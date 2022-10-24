Tallahassee Frenchtown community engagement event happening on Tuesday

Moving Tallahassee's Frenchtown neighborhood forward.

City leaders are coming together on Tuesday for a community event to talk about crime prevention, safety, disaster preparedness and the progress of the Neighborhood First Plan .

The plan is set to bring $1.3 million in community engagement funds to rehab homes and improve quality of life in Frenchtown.

John Baker, the Manager of Tallahassee's Neighborhood Affairs division, said they'll also be launching a new program to help increase economic growth in the area.

The goal of tomorrow's event is to get the entire community up to speed on the positive impacts coming their way.

"Those individuals who will receive a community engagement grant or organization they want to hear next steps and when and how the funding will be released so they can begin to provide services to the Frenchtown community," said Baker.

The Frenchtown community engagement event will be held tomorrow at the Lincoln Neighborhood Center Gym, located at 438 West Brevard Street at 5 p.m.

There will be family-friendly safety activities hosted by the Tallahassee Police and Fire Departments.

At 6 p.m., there will be a Frenchtown flag dedication ceremony and the community can hear about the latest updates on neighborhood improvements.