Related
KOMU
Return of horse carriage rides to The District brings excitement and concern
BOONE COUNTY − Horse-drawn carriages will return to Columbia this holiday season. The return is designed to bring more tourism into The District, according to its executive director Nickie Davis. But as horse carriage rides return, it does not come without some concerns. "I think the horse-drawn carriages are...
KOMU
$300 million family resort and entertainment district to open in Osage Beach
OSAGE BEACH - The City of Osage Beach announced on Thursday its plans for a new $300 million family resort and entertainment district. SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development are working together on this project, according to a press release. The district is set to be developed along the Lakeport property...
KOMU
Political rookies seek Boone County Recorder of Deeds spot
Republican Shamon Jones and Democrat Bob Nolte both tell similar stories about how they came to run for Recorder of Deeds: They had the interest, and the opportunity was there. The Boone County Recorder of Deeds is the county position that keeps track of land ownership deeds, marriage certificates and...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, October 26
Voters to decide on legalizing recreational marijuana with Amendment 3. Missouri voters are ready to decide whether or not the state will join 19 others in legalizing recreational marijuana. Amendment 3 decriminalizes marijuana, allows some to petition for a record expungement and expands licensing for producing and selling marijuana. Amendment...
KOMU
Columbia police to hold briefing for arrest in cold case
COLUMBIA - Columbia police will hold a community briefing Thursday to update the community on a recent arrest made in connection to a rape and attempted murder that occurred in 1984. CPD Chief Geoff Jones will brief the community at 2 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 701...
KOMU
Multiple downed power, communication lines reported across Boone County
COLUMBIA - Boone County Joint Communications reported multiple downed power and communication lines across the county as it was hit with heavy winds just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. BCJC urged drivers to use caution as the downed lines have created a traffic hazard, or to avoid the areas if possible.
KOMU
Final flight departs from original COU terminal
COLUMBIA- Beginning Wednesday, all inbound and outbound flights to Columbia Regional Airport will operate at its new terminal. The last flight out of the current terminal at COU (AA Flight 3448) departed around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The first flight into the new terminal (AA Flight 3524) was scheduled to arrive at 8:50 p.m.
KOMU
Public input meeting rescheduled for Whitegate Park development
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday it has rescheduled a public input meeting to discuss the development of the Whitegate Park property. The drop-in meeting will now be held on Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2205 Whitegate Drive. The meeting was originally scheduled for Oct. 25.
KOMU
Public invited to share feedback on Route 54 widening plan in Camdenton
CAMDENTON − The Missouri Department of Transportation is inviting the public to share their thoughts on proposed improvements to U.S. Route 54 in Camdenton. The project, which would begin in 2024, includes widening Route 54 to five lanes: two eastbound lanes, two westbound lanes and a center turn lane from Business Route 5 to Bumper Hill Road. It also includes the construction of a curb and gutter, new paved approaches and drainage enclosures, according to a news release.
KOMU
Kendrick, former state rep, running for Boone County presiding commissioner
When Kip Kendrick and his small army of interns first descended on Columbia’s neighborhoods they had a goal of knocking on 30,000 doors. As of Monday, the team reached 40,000 doors and are pushing for 45,000. Kendrick is the Democrat running for Boone County presiding commissioner in the Nov....
KOMU
MU student identified as victim in Friday night shooting in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - One of the victims in Friday's shooting in downtown Columbia has been identified as MU student Jason Barry. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Hitt Street, in front of Hitt Mini Market, between Locust Street and Cherry Street. Barry, a senior at MU, said...
KOMU
Local business owner Leipard running for presiding commissioner seat
When Boone County presiding commissioner candidate Connie Leipard goes door-knocking, she often ends up chatting with residents for a few minutes about life, dogs, traveling or whatever comes up after she tells them about her campaign. One of her priorities if elected is to go out into the community to...
KOMU
Violent crime increased in 2021 for Columbia but not Boone County
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department reported a rise in violent crimes from 2020 to 2021, but the Boone County Sheriff's Office showed a decrease of violent crimes during that same time period. The FBI released its crime data Oct. 5th after agencies nation wide submitted reported incidents into the...
KOMU
Fulton man charged with child enticement after photos, text exchanges with 13-year-old
COLUMBIA - A Fulton man was arrested by Columbia police Wednesday on suspicion of child enticement. Cory Rickabaugh, 51, is charged with enticement of a child, a felony. CPD said Rickabaugh allegedly had numerous sexually explicit conversations and exchanged images with a victim under 15 years old. According to a...
KOMU
The District brings back horse-drawn carriage rides this winter
COLUMBIA - The District is preparing for the holiday season by offering free horse-drawn carriage rides around downtown Columbia. The horses and carriages are being funded by The District, as one of its ways to attract visitors to the downtown area. The horses and carriages will be provided by a...
KOMU
Swine research grant to go toward expansion of national facility on MU's campus
COLUMBIA - The National Swine Resource and Research Center (NSRRC) at MU announced Friday that it will receive an $8 million grant from the National Institute of Health (NIH). The money will go toward expanding the NSRRC to allow the facility to hold more pigs. This is the second grant the center has received from the NIH. Funding from the first grant was used to build the center 20 years ago.
KOMU
Police confirm no threat after responding to incident at Rock Bridge High School
COLUMBIA − Columbia police responded to a "specific reported incident" at Rock Bridge High School Tuesday afternoon, according to an email sent to parents. Around 12:15 p.m. Columbia Police responded to a report that a student was potentially armed on school grounds. As school security was unaware of the student’s location, multiple officers were dispatched to the scene out of an abundance of caution, according to a police report.
KOMU
MDC searching for poachers in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY − Missouri Department of Conservation agents are asking for the public's help in catching poachers in Osage County. MDC posted on Facebook Tuesday and said agents came across six deer dumped in the Bonnots Mill area. Each of the deer was taken with a firearm, but no parts of the deer were attempted to be harvested for food.
KOMU
Capital City Housing Conference aims to educate about housing instability
JEFFERSON CITY - The Capital City Housing Task Force held a conference Tuesday with hopes at encouraging further discussion about Jefferson City's housing situation. According to the 2022 Jefferson City Housing Study, most lower-income people in the Capital City are renting. And with rent prices getting higher, many people are reaching the point of housing instability.
KOMU
Derby Ridge Elementary briefly evacuated after possible gas odor
COLUMBIA − Derby Ridge Elementary students and staff are now back in the classroom after a brief evacuation for a possible gas odor in the building Tuesday morning, according to an email sent to parents. Emergency officials and district security investigated and gave the all clear after about 45...
