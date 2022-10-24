Read full article on original website
Yankees beat writer predicts SF Giants will sign Judge, Turner, and Rizzo
Yankees beat writer Randy Miller predicted the SF Giants will sign Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, and Anthony Rizzo in an appearance on KNBR.
Report: 1 NL team vows to spend whatever it takes to sign Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge is heading to free agency this offseason, and he will be one of the biggest free agents in recent memory. Will Judge re-sign with the New York Yankees, the only team for whom he has played? Or will he look elsewhere?. If he genuinely explores the market, there...
Multiple Yankees reportedly taken aback by 'brutal experience' in Bronx during ALCS, surprised by boos
According to SNY’s Andy Martino, multiple Yankees were taken aback by the response from fans during the playoffs, particularly boos towards Aaron Judge and even Josh Donaldson.
Yardbarker
The Yankees may have struck gold with heavily criticized trade acquisition
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman whiffed on a number of moves before and during the 2022 season. However, he set the team’s outfield up perfectly for 2023 (given they retain Aaron Judge). Aside from the Yankees calling up rookie Oswaldo Cabrera, who excelled defensively and offered some...
Mariano Rivera calling out Yankees’ decision to keep Aaron Boone says it all
Aaron Boone will be back managing the New York Yankees in 2023, per owner Hal Steinbrenner. Now, is Boone at solely fault for this team constantly falling short? No. There’s a toilet paper roll’s worth of reasons why that’s the case. But is Boone helping? No. The...
Look: Kate Upton's MLB Playoff Outfit Went Viral
Kate Upton was in the Bronx last Sunday celebrating with husband Justin Verlander as he and the Houston Astros wrapped up an ALCS sweep over the New York Yankees. The legendary model came dressed for the occasion too. Television cameras caught Upton on the field postgame sporting a customized Astros satin jacket with her husband's name and number on the back.
Yankees could steal key free agent away from Mets?
Though not quite on par with firing a shard of broken lumber at Mike Piazza or hitting a pop-up to Luis Castillo, the New York Yankees could be punking their crosstown rivals once again this offseason. New York Mets writer Michael Mayer reported on Tuesday that, though the Mets feel...
Phillies surge into World Series thanks to slugger Yankees let slip away | Klapisch
It’s impossible to track the Phillies’ dash to the World Series without two salient questions about their October black magic. First, how is an 87-win wild-card club still standing when the three NL powerhouses that out-performed them, the 111-win Dodgers, the defending champion Braves and the 101-win Mets, are grieving at home?
MLB
The first Black pitcher to win a World Series game
NEW YORK -- When people think about players who made their mark with the Brooklyn Dodgers, Joe Black is not the first name that comes up. Obviously, Jackie Robinson and Pee Wee Reese are legends and they should be recognized as such. But Black had a season to remember for...
Anthony Rizzo doubles-down on Aaron Judge praise, echoes Nestor Cortes’ Yankees ‘captain’ sentiment
Yankees fans and players are pleading their cases for Aaron Judge to stay in New York. Nestor Cortes said Judge should be given the title of ‘captain,’ while Anthony Rizzo said he should receive an “astronomical” amount of money in free agency. Rizzo recently doubled-down on his Aaron Judge praise while echoing Cortes’ take, per Bryan Hoch.
Yardbarker
Brewers Analyst Reveals Concerning Fact For The Franchise
Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns has stepped down from his role. General Manager Matt Arnold has been promoted to fill the role. The Brewers now find themselves in need of a new general manager. Stearns was in Milwaukee for seven years, and in four of those years,...
Yardbarker
Report: Giants' Joe Schoen 'probably would like to be done' with WR Kadarius Toney
There is yet another indication that the New York Giants would move on from wide receiver Kadarius Toney sooner than later if possible. Darryl Slater of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com wrote Wednesday that first-year Giants general manager Joe Schoen "probably would like to be done with" Toney by next Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. As ESPN's Jordan Raanan pointed out earlier in the week, though, it's unlikely any team would give New York a noteworthy asset for the 2021 first-round draft pick who has been limited to 12 games since Week 1 last year because of numerous injury woes.
Yardbarker
Have Giants made WR Kadarius Toney available before trade deadline?
The 6-1 New York Giants likely need to add multiple pieces to compete with the NFL's best teams over the second half of the 2022 season, but some continue to think the club could offload "dead wood" before the league's trade deadline arrives on Nov. 1. ESPN's Jordan Raanan hinted...
Sporting News
2022 Sporting News American League All-Stars: Guardians lead the way; Julio Rodriguez the lone rookie to make cut
The Guardians led the way with three player selections, including closer Emmanuel Clase, who tied with Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Angels star Mike Trout for the most votes in balloting for the 2022 Sporting News American League All-Stars. Voting was conducted among a panel of 12 AL executives during...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet San Diego Padres Drew Pomeranz’s Wife, Carolyn Pomeranz
Drew Pomeranz, a baseball pitcher for the San Diego Padres, lost most of the 2022 season due to an injury in his left elbow. However, he is expected to return to the field in top form. In all the ups and downs, one person was always by his side. And that is Drew Pomeranz’s wife, Carolyn Pomeranz. The MLB WAG is his greatest supporter and a source of encouragement. She always tries to attend all his matches and cheer for him. Get to know more about Drew Pomeranz’s wife, Carolyn Pomeranz, in this wiki.
Phillies-Astros MLB World Series Odds and Betting Preview
The Astros are favored over the Phillies at SI Sportsbook to win the World Series.
Yardbarker
Raiders Rumors: Darren Waller A Potential Trade Candidate With Deadline Approaching
The Las Vegas Raiders have some momentum going their way following their second win in three games, and now with the trade deadline approaching, the team could be making some moves soon. The likes of Johnathan Abram and Clelin Ferrell have been mentioned as trade possibilities, and the team already traded defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Dallas Cowboys, but a bigger name could potentially be moved in tight end Darren Waller.
Red Sox Prospect Deemed 'Best International Prospect Since Rafael Devers'
One of the Boston Red Sox's top prospects received some high praise, being compared to superstar third baseman Rafael Devers.
NBC Sports
Dombrowski on Red Sox firing: 'I don't think I was treated right'
The Philadelphia Phillies' World Series berth adds another gut punch to the Boston Red Sox' failed 2022 season. Sox fans had to watch as slugger Kyle Schwarber, a major part of last year's playoff run, powered Philly to and through the postseason. Adding insult to injury was the Phillies taking Boston's 2021 playoff anthem while Red Sox legend David Ortiz danced alongside the Phillie Phanatic.
NBA Scout Doesn’t Hold Back About Philadelphia 76ers
The 2022-23 NBA season has been a rocky one for the Philadelphia 76ers out of the gates. They had a very tough opener, going on the road to face the Boston Celtics. Things didn’t get easier, as they hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in their home opener. The 76ers lost...
