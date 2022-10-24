COLUMBIA - The National Swine Resource and Research Center (NSRRC) at MU announced Friday that it will receive an $8 million grant from the National Institute of Health (NIH). The money will go toward expanding the NSRRC to allow the facility to hold more pigs. This is the second grant the center has received from the NIH. Funding from the first grant was used to build the center 20 years ago.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO