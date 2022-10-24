Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Hardesty, Gonzalez debate for Portland City Council spot
There is one contested spot for the Portland City Council on the November ballot. Incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty faces challenger Rene Gonzalez for a 4-year term.
Ballots are being returned in Oregon and Washington. Here are the numbers so far
Ballots are out and voters are already returning them in Oregon and Washington, with 13 days to go until Election Day.
Bernie Sanders stumps for Tina Kotek amid close Oregon governor’s race
In an attempt to bolster local Democrats, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders visited Oregon on Thursday – spending the afternoon in northwest Portland at a rally at the Roseland Theater.
Jennifer Lawrence advocates for Portland charter reform in new campaign video
Actress Jennifer Lawrence has joined the discussion for Portland’s hotly debated charter reform measure, which will appear on the November ballot.
opb.org
Portland voters consider massive overhaul of city government on November ballots
Your browser does not support the audio element. In a divided city, most Portlanders agree on one thing: their city government isn’t working. Portland stands alone as the last major American city using the commission form of government. Under the unusual system, council members are elected to represent the entire city and serve as both legislators and executives.
Hillsboro state House candidate faces residency complaint
A Republican political operative is asking the Oregon secretary of state to investigate whether a Democratic candidate is falsely claiming to live with his parents to get elected. The post Hillsboro state House candidate faces residency complaint appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kptv.com
Oregon’s 5th Congressional District ‘leaning Republican’ in new report
FOX 12 Hunger Free Project: The Sunshine Division delivers food boxes to hungry families. Over 200 people testify at Portland City Council over proposed camping ban. People rally against resentencing of Vancouver teen’s killer. Chelsea Harrison was just a teenager when she was strangled to death in the Vancouver...
ijpr.org
Newly un-redacted report shows how feds politicized response to 2020 Portland protests
The newly public portions show in more granular detail how Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf and Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli led efforts to politicize intelligence operations in Portland, in many instances pushing constitutional boundaries. The now un-redacted portions of the report describe the two agency heads requesting...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Will the Real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Please Stand Up
Who is the real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez? On every public document available online, business licenses, registrations to run for public office (Skamania County commissioner), voter registration in both Oregon and Washington, she is registered as Kristina Marie Perez. Recent screenshots of both the online Washington and Oregon voter databases show...
Readers respond: Drazan’s husband’s job noteworthy
The Oregonian/OregonLive’s profile of Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan was fine, though bereft of surprise (“Republican candidate for governor brings experience as a budget hawk, desire to push back on Democratic initiatives,” Oct. 9). There’s a gaping hole, however. There’s a single, uninformative sentence that the candidate...
Judge dismisses $77K fine against Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon judge revoked a $77,000 campaign finance fine against Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez on Thursday. The judge stated that Gonzalez did not violate campaign finance rules by renting a deeply discounted campaign office space. "The City failed to carry its burden to demonstrate,...
Who sent it? Gladstone voters complain about mysterious mailer
Two slates of opposing candidates are locked in a bitter race for control of City Council.Many Gladstone voters recently received an anonymous mailer signed by "Residents for Integrity in Gladstone Government," which does not appear to be legally registered by a political action committee or a previously established group of any type. Several residents have reported the mailer to the secretary of state's office because the mailer doesn't say who paid for it, which is an apparent violation of Oregon statutes requiring a "statement of persons who paid for communication in support of or in opposition to clearly identified...
WWEEK
More Than 200 Portlanders Voice Bitter Divisions on Mayor’s Homelessness Plan in Marathon Session
In a seven-hour session on Wednesday, more than 200 Portlanders offered their opinions on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s five-part plan to house the homeless. Some, like Andrew Hoan, president of the Portland Business Alliance, gave it full-throated approval, while others accused Wheeler of seeking to build concentration camps. Kristin Teigen, an instructor at Portland State University, compared the plan to the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.
Actress JLAW In Video Supporting Portland Charter Reform Measure
It's Not Clear What Jennifer's Portland Ties Are
kptv.com
Candidates for Washington’s 3rd District hold campaign events
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Candidates for Washington’s Third Congressional District held events Monday as the state inches closer to Election Day. Republican candidate Joe Kent held a town hall in Vancouver, while Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez vied for votes in North Portland. It was a lively scene at...
Race to represent Oregon’s new congressional district among state’s tightest, most heated
The race to represent Oregon’s newest congressional district has become one of the closest and most embittered in the state. Democrat Andrea Salinas and Republican Mike Erickson are running to represent Oregon’s 6th Congressional District while embroiled in a legal fight over a campaign commercial that could upend the results of the election. Erickson is […] The post Race to represent Oregon’s new congressional district among state’s tightest, most heated appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Portlanders offer mixed reviews on mayor’s camping ban proposal
Members of the Portland City Council were prepared Wednesday to hear public testimony from more than 200 speakers regarding Mayor Ted Wheeler’s and Commissioner Dan Ryan’s joint proposal to address the city’s homelessness crisis. As of 7 p.m., testimony was still ongoing and expected to continue until...
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Oregon winemaking season survives worryingly cold spring; 2 Oregon school districts get electric buses; and Camas considers a utility tax
Oregon’s winemaking season ends with palatable note after a worrisome cold spring. This year’s growing season in Oregon vineyards took winemakers on a rollercoaster ride that ended with a surprisingly smooth finish. The season got off to a slow start with an unusually cool and wet spring. Then, just as some vines began emerging from dormancy in mid-April, the region experienced a hard frost that damaged buds and threatened to kneecap the 2022 vintage. But then, Greg Jones of Abacela Winery south of Roseburg, said “a glorious summer with almost no rain, warm days but little heat stress, and cool nights continued through to late October allowing for a phenomenal ripening period.” He and other winemakers say the grape harvest yields performed better than expected after the chilly beginning. (George Plaven/Capital Press)
kptv.com
Mayor Wheeler introduces his new homeless plan to the Portland City Council
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will introduce his new homeless plan at the City Council’s 2 p.m. meeting Wednesday. The plan bans camping in unsanctioned areas and opens “campuses” for sanctioned camping, including access to services. It’s also expected that the council will hear...
Federal agents labeled Portland protesters ‘violent antifa anarchists,’ improperly gathered intel, report says
Homeland Security’s top leaders initially wanted federal agents to compile intelligence reports — dubbed “baseball cards” -- on “everyone participating” in Portland’s racial justice protests in 2020, according to new information made public Thursday. After an intelligence head warned they needed to narrow...
Comments / 1