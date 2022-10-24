Read full article on original website
Kristina
2d ago
My MAIN question to LQwhatever's is WHY DO YOU PUSH YOUR CHILDREN INTO THIS PRIDE STUFF? Are they not their own people and allowed to make THEIR OWN DECISIONS & OPINIONS, just like you?!?! It irritates the crud out of me & MANYYYYY other ppl I know, to see an 8yo wearing pride crap or @ a pride festival bc they should be @ home playing, NOT acting like they even can begin to KNOW ANYTHING about this!
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina areaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHickory, NC
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundJeffery MacIredell County, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
WBTV
‘I love you with all of my heart’: Friends, family flood social media with tributes for Kaneycha Turner
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Since the tragic news of Kaneycha Turner’s death late Tuesday night, thousands have taken to Facebook and Instagram to share their condolences. Jasmyn Misher, one of her friends from Statesville High School, said in a Facebook post, “You were one of a kind, the kind of person you meet once in a lifetime ... I love you with all of my heart and will forever miss you Kaneycha.”
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville's 'Our Town Stage' kicks off indoor concert series with Cher tribute
Town of Mooresville Arts & Events recently announced that the “Our Town Stage” indoor concert series will kick-off this season with the Vegas-style show “The Beat Goes On — A Cher Tribute.”. The event will take place from 7-9 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Joe V....
WBTV
The income you need to afford rent in CLT
Police are searching for the car that belonged to a 32-year-old woman who was murdered in Charlotte. Police say Quintin Roark was spotted in rural Gaston County on July 12th. The Race will be hosted at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. The respiratory illness RSV is spreading more aggressively this...
tmpresale.com
The Soul II Soul Tour at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte Apr 22nd, 2023 – presale password
WiseGuys has the brand-new Soul II Soul Tour presale password 😉. This is a great chance for you to buy tickets to enjoy The Soul II Soul Tour earlier than the public 🙂. If you do not buy your tickets to The Soul II Soul Tour’s show in Charlotte during this presale you might not be able to acquire tickets before they sell out!
Statesville Record & Landmark
Cockpit kittens caught at Hickory Aviation Museum, taken to humane society
The youngest (and fuzziest) inhabitants to be born in a T-33 jet cockpit, a litter of five kittens, were finally caught at the Hickory Aviation Museum on Thursday. The kittens are now at the Humane Society of Catawba County. The next step is for the kittens to have their vaccinations,...
Second-oldest African-American church in Charlotte turns 157 years old
CHARLOTTE — This weekend was a momentous occasion for the second-oldest African-American church in Charlotte. Rockwell A.M.E. Zion Church turned 157 years old Sunday. The church, which is in Charlotte’s Derita neighborhood, celebrated with a special homecoming service. Rockwell has a rich history in the Queen City, serving...
Raleigh News & Observer
‘We both started crying.’ NC dad hits jackpot watching ‘Halloween’ movie with his son
It was the best Halloween treat a North Carolina dad said he’d ever received, N.C. lottery officials said Tuesday. Joshua King scratched off a $2-million lottery jackpot while watching the movie “Halloween” with his son on Friday, according to a lottery news release. “We both just started...
WBTV
Cousin speaks out after singer's murder in Charlotte
Husband, wife sentenced after stealing over $230K from Charlotte high school athletics boosters. Booster officials previously said the organization was contacted by law enforcement and they had been cooperating during the investigation. Former college advisor charged with child abduction. Updated: 12 hours ago. The alleged incidents are said to have...
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina area
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Sweet Tea Bed and Breakfast in Conover, North Carolinacarleealexandria.com. What might be a little sweeter than sweet tea? Southern hospitality — most notably the hospitality of innkeepers Patricia and Ralph Hatch at Sweet Tea Bed and Breakfast in Conover, North Carolina.
wccbcharlotte.com
The McDonald’s McRib On Farewell Tour
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Time is running out to taste the McDonald’s McRib. The pork sandwich is back for a limited time. After November 20th, it will disappear. The McRib is a popular menu items at McDonald’s, but it comes and goes. In 2005, it went into semi-retirement.
WBTV
Family searching for missing Gaston County father
This crash involves a tractor-trailer and at least one other car. Police are searching for the car that belonged to a 32-year-old woman who was murdered in Charlotte. The Race will be hosted at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. The respiratory illness RSV is spreading more aggressively this season. Updated:...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Trick-or-treat events
CountrySide Baptist Church will host a trunk-or-treat event from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29. There will be candy, a free hot dog meal and bouncy houses. The church is at 1233 River Hill Road, Statesville. For information call 704-872-9455. Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department. Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department will host...
Former Swanee Theatre reopens in Kannapolis
Since closing as a movie theatre, the building was used as a welcome center and museum for downtown Kannapolis. In 2005, it began its use as an administration building for Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. It closed in 2016 and has sat vacant ever since.
WBTV
Stanly County mother recounts scary four days for her one-month-old daughter hospitalized with RSV
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Pediatric hospitals across the country are dealing with a surge in RSV cases. Stanly County mother Kailey Huntley wants parents to know it can happen to them, because it happened to her baby girl. “We had a good couple first weeks at home and then big...
Dog owners on alert as respiratory illness spreads
CHARLOTTE — Veterinarian Camden Rouben with Charlotte Animal Referral and Emergency said that more dogs are coming in with trouble breathing and a persistent cough, which are signs of a respiratory illness. “Primarily, just from the cases that we’re seeing, they seem to be starting out as viruses that...
WBTV
A glimpse into the future of Salisbury’s Empire Hotel
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Rowan Chamber: More than 120 business leaders attended the Rowan Chamber’s Power In Partnership breakfast on Thursday morning to hear Josh Barnhardt and Brett Krueger speak about the redevelopment of the Empire Hotel property. The event was held at Trinity Oaks and was sponsored by Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.
3 dead after murder-suicide near Charlotte
DALLAS, N.C. — Three people were found dead in a car on Monday afternoon after what authorities said was a murder-suicide. Two people were shot in the car by a man before the man turned the gun on himself, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Police said David...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville attorney David Benbow recognized for five decades of service
The North Carolina State Bar recognized David Benbow’s five decades of law practice at a recent luncheon, giving the Statesville attorney time to reflect on those years. “I have been blessed to be able to help my clients solve difficult problems day in and day out for over 12,000 work days and approximately 1,000 Saturdays,” Benbow said.
City of Concord prepares to make historic Black neighborhood part of the National Register
CONCORD, N.C. — The Logan neighborhood is one of the largest historically rich African American communities in Concord. Now city officials want to celebrate the diverse history with the hope of submitting the neighborhood to become a part of the National Register of Historic Places. This designation recognizes properties...
WBTV
College student from Statesville killed in Greensboro shooting
The daycare owner here is no stranger to RSV, but doctors say the virus is hitting the children earlier in the season. Charlotte remains number 16 on the rent list from last year, but data shows rent is steadily increasing. Deer wrangled out of South Carolina restaurant after it wandered...
Comments / 4