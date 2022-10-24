Read full article on original website
Severe storms possible late today
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms, some possibly severe, are expected in the South Plains area this evening. Some storms may produce damaging hail and wind gusts. Cloud cover will be on the increase through the day. The day also will be breezy. Highs will be slightly above the average, ranging from the upper 60s in the northwest to the mid-70s in the southeast.
Sunshine today, stormy late Thursday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today is, in some ways, the calm before the storm. Conditions today overall will be rather mild. The next cold front, however, will bring a chance of severe thunderstorms to the South Plains area. Sunny and breezy this Wednesday afternoon. It will be a little warmer...
Slightly warmer overnight and tomorrow afternoon
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - No freeze in the forecast overnight and more seasonable temperatures for the South Plains tomorrow afternoon. Clear skies, light winds and cool temperatures overnight with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Grab the light winter coat as you’re headed out the door tomorrow, but you won’t need it tomorrow afternoon. Winds will switch to the south overnight bringing in some warmer air for us, with highs in the 70s for your Wednesday. It will be sunny and dry but a bit breezy with winds around 15 mph.
First snow and coldest of the season
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s first snowfall of the season was recorded last night. You probably missed it. The light snow fell at the airport from about 10:30 to 11:00 PM. It amounted to just a trace and there was no accumulation. This morning was our coldest of the...
Rain, wind, and a possible freeze
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A chilly wind and a cold rain are expected this afternoon. Both will diminish overnight, setting the stage for a freeze in some parts of the South Plains. It will be the first freeze of Fall in our area. The lull in the rain is likely...
“Fall Back”: Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, November 6
LUBBOCK, Texas — Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, November 6, at 2:00 a.m. Central Time here on the South Plains and Rolling Plains. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night or when you wake up on Sunday morning.
Fall Festivals Can Die And Go To Hell
I may love Halloween too much. Do you celebrate a "Fall Festival" instead of Halloween? That is like people who use substitute cuss words, we know what your real intent is, even though you've churched it up a bit. Let's start with the fact that if you are reading this...
End Zone Scores for Thursday, Oct. 27
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday, Oct. 27. Wilson 13 Sudan JV 7 (played as 6man/8man game)
One Of Lubbock’s Free Christmas Attractions Closes
Last year I told y'all about the amazing Santa's Castle and what they do for the community. This week we got some really sad news about them. This was something a lot of people looked forward to every year. It was started by a family here in Lubbock that wanted to put on a free event for the entire community every weekend in December.
A Foodie Oasis Emerges in Lubbock
While Lubbock is known for being flat and dry, The Nicolett has risen out of the High Plains and is staking a claim to destination dining. Co-owner Finn Walter, a 2022 James Beard semi-finalist for Best Chef: Texas, hopes to bring visitors back to a rejuvenated arts-centric area that is transforming downtown Lubbock. The Nicolett is his opportunity to show everyone that his hometown is no longer stuck in the past. “I think Lubbock is embracing a lot of things it used to chase away,” Walter says. “There’s a new appreciation for elevated food and servings that are more French-size than heaping American dishes.”
Lubbock Folks Reveal Their Favorite Eateries For Chicken Fried Steak
Here in Lubbock, we take food seriously. And there are certain dishes we have incredibly high standards for. I've seen people nearly come to blows over chicken wings, brisket and jalapeno poppers. I love that kind of passion when it comes to food, as I certainly feel that strongly about it too.
Are you Ready for the Triple Threat Coming to Lubbock This Fall?
As we seem to feel that the height of the pandemic is over and we see less and less people wearing masks it does feel like there is some sense of relief in the air. With that being said University Medical Center and Covenant Children's hospitals are both preparing for what has been named the "tripledemic". Don't be too alarmed about this name it just means that there have been increases in Flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19.
Military-themed restaurant, new stores coming to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A construction permit filed with the City of Lubbock showed Dallas- based restaurant “Bombshells” has plans to open a location in West Lubbock. According to the permit, which was applied for on Monday, October 17, the new location is valued at more than 1.7 million dollars. The new location is also estimated […]
Are You Surprised by the Most Viewed ‘Lubbock’ Video on YouTube?
When you think of Lubbock, Texas, what are the first few things to come to mind? Possibly prairie dogs, maybe Buddy Holly, or how about Texas Tech?. Due to those being things that are commonly associated with the Hub City, you’d think they would make up a good chunk on the most viewed videos about Lubbock when searching up the city on YouTube. Well, that is not the case, because the most viewed video about Lubbock on YouTube is an advertisement for the McGavok Family Infinity dealership.
Take a Lubbock Shelter Dog Out for a Day of Halloween Fun This Saturday
If you don’t already have plans this Saturday or are looking for some fun Halloween activities to do in Lubbock, you should consider participating in the Lubbock Animal Shelter’s 3rd Annual Trick or Treat Around Town. This is an opportunity for you to volunteer and get a shelter...
‘Hope and Healing’ to be expressed by WBU choirs during fall concert
PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - “Hope and Healing” will be musically expressed Thursday, Oct. 27 when Wayland Baptist University’s School of Creative Arts presents International Choir and Wayland Singers Chorus in concert. The Wayland Baptist University Choirs Fall Concert is set for 7 p.m. in Harral Memorial...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Carson
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Carson, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for three months. Carson is an absolute lovebug. He loves to cuddle and sits very nicely while you pet him. Carson is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
How Far Is Lubbock From The Beach?
Sometimes you just have to put your toes in the sand. I grew up (mostly) with the beach nearby. While I have no desire to live there again, I still have to have a nice blast of sea air every now and then or I go crazy. After all, as the Toadies sang, "I Come From The Water".
Thursday morning top stories: 4 found dead in South Lubbock house fire identified
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. 4 found dead in South Lubbock house fire identified. Texas Tech extended an official invitation to Stephen F. Austin to join the university system. SFA announced it is interested in joining a system this fall. Details here: Texas Tech invites SFA to join...
Traffic backs up on South Loop after crashes Wednesday evening
LUBBOCK, Texas — Traffic was backed up on South Loop 289 after the Lubbock Police Department said crashes were reported near Quaker Avenue and near Slide Road. LPD said the call came in at 5:31 p.m. Police said one crash was on the eastbound overpass near Quaker Avenue. Another crash was reported on the Slide Road entrance ramp.
