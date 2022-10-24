ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Comments / 4

Kristina
2d ago

My MAIN question to LQwhatever's is WHY DO YOU PUSH YOUR CHILDREN INTO THIS PRIDE STUFF? Are they not their own people and allowed to make THEIR OWN DECISIONS & OPINIONS, just like you?!?! It irritates the crud out of me & MANYYYYY other ppl I know, to see an 8yo wearing pride crap or @ a pride festival bc they should be @ home playing, NOT acting like they even can begin to KNOW ANYTHING about this!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

‘I love you with all of my heart’: Friends, family flood social media with tributes for Kaneycha Turner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Since the tragic news of Kaneycha Turner’s death late Tuesday night, thousands have taken to Facebook and Instagram to share their condolences. Jasmyn Misher, one of her friends from Statesville High School, said in a Facebook post, “You were one of a kind, the kind of person you meet once in a lifetime ... I love you with all of my heart and will forever miss you Kaneycha.”
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

The income you need to afford rent in CLT

Police are searching for the car that belonged to a 32-year-old woman who was murdered in Charlotte. Police say Quintin Roark was spotted in rural Gaston County on July 12th. The Race will be hosted at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. The respiratory illness RSV is spreading more aggressively this...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Cockpit kittens caught at Hickory Aviation Museum, taken to humane society

The youngest (and fuzziest) inhabitants to be born in a T-33 jet cockpit, a litter of five kittens, were finally caught at the Hickory Aviation Museum on Thursday. The kittens are now at the Humane Society of Catawba County. The next step is for the kittens to have their vaccinations,...
WBTV

Cousin speaks out after singer's murder in Charlotte

Husband, wife sentenced after stealing over $230K from Charlotte high school athletics boosters. Booster officials previously said the organization was contacted by law enforcement and they had been cooperating during the investigation. Former college advisor charged with child abduction. Updated: 12 hours ago. The alleged incidents are said to have...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle Blogger

Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina area

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Sweet Tea Bed and Breakfast in Conover, North Carolinacarleealexandria.com. What might be a little sweeter than sweet tea? Southern hospitality — most notably the hospitality of innkeepers Patricia and Ralph Hatch at Sweet Tea Bed and Breakfast in Conover, North Carolina.
HICKORY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

The McDonald’s McRib On Farewell Tour

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Time is running out to taste the McDonald’s McRib. The pork sandwich is back for a limited time. After November 20th, it will disappear. The McRib is a popular menu items at McDonald’s, but it comes and goes. In 2005, it went into semi-retirement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Family searching for missing Gaston County father

This crash involves a tractor-trailer and at least one other car. Police are searching for the car that belonged to a 32-year-old woman who was murdered in Charlotte. The Race will be hosted at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. The respiratory illness RSV is spreading more aggressively this season. Updated:...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Trick-or-treat events

CountrySide Baptist Church will host a trunk-or-treat event from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29. There will be candy, a free hot dog meal and bouncy houses. The church is at 1233 River Hill Road, Statesville. For information call 704-872-9455. Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department. Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department will host...
STATESVILLE, NC
CBS 17

Former Swanee Theatre reopens in Kannapolis

Since closing as a movie theatre, the building was used as a welcome center and museum for downtown Kannapolis. In 2005, it began its use as an administration building for Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. It closed in 2016 and has sat vacant ever since.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Dog owners on alert as respiratory illness spreads

CHARLOTTE — Veterinarian Camden Rouben with Charlotte Animal Referral and Emergency said that more dogs are coming in with trouble breathing and a persistent cough, which are signs of a respiratory illness. “Primarily, just from the cases that we’re seeing, they seem to be starting out as viruses that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

A glimpse into the future of Salisbury’s Empire Hotel

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Rowan Chamber: More than 120 business leaders attended the Rowan Chamber’s Power In Partnership breakfast on Thursday morning to hear Josh Barnhardt and Brett Krueger speak about the redevelopment of the Empire Hotel property. The event was held at Trinity Oaks and was sponsored by Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.
SALISBURY, NC
WRAL News

3 dead after murder-suicide near Charlotte

DALLAS, N.C. — Three people were found dead in a car on Monday afternoon after what authorities said was a murder-suicide. Two people were shot in the car by a man before the man turned the gun on himself, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Police said David...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville attorney David Benbow recognized for five decades of service

The North Carolina State Bar recognized David Benbow’s five decades of law practice at a recent luncheon, giving the Statesville attorney time to reflect on those years. “I have been blessed to be able to help my clients solve difficult problems day in and day out for over 12,000 work days and approximately 1,000 Saturdays,” Benbow said.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

College student from Statesville killed in Greensboro shooting

The daycare owner here is no stranger to RSV, but doctors say the virus is hitting the children earlier in the season. Charlotte remains number 16 on the rent list from last year, but data shows rent is steadily increasing. Deer wrangled out of South Carolina restaurant after it wandered...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy