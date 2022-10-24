ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NBA World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

No NBA team has been more disappointing to start the 2022-23 season than the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers, who entered the season with championship aspirations, have started the season 1-4. It's still early, of course, but following last season's playoff disappointment, fans have had it with head coach Doc Rivers.
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Golf Digest

Kyrie Irving is now literally begging Ben Simmons, a professional basketball player, to shoot the basketball

Given the year and change Ben Simmons has had, it's almost impossible for him to keep finding new lows. Nevertheless, he persists. On Monday night, Simmons was getting clowned on for fouling out in Memphis, specifically the way he fouled out. Ja Morant, a former top-two draft pick who is actually panning out, brilliantly baited Ben into a sixth foul with some grandmaster-level chess sh-t. As embarrassing as it was, at least we were writing about Simmons actually playing basketball for once. Progress.
The Spun

Isiah Thomas Names His Pick For NBA's Best Player Ever

Isiah Thomas' hating on Michael Jordan continues. The legendary Detroit Pistons point guard has named LeBron James the best player to ever play the game. Thomas believes the stats and total body of work give the nod to LeBron. “LeBron James, to me, is the best who has ever played,”...
DETROIT, MI
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Suns Trade Features Jae Crowder

The world is a tough place. To survive in it, you’ve got to be tough as well. Surviving in the NBA isn’t for the faint of heart, either. After all, it’s an intensely competitive environment. To last, you’ve got to be a pretty tough customer. Jae...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Booker says Klay flexed Warriors' four rings 'over and over'

Klay Thompson wants everyone to know that the Warriors have won not one, not two, not three, but four NBA championships. Prior to his ejection in the third quarter of the Warriors' 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Footprint Center, Thompson was jawing with Suns superstar Devin Booker after swatting one of his passes out of bounds.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks

Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics looking into potential trades for wings, bigs

The Boston Celtics have lofty expectations in 2022-23, and it appears they're leaving no stone unturned as they try to replicate last season's success. Boston is "looking to fill holes in the frontcourt and on the wings" and is exploring trade options that would utilize its two traded player exceptions ($6.9 million from the Juancho Hernangomez deal and $5.9 million from the Dennis Schroder deal), Heavy Sports' Sean Deveney reports, citing multiple league sources.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Klay's old remarks on rookie Booker go viral after ejection

Klay Thompson and Devin Booker went back and forth during the Warriors' 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Their heated exchange resulted in the Splash Brother getting an early escort to the locker room. One day after Thompson's first career ejection, comments from July of 2016 by...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy