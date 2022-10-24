ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Do With the Philadelphia Roundhouse

Growing up in West Philly, Carlo Campbell remembers being afraid of the Philadelphia Roundhouse. For almost six decades, the massive concrete headquarters of the Philadelphia Police Department loomed over 7th and Race streets as a physical manifestation of police brutality in Philly. As a Black man living in the city, Campbell was warned about racist policing tactics his friends had experienced in the 70s and 80s — the legacy of which continue today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
budgettravel.com

Philadelphia 4-star Hilton incl. weekends - $165

This member-favorite Philadelphia hotel earns a 93% approval rating from past Travelzoo guests, who praise its location and great waterfront views. With an indoor heated pool and a restaurant on site, it's an ideal home base close to the city's historic attractions, including Independence Hall. Stay within walking distance of Old City at the Hilton Penn's Landing with this deal that saves 55% on a package that includes daily breakfast and parking.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wnypapers.com

National Jazz Festival returns to Philadelphia

After 3 years of successfully hosting an in-person & two virtual festivals, National Jazz Festival announces 2023 event at Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on April 22. The National Jazz Festival will present its annual festival at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on April 22, 2023. Registration is now...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Wearing Lucky Hat Caught On Camera Trying To Break Into Philly Restaurant

In Philadelphia, police are looking to arrest a male on a distinctive bicycle, that looks to have pink or off red pedals. It is not a common bicycle and possibly someone has seen it. On October 20,2022 at 5:47 AM the male rolls up to the Italian Express located at 2641 Girard Avenue. He gets off his bike and tries to break into the business. You can see him try to twist and break the lock. He failed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Ryan Long makes guest appearance on 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' to give clues about Philly

Philadelphians watching "Celebrity Jeopardy!" Sunday night had the pleasant surprise of seeing local game show legend Ryan Long delivering clues about the city. Long, a former rideshare driver from Mt. Airy, had a thrilling 16-game winning streak on "Jeopardy!" earlier this year that earned him just under $300,000. He delivered clues in the "Around Philly with Ryan Long" category during Sunday's episode, which is now streaming on Hulu.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philadelphiaweekly.com

The 10 Best Dog Parks in Philly

Philadelphia is ranked amongst the top 50 most dog-friendly cities in America. This comes as no surprise since the town is home to countless beautifully maintained parks for pets to enjoy. We’re breaking down the best dog parks in Philly to explore with your furry friend!. 1. Schuylkill River...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

Philadelphia officers struggle against criminals and a misguided district attorney

"At CIA, we do hard stuff." That's what I said last week to the 200 Club of Greater Miami. It's a foundation dedicated to providing assistance to families of Miami first responders killed in the line of duty. I used the same line when speaking to some Philadelphia officers earlier this month. They are facing an alarming rise in crime in the nation's sixth-largest city. But make no mistake, officers are doing very "hard stuff."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Documentary highlighting Philly's rich boxing history premieres this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A documentary highlighting Philadelphia's rich history of boxing legends premieres this weekend as a part of the Philadelphia Film Festival.  It's called "The Executioners: We All Had A Chance. The award-winning documentary tells the personal story of the filmmaker and well known comedian, Dannon Green, a Philly hometown legend.For many, this was the passageway to opportunity – through boxing. "So when you hit this door, you say, "Know what? Let's do it,'" Green said.  Green did it as a 14-year-old member of the Philadelphia Boxing Club known as The Executioners."People don't understand what the gym did for us men, as...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Thrillist

16 Completely Free Things to Do in Philadelphia

By now we’ve probably all noticed that things are more expensive lately, even in a city long considered one the East Coast’s more affordable options. From large expenses like rent to daily costs like cheesesteaks and cocktails, dollars aren’t quite stretching like they once did. Thankfully, there...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Dear tech founder: Here’s 3 easier (and cheaper) ways to get from NYC to Philly

Centuries of history connect Philadelphia and New York City, and quite a few roadways do too, as one busy tech founder recently found out. Martín Varsavsky, an Argentinian entrepreneur, tweeted that an Uber he took from Manhattan to Philadelphia cost him a whopping $140 in tolls and taxes. For this he was swiftly ratioed, by bewildered transit users generally mocking his choices.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

North and West Philly continue to see higher concentration of lead exposures, despite citywide decline

Fewer Philadelphia children are exposed to toxic levels of lead today when compared to a decade ago, according to new data released by city health officials. The drop has health experts and city officials hopeful that they may be able to completely eradicate lead poisonings. But they’ll first have to address rates of lead exposure that remain highest in communities with lower income and among children of color.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
visitphilly.com

Di Bruno Bros.

A glistening specialty food emporium providing a veritable feast for the senses... Note: Greater Philadelphia is open for business and welcoming visitors. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, individual businesses may still require masks. Your best bet: Check online or call ahead. Location & Contact:. Overview. Di Bruno Bros. offers the...
