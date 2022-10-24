Read full article on original website
Penn State under fire after blaming students for violence around cancelled event featuring Proud Boys founder
Penn State student spits on right-wing provocateur Alex Stein. Pennsylvania State University is under fire for chastising students over violence that occurred during protests of a planned campus event featuring Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, which was later cancelled. Some observers suggested right-wing demonstrators bore more responsibility for the clashes,...
Penn State Cancels Comedy Show Featuring Gavin McInnes After Campus Protests
Penn State University abruptly canceled a comedy event featuring right-wing provocateurs Gavin McInnes and Alex Stein on Monday night, attributing the move to “the threat of escalating violence.” It was unclear whether the school’s statement was directed at student demonstrators or law enforcement officials, more than a dozen of whom were stationed around the building hosting the show by early Monday evening, including eight Pennsylvania State Police troopers on horseback, according to the Centre Daily Times. Stein attended Monday’s protests, where he gleefully filmed a female student spitting on him, posting the clip to Twitter and calling her a “Penn State Cutie.” Reportedly also present were members of the Proud Boys, the far-right group designated a terrorist organization by the Canadian government last year after it was founded by McInnes. The Monday comedy event was titled “Stand Back & Stand By,” according to Insider, in reference to a remark made by former President Donald Trump in 2020. It was hosted by the university chapter of Uncensored America, a nominal free-speech organization. The school rejected calls by students to cancel the event earlier this month.
Penn State students outraged over invitation to far-right Proud Boys founder
Students at the prestigious US university Penn State are outraged that Gavin McInnes, founder of the far-right group the Proud Boys, is coming to speak at their Pennsylvania college on Monday. The Proud Boys, an often violent US extremist group, have been labeled a terrorist organization by New Zealand and...
Digital Collegian
Poynter Institute's Al Tompkins encourages students to 'look for the larger story' at Penn State
As Penn State students and community members protested the Uncensored America event hosting Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes and comedian Alex Stein, Penn State hosted journalism professor Al Tompkins from the Poynter Institute. On Monday night, Penn State Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications began its week-long initiative to celebrate...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn State the latest university to grapple with controversial speech
After violent protests erupted Monday night on Penn State’s main campus, the university became the latest to allow a controversial event and bet wrongly that civil discourse would trump unrest. The situation at Penn State unraveled quickly before a scheduled appearance by Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, with police...
