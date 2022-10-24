ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Rep. Randy Feenstra set to get endorsement from U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday afternoon

SIOUX CITY — With less than two weeks until election day, Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) is getting an endorsement from the largest lobbying group in the entire country. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is endorsing the first-term Iowa Congressman at 1 p.m. on Wednesday during an event at Guarantee Roofing & Siding in Sioux City that will include local leaders and officials from the Chamber.
Murkowski faces Tshibaka and Chesbro in Alaska Senate debate

JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Alaskans want results, not "partisan, political rhetoric,” as she faced her Donald Trump-backed Republican rival Kelly Tshibaka in a televised debate Thursday. Tshibaka questioned the value of Murkowski's seniority and said it's time for a change.
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms

With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel mocks Fetterman, Biden speaking abilities

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was a guest on conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt's radio show Thursday, and she and Hewitt agreed that only desperate Democratic candidates would invite President Biden to campaign on their behalf. They were specifically pointing at Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman's Philadelphia rally Friday with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.  When Hewitt said he hoped the rally would be captured on tape, McDaniel took a pot shot at Biden, who has a stutter, and Fetterman, who sometimes struggles to find the right words as he recovers from a near-fatal stroke. "Well, maybe they can...
