COLUMBIA - Missouri football head coach Eliah Drinkwitz shared his thoughts on Monday's school shooting in St. Louis at the beginning of his weekly press conference Tuesday. Two victims were killed at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, including 61-year-old teacher Jean Kuczka and 15-year-old student Alexandria Bell. The gunman, who was killed in a gunfire exchange with police, graduated from the school last year.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO