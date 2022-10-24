Rollover crash slows traffic on Highway 101

Traffic on southbound Highway 101 slowed Monday afternoon after a rollover vehicle crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. on the southbound off-ramp near San Luis Bay Drive in Avila Beach, according to the CHP incident log.

The vehicle involved in the crash rolled over and was on Frontage Road shortly after the crash, according the incident log.

The incident was filed as a major injury crash as of 4 p.m., though the extent of the injuries had not yet been disclosed.