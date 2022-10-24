ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post back page connects Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander and more to Yankees

Jon Heyman of the New York Post suggests that the New York Yankees should go on a spending spree this offseason. The New York Yankees are entering yet another offseason where they have no World Series title in their possession. Perhaps this was a more embarrassing exit for the Yankees in recent memory, as they were swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. The gap between themselves and the Astros is huge. The fanbase is infuriated, and are awaiting to see what owner Hal Steinbrenner decides to do this offseason.
Yankees legend Mariano Rivera disagrees with decision to retain Aaron Boone

New York Yankees legend and all-time great closer Mariano Rivera has made it clear he wouldn't bring Aaron Boone back as manager if he were running the storied franchise. "If I'm the owner, Aaron Boone wouldn't stay," Rivera said while speaking at the Sports Forum of the Panamanian Association of Business Executives, per comments translated by Alex Smith of SNY. "When things don't come out the way we want them to all of the fault goes on the manager and somebody has to pay the price and we won't put that on the players..."
The first Black pitcher to win a World Series game

NEW YORK -- When people think about players who made their mark with the Brooklyn Dodgers, Joe Black is not the first name that comes up. Obviously, Jackie Robinson and Pee Wee Reese are legends and they should be recognized as such. But Black had a season to remember for...
Brewers Analyst Reveals Concerning Fact For The Franchise

Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns has stepped down from his role. General Manager Matt Arnold has been promoted to fill the role. The Brewers now find themselves in need of a new general manager. Stearns was in Milwaukee for seven years, and in four of those years,...
Dombrowski on Red Sox firing: 'I don't think I was treated right'

The Philadelphia Phillies' World Series berth adds another gut punch to the Boston Red Sox' failed 2022 season. Sox fans had to watch as slugger Kyle Schwarber, a major part of last year's playoff run, powered Philly to and through the postseason. Adding insult to injury was the Phillies taking Boston's 2021 playoff anthem while Red Sox legend David Ortiz danced alongside the Phillie Phanatic.
Predicting the contract of each Braves free agent

So far this offseason, I’ve ranked the Braves free agents by priority and also given the odds each of their own guys return. If you missed either of those articles, follow the links below. Now, it’s time to predict the contract of each Braves free agent. For the sake...
New automated ball-strike system a hit in the AFL

SCOTTSDALE -- There are different lines of thought in baseball, both among fans and those in the industry, about the future of calling balls and strikes. Those who might be “old school” want human umpires, and humans only, to continue being arbiters of what’s a strike and what’s not.

