BBC
Arvind Kejriwal: Row over plea for Hindu deities on India currency
The chief minister of India's capital, Delhi, has raked up a controversy after he asked for new currency notes to be printed with images of Hindu deities. Arvind Kejriwal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to print photos of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on rupee notes. He said it would...
India's 'Pizza Topping Tax' Leads to Bizarre Legal Battle
India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) -- AKA the 'pizza topping tax' -- has led to a bizarre legal battle in the populous nation. Credit: Yiu Yu Hoi (Getty Images) The GST tax was introduced five years ago and, per a BBC report about the pizza topping situation, has already begun generating over $17 billion (£15 billion) a month for the Indian economy, which is the fifth largest in the world.
Spotlight on Rishi Sunak’s family as they prepare to enter No 10
His wife, Akshata Murty, is the daughter of a billionaire; their garden parties are one of the hottest tickets in their home town
BBC
Di Thai transgender billionaire wey buy Miss Universe contest
One Thai celebrity media tycoon - wey be transgender woman - don buy di company wey dey run di Miss Universe beauty pageants for $20m (£17.1m). Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip na di oga of JKN Global Group, wey dey maketelevision shows for Thailand. She bin act for di Thai versions...
BBC
'This is my first Diwali away from home'
Around the world, people are celebrating Diwali - or, in some cases, have brought the celebrations around the world with them. The BBC meets three students who are away from home for the first time, but are seeking to replicate the festival of lights with their new friends. 'Home is...
New UK PM Rishi Sunak Is Rich & Wife Akshata Murty's Net Worth Is More Than Most Royals
Rishi Sunak is about the become one of the wealthiest prime ministers in the history of the United Kingdom — especially if you count his wife Akshata Murty's fortune when you add up his net worth. Sunak won the nomination to lead the U.K.'s Conservative Party on Monday, setting...
China's yuan tumbles amid fears about Xi's third term
China's yuan tumbled on Tuesday to its lowest level in nearly 15 years on Tuesday as investors fled Chinese assets amid fears about Xi Jinping's dramatic move to tighten his grip on power in a major reshuffle of Communist Party leaders
Diwali is having a mainstream moment in the US
More and more major brands are recognizing the festival of lights, running ad campaigns and stocking products related to the holiday in the US. It's a reflection of just how much the South Asian population in the country has grown.
Pakistanis hope Sunak will push India on Kashmir resolution
GUJRANWALA, Pakistan (AP) — Britain’s new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, has embraced his Indian and Hindu heritage but he also has roots in present-day Pakistan, in the city of Gujranwala, where his paternal grandparents lived during Britain’s colonial rule. The city saw some of the deadliest sectarian riots during the 1947 partition that carved out India and Pakistan from the former British Empire. Today, many in Gujranwala, an industrial hub in eastern Punjab province along the border with India, say the new U.K. leader is uniquely positioned to push for a solution to the Kashmir crisis — the main point of contention between the two South Asian rivals. Sunak’s grandfather Ramdas Sunak and grandmother Suhag Rani lived in Gujranwala until 1935 and though most of the city’s residents today have no memory of those long-ago days, they say they feel jubilant over the 42-year-old politician’s victory.
France 24
China Congress shows 'ruthless' leadership: Ai Weiwei
Speaking in Tokyo after China's Communist Party wrapped up its five-yearly Congress at the weekend, Ai was referring to the dramatic exit of former president Hu Jintao from the closing ceremony. Chinese state media said the frail-looking 79-year-old had been removed from the event in Beijing because he was feeling...
mailplus.co.uk
Pasta price boils over
THE price of food staples - including pasta and cooking oil - has rocketed by as much as two thirds as the cost of living crisis continues to take its toll. Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that the cost of everyday foods has soared faster than other items in the past year.
