Two slates of opposing candidates are locked in a bitter race for control of City Council.Many Gladstone voters recently received an anonymous mailer signed by "Residents for Integrity in Gladstone Government," which does not appear to be legally registered by a political action committee or a previously established group of any type. Several residents have reported the mailer to the secretary of state's office because the mailer doesn't say who paid for it, which is an apparent violation of Oregon statutes requiring a "statement of persons who paid for communication in support of or in opposition to clearly identified...

GLADSTONE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO