'It just bring tears to your eyes': Dublin Civitan Club builds ramps for those disabled
DUBLIN, Ga. — The Dublin Civitan Club has worked to help the community for more than 65 years. One way they do that is by hosting the Dublin fair. But of course all the money they raise helps children with special needs and people with disabilities. The Dublin Civitan...
Macon Little Theater's Halloween special aimed at exposing young people to the arts
During Halloween weekend, you can find some spooky entertainment in downtown Macon. The Macon Little Theater along with the Museum of Arts and Sciences will host their third annual Halloween night. The event starts with a live performance called "Frank N. Stein for Class President," a live play for children...
List: Trick or Treat times for Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Halloween is right around the corner, and several places are gearing up for trick-or-treaters!. Many places are following the standard observation of Halloween on October 31, which is Monday night. Here are some specific times we have so far:. Pulaski County. Date: October 31st. Times:. Cities...
Essential Bowls: New smoothie bowl restaurant in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A new smoothie bowl restaurant has opened in Warner Robins and is the perfect place to grab a healthy treat. Essential Bowls has only been open for little while, but they are already making a “smooth” transition into the Central Georgia food sphere.
WMAZ
'The boys are living their best life together and apart': Byron brothers take the stage at two Central Georgia theaters
PERRY, Ga. — Central Georgia is full of talented people. But one Byron family is bursting with star quality as two Byron brothers are both acting at Central Georgia theaters this month. Noah Grant was recently in a production of the Rocky Horror Picture Show at Theatre Macon. His...
41nbc.com
School speed camera questions answered
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Speed traps. That’s how a lot of people are referring to the photo-enforced school zone cameras now in use in Macon-Bibb County. There’s a lot of misinformation about these cameras including when the cameras are issuing tickets, at what speed and at what time of day.
13WMAZ's Listening Lab learns voters' main election issues at the Dublin Civitan Fair
DUBLIN, Ga. — 13WMAZ headed out to the Emerald City for the final Listening Lab at the Dublin Civitan Club fair. A lot of folks shared issues important to them. Some of those issues include mental health, inflation, and Second Amendment rights. Folks poured in looking to enjoy the...
Warner Robins auto shop accused of incomplete repairs
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The local Better Business Bureau says they're concerned about a Warner Robins auto shop after getting several complaints. Some customers say the shop took their money and never completed the work. Jared Koepp says repairs on his son's car would turn into a three-month nightmare.
'It didn't hurt as much as I thought': Central Georgia schools providing flu shots for students
MACON, Ga. — It's that time of year when the sniffles and coughs come a bit more often because the colder weather is trickling in. That means cases of the flu will rise. According to the CDC, early increases in seasonal influenza activity have been reported in Georgia and other south and southeast states. To prevent students from missing school, Bibb County School Districts partnered with the Macon-Bibb County Health Department to offer flu shots to students and teachers. 13WMAZ went to Sonny Carter Elementary School to see how the process worked.
Warner Robins woman starts mental health support group
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — For one Houston County woman, mental health and wellbeing are at the top of her list.She's inviting those who feel the same to join her through a mental health support group. The CDC reports that more than one out of five adults have gotten mental-health...
State public safety center hosts active shooter expo to ensure 'the mistakes that happened in Parkland don't happen in Georgia'
FORSYTH, Ga. — It was four days of hands-on training, theoretical discussions, and critical-thinking exercises at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth. Law enforcement, school resource officers, and school safety directors across the came learned about how to protect Georgians. Max Schachter was the guest speaker at...
'I'd stand out there with a sign myself': Macon man says kid's safety is key in fight over traffic cameras
MACON, Ga. — Speeding cameras are gaining popularity across Central Georgia. In Macon-Bibb County, they're the source for tons of violations this fall. With more citations come more chances to challenge them. The process is a bit different from traffic court. "If I had the time, I'd stand out...
Houston County middle and high school bands join together for grand performance
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Students played their hearts out at the Houston County School District Band Night. The event kicked off at 7 p.m. at Freedom Field Tuesday night. All middle and high school bands countywide performed together. The night began with a rendition of the National Anthem featuring all the bands playing at once.
Funds from 'The Fly Infestation' concert donated to Macon Health Clinic
MACON, Ga. — Earlier in October, 13WMAZ reported on "The Fly Infestation" benefit concert hosted after the death of Jason Laster, better known as J-Fly, a man beloved by Macon's music community. The concert was held October 15 at The Society Garden on Ingleside Avenue. It honored J-Fly as...
'This is horrible': Future of Central and south Georgia's only clinic for ALS patients uncertain
MACON, Ga. — The future of the only clinic in Central and south Georgia that treats ALS is up in the air. ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a progressive nervous system disease that weakens patients' muscles and impacts their physical function-- making therapy at these clinics even more essential.
Georgia National Fairgrounds moving forward with on-site hotel plans
PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fairgrounds is headed into the final phases of bringing its hotel dream to fruition. They've been talking for months about bringing a new hotel to Central Georgia and now they are months away from breaking ground. Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer Maggie...
WMAZ
Fried Green Tomatoes Festival coming back to Juliette after 2-year hiatus
JULIETTE, Ga. — The Fried Green Tomatoes Festival is making it's way back to Juliette after a two year hiatus. To celebrate the iconic 1991 movie of the same name, Juliette has been putting on this festival for 17 years. "Juliette is a landmark. The town dates back to...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Rock Eagle, Putnam County
Rock Eagle is often cited as one of the great wonders of Georgia, yet it remains largely a mystery. Irby Hudson Scott acquired the land after the 1802 treaty with the Creek Indians and his family never farmed the area near the effigy, before selling it to the federal government in 1938. The first known published reference to the mound was made in 1854 by Reverend George White in his Historical Collections of Georgia. In the 1878 Annual Report of the Smithsonian Institution, C. C. Jones referred to it as the Scott Eagle Mound, in a detailed description of his research at the site. The most recent scholarship places construction of the site at 1500-500 years ago, but dating a place like this is an evolving process. There isn’t even agreement that it’s an eagle. Some have suggested that it represents a vulture. The image of a bird with open wings has been found on many Mississippian artifacts, religious objects, and petroglyphs, and while Rock Eagle is likely of the Woodland period, the influence continued.
Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin nurse returns from Hurricane Ian relief
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Atrium Health Navicent is welcoming back one of their nurses with open arms. April Sweatman served 18 years as a nurse, three with Atrium Navicent in Milledgeville. She was assigned to a National Disaster Medical System team in Lee County, Florida. Sweatman says she wanted to...
Monroe County Schools pushes for ESPLOST to help provide for students, staff, and sports fans
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — As Monroe County voters make their way to the polls, the Board of Education is asking you to remember their students and staff. The Education Special Purpose Local Option Tax is back on the ballot for renewal. The ESPLOST is a one-cent tax collected from...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
