Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum [ETH]: Do not get fazed by the recent rally because…
According to data from the on-chain analytics platform Santiment, the leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH] recorded a significant exchange of tokens between whale addresses on the network on 20 October. Data from Santiment revealed that the token shuffling between whale addresses occurred when the alt touched its weekly price bottom and...
ambcrypto.com
Why Decentraland [MANA] will continue its downtrend on the price charts
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Despite the recent bounce, a bearish order block impeded the bulls’ efforts. Decentraland had a market cap of $1.12 billion at press time, but this figure could go...
ambcrypto.com
Assessing the KNC factor in Polygon’s yet-to-come success story
“Our lives are the result of the seeds that we’ve planted over time. It takes a while before we see the results of our planting. But know that the seeds you plant today will affect your tomorrow in ways that you may not anticipate.”. No, not a philosophy class,...
ambcrypto.com
This Cash App update helps BTC trade, but here’s the how of it all
The usage restrictions of Bitcoin (BTC), which are largely due to its architecture, have been continuously questioned. The king coin had previously mostly been used as a store of value, but thanks to recent improvements, it is now being used in other ways and through different channels. Recently, Cash App announced that users could now transfer and receive Bitcoin utilizing the Lightning network. Bitcoin Product Lead for Cash App Michael Rihani tweeted the news, and the platform’s help page corroborated it.
ambcrypto.com
XRP posts gains of 5% and here’s where you can buy
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. XRP showed strong buying pressure in the past two weeks. Momentum also favored the bulls. The crypto market experienced a quick surge over the past trading day and XRP...
ambcrypto.com
Hedera [HBAR]: A Q3 assessment of the network that you need to know
While leading blockchain networks Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH] logged sickly growth in their respective key metrics in Q3, public-permissioned Proof-of-Stake network Hedera [HBAR] excelled within the same period. In a new report titled “State of Hedera Q3 2022,” cryptocurrency research platform Messari assessed the network’s performance between July and...
ambcrypto.com
ETH liquidations in last 24 hours will make you rethink your trading decision
Holders of the leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH] were the most impressed as the price of the cryptocurrency asset surged by over 15% during the intraday session on 26 October. Data from Santiment revealed that ETH traded for as high as $1,589 per coin for the first time since 15 June.
ambcrypto.com
Will everything be good for TRX as the Tron DAO eyes the…
TRX investors might be growing more accustomed to lackluster performance as has been the case in the last few days. Nevertheless, the Tron blockchain continues to demonstrate strong pursuit for growth and expansion. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for Tron (TRX) Tron is one of the blockchain networks whose...
ambcrypto.com
Avalanche [AVAX] future looks interesting- Here are the top two reasons
Avalanche has recently demonstrated more seriousness toward tapping into growth opportunities in the NFT market. One of the recent updates regarding the network reveals expanded support of multiple NFT platforms. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for Avalanche (AVAX) A recent AVAX daily post revealed the scope of Avalanche’s focus...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum whale wallet not active for 6+ years has this news for you
The last 24 hours have been marked by a series of interesting activities for the leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH]. According to data from the on-chain analytics platform Santiment, during an intraday trading session on 25 October, an Ethereum whales address that had previously been inactive for over six years moved $22.2 million worth of ETH to an empty wallet.
ambcrypto.com
ADA struggles to break $0.365, here’s where traders can look to buy
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. A lower timeframe resistance zone has been flipped to support. Cardano faces stiff resistance up to $0.4, and demand has not yet arrived. Cardano has performed somewhat well in...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC]: You have a cause to laugh if you hold the king coin
Increased trading activity in the last 24 hours caused the leading coin, Bitcoin [BTC], to reclaim its psychological $20,000 price mark. The last time the king coin traded at this price level was on 4 October, when it exchanged hands at $20,336. According to CoinMarketCap, at the time of writing,...
ambcrypto.com
Aptos [APT] recovers with TVL hike after abysmal start – Decoding ‘how’
After attracting a lot of attention and disappointment earlier, Aptos [APT] seemed to have steadied its ship. According to DeFi Llama, the layer-one blockchain recorded one of the highest Total Value Locked (TVL) growth in the last 24 hours. At press time, Aptos’ TVL was worth $15.54 million. The increase...
ambcrypto.com
Assessing Lido’s [LDO] status post-Ethereum [ETH] merge
LDO, the native token of leading Ethereum [ETH] staking platform Lido Finance ranked high on the list of best-performing cryptocurrency assets in the last week. According to data from cryptocurrency price-tracking platform CoinMarketCap, the asset’s price rose by 14.96% behind KLAY (37.58%), TON (37.94%), and HT (25.98%). Ranking as...
ambcrypto.com
Algorand gets layer-2 protocol Mikomeda; but how did ALGO react to it
Algorand is one of the cryptocurrencies, which has seen its network grow despite the ongoing crypto winter. It has even collaborated within new avenues. Recently, a layer-2 protocol Mikomeda was launched on the platform. Despite the success of the launch, there was no positive impact on ALGO’s price. However, there was one aspect where Algorand showed massive growth and that was its TVL.
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin’s social activity has some interesting stats for LTH
Dogecoin [DOGE] has been one of the most popular memecoins in terms of market capitalization. And, investors do not seem to get bored with it. Interestingly, DOGE yet again made it to the list of the top meme tokens in terms of social activity on 25 October. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price...
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin [LTC] outperformed Bitcoin [BTC] in this factor
Amidst the current bearish market condition, Litecoin which is often referred to as the silver to Bitcoin’s gold didn’t fail to bring joy to its investors. The altcoin registered massive gains over the last seven days. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Litecoin for 2023-24 More good...
ambcrypto.com
Axie Infinity investors, here’s where increased involvement has steered AXS
Axie Infinity [AXS] was an unexpected “table-topper” as LunarCrush reported it to be the most socially active token as of 25 October. According to the social intelligence platform, AXS was the first out of 3,953 coins in the crypto market. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Axie Infinity for...
ambcrypto.com
MakerDAO forges forward with its investment diversification, details inside
A proposal to deposit up to $1.6 billion in USD Coin (USDC) with Coinbase Prime, where it will earn 1.5%, has been authorized by the MakerDAO community. After Coinbase Institutional presented the proposal on 6 September, it was approved with 75% of the votes on 24 October. One-third of the treasury underpinning the Peg Stability Module, which enables users to deposit security in exchange for DAI, Maker’s stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar, is represented by the USDC. This update was included in a recent tweet by MakerDAO.
ambcrypto.com
Chiliz [CHZ]: A change in market structure, cautiously bullish traders, and…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Can World Cup high spur Chiliz on towards new heights?. Stiff resistance levels are ahead for CHZ, but a bullish Bitcoin can help Chiliz break above these. The...
Comments / 0