At UN climate summit, India to flex its negotiating muscles
The key priority for India at the upcoming U.N. climate conference will be how to pay for the transition away from fossil fuels for energy and industries to meet temperature limit targets, according to a senior official who'll be part of the negotiations
Waitrose customers send sales of spam and fish heads up by a third
Sales of spam and fish heads are both up by a third at upmarket grocer Waitrose in an apparent shift to economy buying in the face of the cost-of-living crisis.The supermarket said the “use-it-all trend” and move to cheaper slow cooking seemed to be behind sales of beef shin, ox cheek and lamb neck increasing by 23%, 9% and 4% respectively.Sales of fish heads are up by an “incredible” 34% on last year while spam sales rose by 36%, according to the annual Waitrose Food & Drink report.Like all supermarkets we’ve had to judge the mood and reactJames Bailey, WaitroseA...
Germany reviewing possible Chinese takeover of chip factory
The German government is reviewing a possible sale of a local chip factory to a Chinese-owned firm, sources said Thursday, despite the reported concerns of intelligence agencies. Germany's coalition government on Wednesday allowed a Chinese firm to buy a reduced stake in a Hamburg port terminal, after Scholz resisted calls to ban the disputed sale outright over security concerns.
South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix worries about China future
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean computer chipmaker SK Hynix said Wednesday it might be forced to sell its manufacturing operations in China if a U.S. crackdown on exports of semiconductor technology and manufacturing equipment to China intensifies. SK Hynix’s chief marketing officer, Kevin Noh, raised those concerns during a conference call on Wednesday after the company reported its operating profit dropped 60% in the last quarter from 2021, a decline it blamed on a deteriorating business environment. Global inflation amplified by Russia’s war on Ukraine and rising interest rates imposed by central banks to counter surging prices have slowed consumer spending on the kinds of high-tech products requiring computer chips. SK Hynix and other semiconductor makers are also navigating new U.S. restrictions on exports of advanced semiconductors and chipmaking equipment to China. Such limits were in part imposed to prevent use of American advanced technology in China’s military development. SK Hynix said this month that the U.S. Department of Commerce granted the company a one-year exemption from such requirements, allowing it to provide equipment and other supplies to its Chinese factories making memory chips.
travelnoire.com
Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe
Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
Indians embrace next UK prime minister, Sunak, as their own
NEW DELHI (AP) — The next prime minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, has embraced his Indian and Hindu heritage — and on Monday, people across the former British colony proudly celebrated his victory. Social media and TV channels in India were awash with congratulations for the...
‘Worst Is Yet to Come’ for Retailers Facing Recession
Bankruptcies could pile up in the retail sector in the months ahead, according to BDO restructuring expert David Berliner. Several names in fashion and home have already run into financial trouble or seem to be flirting with a bankruptcy filing. A renovation last year couldn’t prevent 66-year-old family-owned home goods retailer Rotmans from closing its doors when CEO Steve Rotman announcement his retirement this month. In July, Altmeyer Home Stores filed for bankruptcy Chapter 7 and liquidated. Olympia Sports’ Chapter 11 bankruptcy liquidated inventory and closed all 35 stores. A continent away, a court-ordered shutdown distributed Camaïeu’s assets to pay the 40-year-old French...
BBC
World facing 'first truly global energy crisis', report says
Russia's invasion of Ukraine will have long-lasting effects on energy supply and markets, a new report suggests. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said the world faces its first "truly global energy crisis" as a result. It added that unaffordable energy bills remain a huge problem, driven up as the exports...
Centrica: Rough gas storage site is back up and running at 20% capacity
The UK’s biggest gas storage site has been brought back online in time for what could be one of the tightest winters for years for energy suppliers trying to meet the UK’s demand.Centrica said on Friday that it had brought the Rough gas storage facility in the North Sea back to 20% of its previous capacity.The site had been closed in 2017 as Centrica decided it did not make financial sense to pay for costly repairs, and the Government refused to help.But as gas prices have soared this year, and supply from Russia to Europe has been cut off, the...
