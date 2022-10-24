Read full article on original website
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/26/22–10/27/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Casper Lawyer Pleads Guilty To Boating Misdemeanors
A Casper lawyer pleaded no contest on Friday to two misdemeanor boating violations in July when she and friends tried to persuade game wardens to not cite a Casper man for boating under the influence, according to a plea agreement. Amy Iberlin -- of the Casper firm Williams, Porter, Day...
Wyoming Supreme Court affirms sentence for Casper man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter
CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the Wyoming Supreme Court upheld the conviction of a Casper man sentenced in April to 17–20 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter. Olinza Headd was originally charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Eugene Hogan III on Jan. 13, 2021. Headd admitted during sentencing that he had acted “upon heat of passion” in the shooting, believing that Hogan had sexually assaulted a family member.
Casper Men Charged With Burglary, Property Destruction, Grand Theft
They're young and lack criminal records, but three 18-year-olds allegedly caused "wanton destruction throughout" the now-closed Casper's restaurant among other crimes, and required very high bonds to ensure they would appear in court, a prosecutor said during initial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday. John Craddock and Levi...
UPDATE: Police Arrest Casper Re-Entry Center Escapee
A man who escaped from the Casper Re-Entry Center on Friday is back in custody, according to a news release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Jacob Hair, 30, was located about 2:15 a.m. Monday morning in Casper and Casper police Department took him into custody. He also was charged...
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (10/24/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday, Oct. 24. The Honorable Judge Brian Christensen presided, while Assistant District Attorneys Blaine Nelson and Stephanie Arrache represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading...
Property Damage and Burglary Spree at Casper Business
On Tuesday, three people were arrested for ongoing burglary and property damage at a local business, which took place over the last several weeks, according to a recent press release from the Casper Police Department. Police believe the suspects burglarized vehicles in addition to businesses. Detectives received information the suspects...
Casper police arrest three suspects in ongoing burglary, property damage spree
PHOTOS: Car Totaled After One-Vehicle Rollover on McKinley Street
A woman has been hospitalized, and her car totaled, after a one-vehicle rollover on McKinley Street Thursday night. That's according to reports from dispatch and confirmation from the Casper Police Department and Casper Fire-EMS. Dispatch called in a report at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Thursday evening, directing responders to South...
Wyoming Police On High Alert For Halloween This Year
Every day you worry about your child's safety and every day it seem that more and more things are popping up for you to worry about. Sometimes you just have to take a deep breath, teach them right from wrong and hope they make good choices. I know, easier typed than done.
Natrona County divorce filings (10/17/22–10/24/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 11 through Oct. 17. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Responded to Five Accidents in One Hour on I-25 in Casper
Icy bridge decks caused five wrecks in one hour on Monday. That's according to a release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, who wrote that "On October 24, 2022, WHP Troopers responded to five motor vehicle crashes with injuries within an hour on the Interstate 25 corridor in Casper. Most of these crashes were due to icy bridge decks."
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (10/19/22–10/25/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Oct. 19 through Oct. 26. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
Five crashes reported in one hour Monday on icy I-25 in Casper; Highway Patrol says bridges freeze faster
CASPER, Wyo. — With slick and hazardous winter driving bearing down, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is reminding motorists that bridges and other elevated roadways tend to freeze over first. “This is due to the elevated roadways not being insulated,” the WHP said in a release on Thursday. “This is...
Casper PD Incident Report log (10/24/22–10/25/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Casper Man Pleads Guilty to Aggravated Assault, Burglary Conspiracy
A lifelong Casper resident pleaded guilty on Friday to aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit burglary for crimes committed in north Casper in May, during his arraignment in Natrona County District Court,. Antonio Harrington, 20, told Judge Kerri Johnson that on May 26 he pointed an AR-15 rifle at a...
Man Suffers Heart Attack at Scene of Wreck He Wasn’t In
And it makes sense, then, that Tuesday is cloudy because the afternoon saw a situation that absolutely proved that every cloud has a silver lining. Casper Police and others responded to a car accident at the intersection of Wolcott and Collins in Downtown Casper on Tuesday. Details are scarce for...
Can You Actually Use The Now Rare Burning Barrel In Wyoming?
When I was a kid, taking our trash out consisted of me carrying the trash to the burning barrel and lighting it on fire. That method of waste management is frowned upon, but since there are so many waste removal companies you really don't need to burn the trash. In...
Natrona County Sheriff Deputies Assist Ranchers With Cattle Drive
The Natrona County Sheriff's Department had an...unusual call Saturday morning; one that's not typically on the list of their everyday duties. But, more than likely, any NCSO deputy will tell you that there is nothing that is not on their list of duties. Which is why they found themselves standing...
Casper Transit to Update Signs and Change Stops
At the Casper city council meeting on Tuesday, Liz Becher, Community Development Director, talked to the council about new bus stop signs the Casper Area Transit Link and Assist plans to introduce. The new signs will go on the red, yellow, and purple routes while signs for the blue, orange,...
