Jon Heyman of the New York Post suggests that the New York Yankees should go on a spending spree this offseason. The New York Yankees are entering yet another offseason where they have no World Series title in their possession. Perhaps this was a more embarrassing exit for the Yankees in recent memory, as they were swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. The gap between themselves and the Astros is huge. The fanbase is infuriated, and are awaiting to see what owner Hal Steinbrenner decides to do this offseason.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO