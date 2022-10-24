Read full article on original website
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Republicans' Chances of Winning House and Senate, According to Bookmakers
Bookies are offering odds on the outcome of November's crunch midterm elections, just two weeks before voters go to the polls. Control of both the Senate and House of Representatives is up for grabs, with the Republicans hoping they can torpedo Joe Biden's legislative agenda by winning both. According to...
Albia Newspapers
Rep. Randy Feenstra set to get endorsement from U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday afternoon
SIOUX CITY — With less than two weeks until election day, Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) is getting an endorsement from the largest lobbying group in the entire country. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is endorsing the first-term Iowa Congressman at 1 p.m. on Wednesday during an event at Guarantee Roofing & Siding in Sioux City that will include local leaders and officials from the Chamber.
Murkowski faces Tshibaka and Chesbro in Alaska Senate debate
JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Alaskans want results, not "partisan, political rhetoric,” as she faced her Donald Trump-backed Republican rival Kelly Tshibaka in a televised debate Thursday. Tshibaka questioned the value of Murkowski's seniority and said it's time for a change.
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms
With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel mocks Fetterman, Biden speaking abilities
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was a guest on conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt's radio show Thursday, and she and Hewitt agreed that only desperate Democratic candidates would invite President Biden to campaign on their behalf. They were specifically pointing at Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman's Philadelphia rally Friday with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. When Hewitt said he hoped the rally would be captured on tape, McDaniel took a pot shot at Biden, who has a stutter, and Fetterman, who sometimes struggles to find the right words as he recovers from a near-fatal stroke. "Well, maybe they can...
