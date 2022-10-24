Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
At JOEY Uptown, my Server was as Beautiful as Beyoncé
TX Commissioner Who Blocked Tax Vote Speaks Out, Defends Choice
Best Restaurants in Houston
Clear Lake Treated to Wings Over Houston Practice Show
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schools
New York Post back page connects Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander and more to Yankees
Jon Heyman of the New York Post suggests that the New York Yankees should go on a spending spree this offseason. The New York Yankees are entering yet another offseason where they have no World Series title in their possession. Perhaps this was a more embarrassing exit for the Yankees in recent memory, as they were swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. The gap between themselves and the Astros is huge. The fanbase is infuriated, and are awaiting to see what owner Hal Steinbrenner decides to do this offseason.
Yankees legend Mariano Rivera disagrees with decision to retain Aaron Boone
New York Yankees legend and all-time great closer Mariano Rivera has made it clear he wouldn't bring Aaron Boone back as manager if he were running the storied franchise. "If I'm the owner, Aaron Boone wouldn't stay," Rivera said while speaking at the Sports Forum of the Panamanian Association of Business Executives, per comments translated by Alex Smith of SNY. "When things don't come out the way we want them to all of the fault goes on the manager and somebody has to pay the price and we won't put that on the players..."
One Brian Cashman trade that will ‘haunt’ the team for years to come
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman took a big gamble trading with the Minnesota Twins before the 2022 season began. Walking the wire with a $50 million Josh Donaldson over two years was always a tremendous risk and one that looks like a huge stain on the season and in the future.
The Yankees may have struck gold with heavily criticized trade acquisition
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman whiffed on a number of moves before and during the 2022 season. However, he set the team’s outfield up perfectly for 2023 (given they retain Aaron Judge). Aside from the Yankees calling up rookie Oswaldo Cabrera, who excelled defensively and offered some...
World Series picks, predictions: Why Philadelphia Phillies will defeat Houston Astros
Who will win the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros?. The Phillies are underdogs to win the Fall Classic over the Astros, according to Tipico Sportsbook, which has Philadelphia at +162 and Houston at -190 to be the World Series champion. Some MLB writers detail why they...
Inside the Astros and Phillies Writers Predict World Series Outcome
The teams from Inside the Astros and Inside the Phillies linked up to discuss the upcoming World Series.
Phillies Announce Starting Pitcher For Game 1 Of World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies are back in the World Series for the first time in 13 years. They'll take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 on Friday. It will be Aaron Nola getting the start for Philadelphia in that game, a decision confirmed by manager Rob Thomson on Wednesday. Nola...
Padres GM had a hilariously blunt answer to where he’d like Fernando Tatis Jr. to play
San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. had quite an interesting 2022 season, unable to play a single game for multiple different reasons. Many patiently awaited the return of San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. when it was announced he’d miss a good chunk of the season due to a wrist fracture.
The first Black pitcher to win a World Series game
NEW YORK -- When people think about players who made their mark with the Brooklyn Dodgers, Joe Black is not the first name that comes up. Obviously, Jackie Robinson and Pee Wee Reese are legends and they should be recognized as such. But Black had a season to remember for...
Yankees see 5 minor leaguers opt for free agency after ALCS sweep by Astros
With the end of the season comes the opportunity to explore other options. Five members of the New York Yankees organization have opted for free agency. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to MiLB transactions tracker, those players are pitchers Anthony Banda, Luke Bard, Jacob Barnes and...
Brewers Analyst Reveals Concerning Fact For The Franchise
Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns has stepped down from his role. General Manager Matt Arnold has been promoted to fill the role. The Brewers now find themselves in need of a new general manager. Stearns was in Milwaukee for seven years, and in four of those years,...
This Phillies father celebrating Bryce Harper’s HR while on babysitting duty might be the world’s new No. 1 Dad
Get those blank coffee mugs, bumper strikers, and novelty t-shirts ready, folks. It appears we have a new contender for World's No. 1 Dad and, against all odds, he is a Philadelphia Phillies fan. Take it away, dude. If you’ve yet to know the joys of parenthood (or a winning...
Red Sox Reportedly Just Made Rafael Devers 'Substantially Improved Offer'
Many have feared that the Boston Red Sox will let superstar Rafael Devers walk, as they did with Mookie Betts years ago, which does not appear to be the case.
Dombrowski on Red Sox firing: 'I don't think I was treated right'
The Philadelphia Phillies' World Series berth adds another gut punch to the Boston Red Sox' failed 2022 season. Sox fans had to watch as slugger Kyle Schwarber, a major part of last year's playoff run, powered Philly to and through the postseason. Adding insult to injury was the Phillies taking Boston's 2021 playoff anthem while Red Sox legend David Ortiz danced alongside the Phillie Phanatic.
David Stearns linked to Mets, Astros after shocking Brewers decision
David Stearns made a shocking decision early Thursday morning to step down as the Milwaukee Brewers President of Baseball Operations. Stearns played a big role in helping the Brewers reemerge as a top contender in the National League Central, but after the Brewers missed the 2022 playoffs, Stearns decided to move on.
Red Sox Prospect Deemed 'Best International Prospect Since Rafael Devers'
One of the Boston Red Sox's top prospects received some high praise, being compared to superstar third baseman Rafael Devers.
Phillies-Astros MLB World Series Odds and Betting Preview
The Astros are favored over the Phillies at SI Sportsbook to win the World Series.
Predicting the contract of each Braves free agent
So far this offseason, I’ve ranked the Braves free agents by priority and also given the odds each of their own guys return. If you missed either of those articles, follow the links below. Now, it’s time to predict the contract of each Braves free agent. For the sake...
New automated ball-strike system a hit in the AFL
SCOTTSDALE -- There are different lines of thought in baseball, both among fans and those in the industry, about the future of calling balls and strikes. Those who might be “old school” want human umpires, and humans only, to continue being arbiters of what’s a strike and what’s not.
Podcast: Astros, Phillies World Series Rooted in Destiny
Lauren Amour, Kade Kistner, Ben Silver and Inside the Astros own Kenny Van Doren discuss the upcoming World Series pitting the Philadelphia Phillies against the Houston Astros.
