Man learns insurance agent continued to take payments despite being fired: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter

Car passenger tosses hot coffee on pedestrian: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Police went to a location on Smith Road at 3:50 p.m. Oct. 23 about a woman who had tossed coffee from the car she was riding in onto another woman who was on the sidewalk. The pedestrian said she was speaking with someone who was driving by about her newspaper, which she believed had not been delivered. During the conversation, the driver with whom she was speaking stopped in the roadway and turned on the car’s hazard lights. They continued to talk.
Man violates protection order, chokes, bites woman: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Assault: Washington Boulevard. At 3:50 a.m. Oct. 21, police were dispatched to a home where a man, in violation of a temporary protection order, had entered a woman’s home and bit her. The man ran from the home before police arrived. Officers, using a K-9, eventually found the man in a Cedar Road alley, lying on his back. Police arrested the man without incident.
Female King Nut employee punches female co-worker, leads police on car chase: Solon police blotter
SOLON, Ohio -- Assault: Carter Street. At 10:20 p.m. Oct. 20, an argument began between two employees of King Nut, 30600 Carter St. The argument involved one woman sweeping the floor too close to another woman. After the woman complained that the sweeper was too close, the argument ensued and the sweeper punched her co-worker, causing her to fall to the floor.
Man arrested after urinating on pool house; girl punches teacher at OhioGuidestone: Berea police blotter
BEREA, Ohio – Suspicious person, drunkenness: Berea Commons. A Berea man, 43, faces disorderly conduct charges after he was found drunk Oct. 21 at Coe Lake, 11 Berea Commons. A witness called police at about 6:30 p.m. to report the man. The witness said the man was near the...
Wedding photography website scams resident: Parma Police Blotter
On Oct. 3, a Gerald Avenue woman called police after realizing she was the victim of fraud. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said she was being scammed by an online wedding photography site. Police are investigating. Assault: Greenwood Drive. On Oct. 3, police were dispatched to a...
Restaurant manager fires gun into air during argument with employee: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
At 7:50 p.m. Oct. 18, a Lyndhurst man, 23, told a friend that he had been in an argument with his boss about a raise and that the upset boss had fired a gun into the air, prompting the employee to leave. The friend reported the incident to police. The...
Canton couple shoplift $800 worth of Dillard’s merchandise: Beachwood Police Blotter
Kicking out the jams, resident cited for disturbing the peace: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Oct. 6, police had to tell an Anthony Lane resident multiple times to turn down his tunes. Due to the fact that neighbors had complained and he didn’t listen, the man was cited for disturbing the peace. Fraud: Pearl Road. On Oct. 4, a Pearl Road resident came...
Clerk refuses to give money to would-be robber: University Heights Police Blotter
At 8:45 p.m. Oct. 18, police were dispatched to the Family Dollar store, 13470 Cedar Road, on a report of an attempted armed robbery. The suspect, who was described as in his late teens or early 20s and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, had left before police arrived. The clerk...
Homeless man arrested twice after returning to scene of first crime: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A tenant of the Loganberry apartments reported around 9:30 p.m. Oct. 19 that a man was lying on top of her laundry in a second-floor laundry room. The man, 66, was located and arrested for trespassing. He refused a ride to a homeless shelter. The following night, he was located in the same laundry room and arrested a second time.
Cleveland store clerk shoots at customer, who threw pack of gummy bears at him, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- A convenience store clerk on Saturday shot at a customer after a dispute over the price of cigars, police say. Camille Zeidan, 55, shot at the customer, who threw a pack of gummy bears at Zeidan during an argument, according to police. The bullet missed and hit a cooler.
Brunswick man shoots BB gun at house: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Oct. 7, an Autumn Lane resident called police after making a surprising discovery. An arriving officer talked to the homeowner, who had discovered holes in the side of his house. The resident said they were made by a BB gun. Police learned that a Brunswick man was responsible. He...
Several drunk drivers on Lake Road: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Oct. 23 at 3:13 a.m. officers found a stopped car near Cahoon Road. The driver of the car was passed out with his foot on the brake. After waking the driver and speaking with him, officers suspected the driver had been drinking. Field sobriety tests were administered, and the driver was arrested. Officers conducted a probable cause search of the car. During the search, a loaded handgun was found in the center console. The 28-year-old Lakewood resident was additionally charged with using weapons while Intoxicated.
Woman says man threatened her for getting their son a haircut: South Euclid Police Blotter
cleveland19.com
Suspect wanted for breaking into Warren home, police say
WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Warren Police confirmed the suspect caught breaking into a home on security video is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them. The break-in happened on Atlantic Street NE at 12:44 a.m. on Oct. 21, according to police. Take a close look at the surveillance...
Northfield driver’s plan to trade in Kia changes after it catches on fire: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Sept. 20, police were dispatched to a Pleasant Valley Road address regarding a vehicle fire. An arriving officer did indeed locate a 2011 silver Kia Forte that was ablaze. Moments later, the fire department arrived to extinguish the fire. The officer talked to the Northfield driver, who, ironically, said...
Video shows Shaker Heights police shoot fleeing suspect near high school
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio – Police appeared to shoot a man from behind as he ran through Shaker Heights High School grounds on Friday, according to body camera footage. Shaker Heights police have not released the identity of the man who was shot six days ago. His condition remains unknown as of Thursday afternoon.
Officer derails photo shoot on train tracks: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
Local Uber driver fights off armed carjacker: I-Team
A local Uber driver fought back when a suspect tried to carjack her at gunpoint in Euclid.
Two flee from stolen vehicle after it crashes during pursuit: Highland Heights Police Blotter
Willoughby Hills police pursued a stolen vehicle around 12:45 a.m. Oct. 23 until it exited at Wilson Mills Road and crashed into a street sign. Highland Heights officers assisted in looking for two occupants who fled on foot. One boy was detained near Cranbrook Drive and the other was not located.
