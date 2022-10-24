ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox34.com

Severe storms possible late today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms, some possibly severe, are expected in the South Plains area this evening. Some storms may produce damaging hail and wind gusts. Cloud cover will be on the increase through the day. The day also will be breezy. Highs will be slightly above the average, ranging from the upper 60s in the northwest to the mid-70s in the southeast.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Sunshine today, stormy late Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today is, in some ways, the calm before the storm. Conditions today overall will be rather mild. The next cold front, however, will bring a chance of severe thunderstorms to the South Plains area. Sunny and breezy this Wednesday afternoon. It will be a little warmer...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Slightly warmer overnight and tomorrow afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - No freeze in the forecast overnight and more seasonable temperatures for the South Plains tomorrow afternoon. Clear skies, light winds and cool temperatures overnight with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Grab the light winter coat as you’re headed out the door tomorrow, but you won’t need it tomorrow afternoon. Winds will switch to the south overnight bringing in some warmer air for us, with highs in the 70s for your Wednesday. It will be sunny and dry but a bit breezy with winds around 15 mph.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

First snow and coldest of the season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s first snowfall of the season was recorded last night. You probably missed it. The light snow fell at the airport from about 10:30 to 11:00 PM. It amounted to just a trace and there was no accumulation. This morning was our coldest of the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Rain, wind, and a possible freeze

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A chilly wind and a cold rain are expected this afternoon. Both will diminish overnight, setting the stage for a freeze in some parts of the South Plains. It will be the first freeze of Fall in our area. The lull in the rain is likely...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

“Fall Back”: Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, November 6

LUBBOCK, Texas — Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, November 6, at 2:00 a.m. Central Time here on the South Plains and Rolling Plains. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night or when you wake up on Sunday morning.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Fall Festivals Can Die And Go To Hell

I may love Halloween too much. Do you celebrate a "Fall Festival" instead of Halloween? That is like people who use substitute cuss words, we know what your real intent is, even though you've churched it up a bit. Let's start with the fact that if you are reading this...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

End Zone Scores for Thursday, Oct. 27

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday, Oct. 27. Wilson 13 Sudan JV 7 (played as 6man/8man game)
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

One Of Lubbock’s Free Christmas Attractions Closes

Last year I told y'all about the amazing Santa's Castle and what they do for the community. This week we got some really sad news about them. This was something a lot of people looked forward to every year. It was started by a family here in Lubbock that wanted to put on a free event for the entire community every weekend in December.
LUBBOCK, TX
TexasHighways

A Foodie Oasis Emerges in Lubbock

While Lubbock is known for being flat and dry, The Nicolett has risen out of the High Plains and is staking a claim to destination dining. Co-owner Finn Walter, a 2022 James Beard semi-finalist for Best Chef: Texas, hopes to bring visitors back to a rejuvenated arts-centric area that is transforming downtown Lubbock. The Nicolett is his opportunity to show everyone that his hometown is no longer stuck in the past. “I think Lubbock is embracing a lot of things it used to chase away,” Walter says. “There’s a new appreciation for elevated food and servings that are more French-size than heaping American dishes.”
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Are you Ready for the Triple Threat Coming to Lubbock This Fall?

As we seem to feel that the height of the pandemic is over and we see less and less people wearing masks it does feel like there is some sense of relief in the air. With that being said University Medical Center and Covenant Children's hospitals are both preparing for what has been named the "tripledemic". Don't be too alarmed about this name it just means that there have been increases in Flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Are You Surprised by the Most Viewed ‘Lubbock’ Video on YouTube?

When you think of Lubbock, Texas, what are the first few things to come to mind? Possibly prairie dogs, maybe Buddy Holly, or how about Texas Tech?. Due to those being things that are commonly associated with the Hub City, you’d think they would make up a good chunk on the most viewed videos about Lubbock when searching up the city on YouTube. Well, that is not the case, because the most viewed video about Lubbock on YouTube is an advertisement for the McGavok Family Infinity dealership.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

‘Hope and Healing’ to be expressed by WBU choirs during fall concert

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - “Hope and Healing” will be musically expressed Thursday, Oct. 27 when Wayland Baptist University’s School of Creative Arts presents International Choir and Wayland Singers Chorus in concert. The Wayland Baptist University Choirs Fall Concert is set for 7 p.m. in Harral Memorial...
PLAINVIEW, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Carson

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Carson, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for three months. Carson is an absolute lovebug. He loves to cuddle and sits very nicely while you pet him. Carson is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

How Far Is Lubbock From The Beach?

Sometimes you just have to put your toes in the sand. I grew up (mostly) with the beach nearby. While I have no desire to live there again, I still have to have a nice blast of sea air every now and then or I go crazy. After all, as the Toadies sang, "I Come From The Water".
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Traffic backs up on South Loop after crashes Wednesday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas — Traffic was backed up on South Loop 289 after the Lubbock Police Department said crashes were reported near Quaker Avenue and near Slide Road. LPD said the call came in at 5:31 p.m. Police said one crash was on the eastbound overpass near Quaker Avenue. Another crash was reported on the Slide Road entrance ramp.
LUBBOCK, TX

