash happened Aug. 17 at Jackson Street and 22nd Avenue outside Hudsonville, investigators said. Disguised: Man...
fox2detroit.com
West Michigan supervisor charged after rape kit went untested for more than 10 years
FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The supervisor of a west Michigan township was charged with four counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct for an incident that happened in 2010. The charges against Kenneth Dwyane Linn, 57, come following a review of rape kits that had been collected around...
Portage police: Charges pending in assault of FedEx driver
A man is expected to be charged with attacking a FedEx delivery driver in Portage in August.
Woman guilty of murder in 2021 Grand Haven shooting
A jury found a woman guilty of murder for the 2021 shooting death of a man in Grand Haven, court records show.
2 found shot and killed in different cars in Eaton Rapids
Officials were sent to the area of Kinneville Road and Mike Simpson Drive on the edge of Eaton Rapids for a traffic crash.
WWMT
Passenger dies in crash with semi truck in Cass County
MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 23-year-old passenger died Wednesday from a crash with a semi-truck in Cass County. The driver, Andres Rivera, 24, turned in front of the semi at the intersection of Old M-205 and Autumn Drive around 9 a.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Kalamazoo...
abc57.com
Driver convicted of fleeing deputies, faces 15 years in prison
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A driver who fled from deputies at a high rate of speed in July 2022 has been convicted of fleeing/eluding police in the fourth degree, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Daniel Wagner, 41, was found guilty after a one day trial on...
Kalamazoo library evacuated after false threat
KALAMAZOO, MI – A false threat was made at the Kalamazoo Central Library on Wednesday morning. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the library, 315 S. Rose St., for a report of a bomb threat that ended up being a general threat, KDPS Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
WWMT
1-Year Span: Nearly 50% increase in domestic violence incidents in Kalamazoo, here's why
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Latest numbers reveal there’s been a nearly 50% increase in domestic violence incidents in Kalamazoo County between 2020 and 2021. Experts said they’re seeing a trend of increasing cases from the start of the pandemic to now. “We know that there was an increase...
WWMT
Marshall student in custody, accused of school threat
MARSHALL, Mich — A Marshall student was taken to Calhoun County Juvenile Home on charges related to threats of violence, according to Marshall Police Department. The school resource officer and the district's threat assessment team determined that a threat made Tuesday was "legitimate," prompting an arrest, police said. In...
WILX-TV
4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Four teenagers were arrested Tuesday in Lansing in connection with an armed robbery. Police said the suspects ranged in age from 17-18. The arrest happened at a home on Grovenburg Street, near Miller Road. A large police presence - including Lansing Police Department officers and Michigan State Police troopers - was seen at the location.
WWMT
Suspect in custody for the accused killing of Battle Creek man
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — New details in the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man from Battle Creek have been uncovered. One suspect was taken into custody for the killing of William Michael Wilson, 36, according to Battle Creek Sgt./Det. Chris Rabbitt. A charge is expected to be submitted in upcoming days,
WWMT
Witnesses testify seeing former Grand Rapids officer Schurr, Patrick Lyoya struggle
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County judge is expected to rule Friday whether a former Grand Rapids police officer will stand trial in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Black man. Court adjourned for the day just before 4 p.m. Thursday, and will resume in the morning. The...
Deputies: 5 arrested after 2 chases near Battle Creek
Suspects led deputies on two chases around the Battle Creek area and then nearly to Kalamazoo before being arrested, authorities say.
WWMT
Kalamazoo takes steps to protect cyclists, students at busy intersections
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo placed new safety measures at four major intersections Thursday. The safety plans are in downtown Kalamazoo and right next to Western Michigan University's campus, according to the city. Confusion and construction cones: Why so many lanes are closed on Westnedge. City crews...
Suspect arrested in shooting death in Battle Creek
Battle Creek police say they have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a man early Tuesday.
WWMT
Charges authorized against Portage man police say attacked FedEx driver, used racial slurs
PORTAGE, Mich. — A Portage man could be facing prison time after charges were authorized Thursday in connection to an attack against a FedEx driver, according to Portage Department of Public Safety Director Nick Armold. The incident happened on Bruning Street Aug. 27 as a FedEx driver, Tirrell Lipsey,...
Comments / 5