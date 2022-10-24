Read full article on original website
Christmas Bureau
NOTO is hosting a trick or treat event from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Topeka South Rotary's 10th annual Pumpkin Run is 8:30 am Oct. 29 at Lake Shawnee.
Ariel Young’s family wants Britt Reid in prison for ‘hell he put them through.’ He wants probation.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Britt Reid pleaded guilty to DWI - causing serious physical injury on Sept. 12. More than six weeks later, he will be sentenced. He was involved in a crash on Feb. 4, 2021, that left 5-year-old Ariel Young with traumatic brain injuries. A 4-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
NOTO prepares for a sweet Saturday ahead of Halloween
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You’ll find all sorts of Halloween events around the community over the next several days. One of them is in the North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District. DeAna Morrison is behind NOTO’s trick or treat event. She visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about...
Traditions live on at old Porubsky’s location, chili and hot pickles returning under new name
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are putting the finishing touches on the old Porubsky’s building. A Lawrence company bought the building in July, and plans to reopen it with a similar aesthetic. “At the end of the day, there just aren’t a lot of places left in American that...
United Way, Christmas Bureau helping families in need for holidays
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Way of Greater Topeka is hosting their annual Christmas Bureau to give Shawnee County residents who need some help with gift-giving to have a happier holiday. The Christmas Bureau receives support from the Topeka Housing Authority, Topeka Rescue Mission, Doorstep, Inc. and the community...
Couple’s eastern Lawrence home, built in 1913, is their ‘own little time capsule’ of original woodwork and eclectic decor
Mike and Sarah Randolph’s past 20 years living in their three-story home at 1643 Rhode Island St. have been rife with full-circle moments. After all, they both grew up in Lawrence — Mike across town from their current home in the Barker neighborhood of eastern Lawrence, and Sarah in the home right across the backyard. The Randolphs’ home backs up to the home Sarah’s parents have lived in for more than 40 years.
Dog helps alert family to house fire, all escape safely
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A family escaped a large house fire early Thursday morning after authorities said their dog woke them up, alerting them to the fire. Shawnee Heights Fire Chief, Rick Deibert, told 13 NEWS that three people and two dogs were able to safely get out of a burning home at 4705 SE Croco Rd. before fire crews arrived.
Jones Project speaker shares message of hope with Mammoth Sports Construction
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas construction company wants to share one speaker’s message with its employees, and across the whole state. Mental Health Speaker Damon Parker was invited by Mammoth Sports Construction to speak at the Mammoth Sports Complex in Meriden, Kansas. Also invited were administrators from high schools and colleges around the state. Mammoth hopes to help Parker get his message about mental health and work with The Jones Project out to as many people as possible.
Halloween Events 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Halloween just around the corner, local organizations have activities for the whole family planned. Wear a light-colored costume or add reflective tape to darker costumes. Make sure you can see well out of any masks. Take a flashlight. Make sure an adult checks treats before...
Overland Park warns residents about fungus killing oak trees
It can spread one of two ways, by either certain kinds of beetles carrying the fungus from tree to tree or by connecting through the root systems of oaks of the same species that are planted up to 50 feet apart. City forester Bailey Patterson said oak wilt is a...
Fire reignites at Pines Apartments following blaze that displaced 8 families
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire reignited at the Pines Apartment complex following a blaze that displaced eight families. Emergency officials tell 13 NEWS that a fire reignited late Tuesday night, Oct. 25, at the Pines Apartment complex in the bathroom of one of the units. While the fire prompted...
Topeka neighborhood scared, several deer found dead
TOPEKA (KSNT) – People in a Topeka neighborhood say they’re scared for their safety after multiple deer were found shot and killed near their homes in Oakland. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is investigating a person shooting, killing and leaving behind deer inside the City of Topeka. For the past few weeks, some […]
Officials look for elk, cow skulls stolen from Central Olathe taxidermist
OLATHE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for an elk and a cow skull stolen from a taxidermist in Central Olathe in early October. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say that on Oct. 11, a taxidermist in Central Olathe had been working on a European elk mount and a cow skull for a customer when he placed the skulls on the driveway to finish drying in the sun.
Topeka author holds fireside chat to discuss new book
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka author returned home to promote his new book. Topeka native Amri Johnson held a fireside chat to discuss his new book, “Reconstructing Inclusion: Making DEI Accessible, Actionable, and Sustainable.” He hopes readers get a deeper meaning of diversity that can lead to actionable change.
TPD to consider self-defense in shooting death of 81-year-old
Lesser reflects on family, future in explaining decision to leave Topeka City Council. Mike Lesser steps down from his Dist. 9 effective Nov. 1, 2022. TPS Foundation awards grants to six lucky educators as part of its 'Prize Patrol'.
A Fairlawn Plaza event shows senior citizens available healthcare resources
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An event at the Fairlawn Plaza shows seniors the valuable resources our community has to offer for their health. TACC -- or the Topeka Area Continuity of Care -- hosted the event because they are a non-profit networking group that looks into all aspects of senior citizen care and helps them however they can.
Deer rutting season is underway in Kansas
Deer rutting season is underway in Kansas
Topeka Chief of Staff, former Police Chief, announces December retirement
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Chief of Staff Bill Cochran will retire in December following more than three decades of service to the Capital City. The City of Topeka’s Chief of Staff, Bill Cochran, announced on Thursday, Oct. 27, that he will retire from the City in early December.
Thieves target Winter Wonderland in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local light show is facing a small setback as it prepares for a winter tradition. Winter Wonderland is a favorite Christmas light drive-through experience, but they are currently down around 5,000 lights, and they believe thieves may be to blame. 27 News spoke with organizers who are frustrated and looking for […]
TPS Foundation awards grants to six lucky educators as part of its ‘Prize Patrol’
Lesser reflects on family, future in explaining decision to leave Topeka City Council. Mike Lesser steps down from his Dist. 9 effective Nov. 1, 2022.
