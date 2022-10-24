ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

opb.org

Portland voters consider massive overhaul of city government on November ballots

Your browser does not support the audio element. In a divided city, most Portlanders agree on one thing: their city government isn’t working. Portland stands alone as the last major American city using the commission form of government. Under the unusual system, council members are elected to represent the entire city and serve as both legislators and executives.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Will the Real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Please Stand Up

Who is the real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez? On every public document available online, business licenses, registrations to run for public office (Skamania County commissioner), voter registration in both Oregon and Washington, she is registered as Kristina Marie Perez. Recent screenshots of both the online Washington and Oregon voter databases show...
SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Drazan’s husband’s job noteworthy

The Oregonian/OregonLive’s profile of Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan was fine, though bereft of surprise (“Republican candidate for governor brings experience as a budget hawk, desire to push back on Democratic initiatives,” Oct. 9). There’s a gaping hole, however. There’s a single, uninformative sentence that the candidate...
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Who sent it? Gladstone voters complain about mysterious mailer

Two slates of opposing candidates are locked in a bitter race for control of City Council.Many Gladstone voters recently received an anonymous mailer signed by "Residents for Integrity in Gladstone Government," which does not appear to be legally registered by a political action committee or a previously established group of any type. Several residents have reported the mailer to the secretary of state's office because the mailer doesn't say who paid for it, which is an apparent violation of Oregon statutes requiring a "statement of persons who paid for communication in support of or in opposition to clearly identified...
GLADSTONE, OR
WWEEK

More Than 200 Portlanders Voice Bitter Divisions on Mayor’s Homelessness Plan in Marathon Session

In a seven-hour session on Wednesday, more than 200 Portlanders offered their opinions on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s five-part plan to house the homeless. Some, like Andrew Hoan, president of the Portland Business Alliance, gave it full-throated approval, while others accused Wheeler of seeking to build concentration camps. Kristin Teigen, an instructor at Portland State University, compared the plan to the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Candidates for Washington’s 3rd District hold campaign events

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Candidates for Washington’s Third Congressional District held events Monday as the state inches closer to Election Day. Republican candidate Joe Kent held a town hall in Vancouver, while Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez vied for votes in North Portland. It was a lively scene at...
VANCOUVER, WA
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Race to represent Oregon’s new congressional district among state’s tightest, most heated

The race to represent Oregon’s newest congressional district has become one of the closest and most embittered in the state.  Democrat Andrea Salinas and Republican Mike Erickson are running to represent Oregon’s 6th Congressional District while embroiled in a legal fight over a campaign commercial that could upend the results of the election. Erickson is […] The post Race to represent Oregon’s new congressional district among state’s tightest, most heated appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Oregon winemaking season survives worryingly cold spring; 2 Oregon school districts get electric buses; and Camas considers a utility tax

Oregon’s winemaking season ends with palatable note after a worrisome cold spring. This year’s growing season in Oregon vineyards took winemakers on a rollercoaster ride that ended with a surprisingly smooth finish. The season got off to a slow start with an unusually cool and wet spring. Then, just as some vines began emerging from dormancy in mid-April, the region experienced a hard frost that damaged buds and threatened to kneecap the 2022 vintage. But then, Greg Jones of Abacela Winery south of Roseburg, said “a glorious summer with almost no rain, warm days but little heat stress, and cool nights continued through to late October allowing for a phenomenal ripening period.” He and other winemakers say the grape harvest yields performed better than expected after the chilly beginning. (George Plaven/Capital Press)
OREGON STATE

