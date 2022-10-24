ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

13WMAZ

List: Trick or Treat times for Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Halloween is right around the corner, and several places are gearing up for trick-or-treaters!. Many places are following the standard observation of Halloween on October 31, which is Monday night. Here are some specific times we have so far:. Pulaski County. Date: October 31st. Times:. Cities...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
41nbc.com

School speed camera questions answered

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Speed traps. That’s how a lot of people are referring to the photo-enforced school zone cameras now in use in Macon-Bibb County. There’s a lot of misinformation about these cameras including when the cameras are issuing tickets, at what speed and at what time of day.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Warner Robins auto shop accused of incomplete repairs

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The local Better Business Bureau says they're concerned about a Warner Robins auto shop after getting several complaints. Some customers say the shop took their money and never completed the work. Jared Koepp says repairs on his son's car would turn into a three-month nightmare.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

'It didn't hurt as much as I thought': Central Georgia schools providing flu shots for students

MACON, Ga. — It's that time of year when the sniffles and coughs come a bit more often because the colder weather is trickling in. That means cases of the flu will rise. According to the CDC, early increases in seasonal influenza activity have been reported in Georgia and other south and southeast states. To prevent students from missing school, Bibb County School Districts partnered with the Macon-Bibb County Health Department to offer flu shots to students and teachers. 13WMAZ went to Sonny Carter Elementary School to see how the process worked.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

State public safety center hosts active shooter expo to ensure 'the mistakes that happened in Parkland don't happen in Georgia'

FORSYTH, Ga. — It was four days of hands-on training, theoretical discussions, and critical-thinking exercises at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth. Law enforcement, school resource officers, and school safety directors across the came learned about how to protect Georgians. Max Schachter was the guest speaker at...
FORSYTH, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia National Fairgrounds moving forward with on-site hotel plans

PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fairgrounds is headed into the final phases of bringing its hotel dream to fruition. They've been talking for months about bringing a new hotel to Central Georgia and now they are months away from breaking ground. Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer Maggie...
PERRY, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Rock Eagle, Putnam County

Rock Eagle is often cited as one of the great wonders of Georgia, yet it remains largely a mystery. Irby Hudson Scott acquired the land after the 1802 treaty with the Creek Indians and his family never farmed the area near the effigy, before selling it to the federal government in 1938. The first known published reference to the mound was made in 1854 by Reverend George White in his Historical Collections of Georgia. In the 1878 Annual Report of the Smithsonian Institution, C. C. Jones referred to it as the Scott Eagle Mound, in a detailed description of his research at the site. The most recent scholarship places construction of the site at 1500-500 years ago, but dating a place like this is an evolving process. There isn’t even agreement that it’s an eagle. Some have suggested that it represents a vulture. The image of a bird with open wings has been found on many Mississippian artifacts, religious objects, and petroglyphs, and while Rock Eagle is likely of the Woodland period, the influence continued.
PUTNAM COUNTY, GA
