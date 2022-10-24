ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Kate Upton's MLB Playoff Outfit Went Viral

Kate Upton was in the Bronx last Sunday celebrating with husband Justin Verlander as he and the Houston Astros wrapped up an ALCS sweep over the New York Yankees. The legendary model came dressed for the occasion too. Television cameras caught Upton on the field postgame sporting a customized Astros satin jacket with her husband's name and number on the back.
The first Black pitcher to win a World Series game

NEW YORK -- When people think about players who made their mark with the Brooklyn Dodgers, Joe Black is not the first name that comes up. Obviously, Jackie Robinson and Pee Wee Reese are legends and they should be recognized as such. But Black had a season to remember for...
Anthony Rizzo doubles-down on Aaron Judge praise, echoes Nestor Cortes’ Yankees ‘captain’ sentiment

Yankees fans and players are pleading their cases for Aaron Judge to stay in New York. Nestor Cortes said Judge should be given the title of ‘captain,’ while Anthony Rizzo said he should receive an “astronomical” amount of money in free agency. Rizzo recently doubled-down on his Aaron Judge praise while echoing Cortes’ take, per Bryan Hoch.
Brewers Analyst Reveals Concerning Fact For The Franchise

Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns has stepped down from his role. General Manager Matt Arnold has been promoted to fill the role. The Brewers now find themselves in need of a new general manager. Stearns was in Milwaukee for seven years, and in four of those years,...
Report: Giants' Joe Schoen 'probably would like to be done' with WR Kadarius Toney

There is yet another indication that the New York Giants would move on from wide receiver Kadarius Toney sooner than later if possible. Darryl Slater of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com wrote Wednesday that first-year Giants general manager Joe Schoen "probably would like to be done with" Toney by next Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. As ESPN's Jordan Raanan pointed out earlier in the week, though, it's unlikely any team would give New York a noteworthy asset for the 2021 first-round draft pick who has been limited to 12 games since Week 1 last year because of numerous injury woes.
Meet San Diego Padres Drew Pomeranz’s Wife, Carolyn Pomeranz

Drew Pomeranz, a baseball pitcher for the San Diego Padres, lost most of the 2022 season due to an injury in his left elbow. However, he is expected to return to the field in top form. In all the ups and downs, one person was always by his side. And that is Drew Pomeranz’s wife, Carolyn Pomeranz. The MLB WAG is his greatest supporter and a source of encouragement. She always tries to attend all his matches and cheer for him. Get to know more about Drew Pomeranz’s wife, Carolyn Pomeranz, in this wiki.
Raiders Rumors: Darren Waller A Potential Trade Candidate With Deadline Approaching

The Las Vegas Raiders have some momentum going their way following their second win in three games, and now with the trade deadline approaching, the team could be making some moves soon. The likes of Johnathan Abram and Clelin Ferrell have been mentioned as trade possibilities, and the team already traded defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Dallas Cowboys, but a bigger name could potentially be moved in tight end Darren Waller.
Dombrowski on Red Sox firing: 'I don't think I was treated right'

The Philadelphia Phillies' World Series berth adds another gut punch to the Boston Red Sox' failed 2022 season. Sox fans had to watch as slugger Kyle Schwarber, a major part of last year's playoff run, powered Philly to and through the postseason. Adding insult to injury was the Phillies taking Boston's 2021 playoff anthem while Red Sox legend David Ortiz danced alongside the Phillie Phanatic.
