NOTO prepares for a sweet Saturday ahead of Halloween
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You’ll find all sorts of Halloween events around the community over the next several days. One of them is in the North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District. DeAna Morrison is behind NOTO’s trick or treat event. She visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about...
Deer rutting season is underway in Kansas
NOTO is hosting a trick or treat event from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Topeka South Rotary's 10th annual Pumpkin Run is 8:30 am Oct. 29 at Lake Shawnee.
Jones Project speaker shares message of hope with Mammoth Sports Construction
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas construction company wants to share one speaker’s message with its employees, and across the whole state. Mental Health Speaker Damon Parker was invited by Mammoth Sports Construction to speak at the Mammoth Sports Complex in Meriden, Kansas. Also invited were administrators from high schools and colleges around the state. Mammoth hopes to help Parker get his message about mental health and work with The Jones Project out to as many people as possible.
Kansas mom had to search for available hospital bed for son who got RSV
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise across the county. El Dorado native Ally Helferich will admit she did not take the threat of RSV seriously. Until Sunday night when her one-year-old son Treyson was sick.
Halloween Events 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Halloween just around the corner, local organizations have activities for the whole family planned. Wear a light-colored costume or add reflective tape to darker costumes. Make sure you can see well out of any masks. Take a flashlight. Make sure an adult checks treats before...
HHHS offers third low-cost pet vaccine clinic for Topeka dogs, cats
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society will offer its third low-cost pet vaccine clinic for dogs and cats around the Capital City. Helping Hands Humane Society says it will host its third low-cost pet vaccine clinic for the community on Friday, Nov. 4. Those interested are encouraged to pre-register and schedule an appointment time.
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
3 Great Seafood Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Kansas that are well-known for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Officials look for elk, cow skulls stolen from Central Olathe taxidermist
OLATHE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for an elk and a cow skull stolen from a taxidermist in Central Olathe in early October. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say that on Oct. 11, a taxidermist in Central Olathe had been working on a European elk mount and a cow skull for a customer when he placed the skulls on the driveway to finish drying in the sun.
Gage Park’s mini-train set to make final run after 55 years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gage Park’s Iron Horse mini-train will make its final run on Saturday, October 29 after decades of making memories for generations of families. Originally built to last 20 years, the train is now wrapping up its 55th year in service. Due to its age and the lack of availability of replacement parts, the train is being retired in favor of a new electric train next year. Shawnee County Parks and Rec said the new train will be designed to look as much like the current train as possible.
Topeka neighborhood scared, several deer found dead
TOPEKA (KSNT) – People in a Topeka neighborhood say they’re scared for their safety after multiple deer were found shot and killed near their homes in Oakland. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is investigating a person shooting, killing and leaving behind deer inside the City of Topeka. For the past few weeks, some […]
Christmas Bureau
Topeka author holds fireside chat to discuss new book
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka author returned home to promote his new book. Topeka native Amri Johnson held a fireside chat to discuss his new book, “Reconstructing Inclusion: Making DEI Accessible, Actionable, and Sustainable.” He hopes readers get a deeper meaning of diversity that can lead to actionable change.
Traditions live on at old Porubsky’s location, chili and hot pickles returning under new name
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are putting the finishing touches on the old Porubsky’s building. A Lawrence company bought the building in July, and plans to reopen it with a similar aesthetic. “At the end of the day, there just aren’t a lot of places left in American that...
Coal spills along Kansas highway after semi rollover
ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi truck driver was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after rolling his truck on a highway north of St. Marys. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at K-63 and Jeffrey Rd. around 9:30 a.m. They said the semi truck driver had come from Jeffrey Energy Center and was carrying a load of coal when the rollover accident happened.
Ribbon cut on $403 million Urban Outfitters Kansas City facility
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The ribbon has been cut on the $403 million, 1.5 million-square-foot Urban Outfitters fulfillment facility in Kansas City. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Oct. 26, some of America’s most iconic retail brands - including Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie - were present for a ribbon-cutting for URBN’s new 1.5 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Kansas City. The new facility represents a $403 million investment that will bring 2,000 new jobs to the state by June.
Pet of the Day: Dakota
Dakota is a healthy, middle-aged, cuddle bug. He’s a houndish/bird dog mix and can climb fences. He’s always up for adventure!. He needs a home with someone who can be on his side and at his side. He’s not a barker. He also prefers the company of female...
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $4 million to Topeka foundation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka organization has received a gift from one of the richest people in the world. The Sunflower Foundation announced billionaire philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott gave the nonprofit organization a one-time, unrestricted gift of $4 million. “We are grateful for and humbled by Ms. Scott’s...
Arizona Pastor killed in South Topeka Shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials say the latest shooting death this year could be up for self defense consideration. Topeka Police identified the man as Donald Woolridge, 81, reported to be from Arizona, and TPD told 13 News the incident may have been a self defense case and they would turn over their investigation to District Attorney, Michael Kagay.
A Fairlawn Plaza event shows senior citizens available healthcare resources
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An event at the Fairlawn Plaza shows seniors the valuable resources our community has to offer for their health. TACC -- or the Topeka Area Continuity of Care -- hosted the event because they are a non-profit networking group that looks into all aspects of senior citizen care and helps them however they can.
