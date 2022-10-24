Ninja still prefers Apex and Fortnite over Warzone, but Warzone 2 could win him back if it changes these things

Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
These are the 8 heroes that haven’t been picked or banned in TI11
They weren't even a consideration. There are 123 heroes in Dota 2, but only some of them get to be relevant in the meta. Balancing the scales is a difficult task considering the number of characters in the game, and each patch tries to give all heroes an even playing field.
dotesports.com
Where to read epitaphs at different Goofy Gravestones in Fortnite
Fortnite is in the middle of its Halloween celebration, bringing together players from all around the world to take on the quests of Fortnitemares. Earlier quests invited players to fight zombies, destroy furniture, and dig up spooky tablature. Now, players are being asked to read epitaphs on gravestones across the island.
dotesports.com
The best support heroes in Overwatch 2
The importance of support heroes has increased exponentially with the release of Overwatch 2. The change to five-vs-five gameplay has incentivized the need for healing and other forms of utility to succeed. Blizzard released the eighth support hero, Kiriko, alongside the launch of Overwatch 2 earlier this month, adding yet...
dotesports.com
Sliding doors: Apex, Warzone headed in opposite directions, NICKMERCS says, and it’s bad news for CoD
It took Nicholas “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff a long time to ditch Warzone for Apex Legends. But the moment he did, the battle royale king was hooked immediately. He admitted it’s prone to becoming a little stale from time to time. But, he believes Apex is in good hands and has a bright future—which is something he can’t say about Warzone.
dotesports.com
‘Me and Gabe are tight’: How 2GD finally made his Dota 2 return at The International 2022
The International 2022 may have started on the wrong foot with low production quality during the first days of the event catching the attention of fans and celebrities alike, but things started to come together with James “2GD” Harding’s unexpected return and some special giveaways. Being responsible...
dotesports.com
Is the MW2 Vault Edition worth it?
Each year, Call of Duty offers an additional tier to the base game at launch to allow players exclusive extras with the newest title. Modern Warfare 2 is no exception to this, offering the Vault Edition for players who are looking for a few more things in their loadout when they launch the game for the first time.
dotesports.com
These are the best and worst heroes making up the Dota 2 meta at TI11
The first 100 games often decide the Dota 2 meta-game at The International every year. Aside from unique strategies and off-meta picks, few heroes were heavily prioritized by all teams in almost 85 percent of the matches in TI11. There’s also an opposite side of this coin, as a handful of heroes were completely ignored.
dotesports.com
‘Fix the game’: xQc demands Overwatch devs nerf 2 heroes after losing his temper
Félix “xQc” Lengyel has demanded the Overwatch 2 devs fix the game. The Canadian streamer asked Blizzard Entertainment to nerf Zarya and Sombra in a recent stream. He underlined that the heroes need to be removed from the game until they are “playable” since players are “literally abusing both Zarya and fucking Sombra.”
dotesports.com
How to complete the Lantern Lit challenge in the Overwatch 2 Halloween event
As part of Overwatch 2’s first Halloween Terror event, the development team at Blizzard Entertainment introduced Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride, a mode that allows players to complete a horde mode PvE sequence. Teams of four can explore Eichenwalde’s pathways, buildings, and castle like never before on their quest to defeat the Bride of Junkenstein.
dotesports.com
PlayStation Plus monthly games for November 2022 come from 3 very different genres
Around the end of every month, PlayStation Plus subscribers get a new slew of games that they can download for free with their paid subscription. This November, they’re getting three very different games. The three November monthly games are Nioh 2 Remastered, Lego Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies....
dotesports.com
One Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer map was secretly deleted ahead of global launch
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer and Spec Ops modes are rolling out across the globe today. The new CoD title had a staggered release, with the campaign arriving on consoles and PCs over a week ago. Before launch, the Modern Warfare 2 beta saw a massive collection...
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2’s launch is doing big numbers on Steam
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is less than a day old and it is already bringing in a record number of players on Steam. Since its late-night release, MW2 has reached a peak of 238,522 players on Steam, significantly more than any other CoD game on the PC platform, including the MW2 open beta, according to SteamDB. While it’s not much of a surprise that the game is breaking the franchise’s Steam records since CoD has largely stayed away from Steam over the years, MW2 has been one of the most popular games on Steam today.
dotesports.com
Classic CoD map Rust makes a surprise appearance in Modern Warfare 2
The original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare trilogy featured some of the most beloved maps in the franchise’s history—and it looks like one of them has returned with the newest CoD title. A Modern Warfare 2 player on Reddit spotted an oil rig in the background of one...
dotesports.com
Where to destroy jack-o’-lanterns with a ranged weapon in Fortnite
Fortnite has brought back the Halloween-themed Fortnitemares once again, providing players with spooky thrills and extra challenges. Past quests have had players fight zombie chickens and haunted furniture, with more releasing each day up to Halloween. Today’s quest invites players to shoot jack-o’-lanterns from a distance, so they can get away before anyone sees.
dotesports.com
When does Modern Warfare 2 season one start?
With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, players are anxiously awaiting the release of the first season and its battle pass. The opening season will feature things like new operator skins, emblems, calling cards, and more. There is currently limited content available for the game outside of...
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2’s Gunsmith weapon attachment tuning feature looks like it offers a stressful amount of customization
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer endgame is becoming clearer by the day. Activision has revealed the weapon camo challenges for Mastery camos, and a new feature called Advanced Gunsmith Customization looks like it will keep players busy for months. Through MW2’s new weapon platform system, players will...
dotesports.com
Is Call of Duty the next Minecraft? Xbox boss Phil Spencer sure hopes so
The long-term future of Call of Duty, and more specifically what platforms it will be kept on following the conclusion of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, has been a hot topic over the past couple of months. Both the heads of Xbox and PlayStation have been going back and...
dotesports.com
Are Modern Warfare 2 camo challenges too easy? Players are already hitting Gold weapons
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 weapon mastery camo challenges may be too easy as players start unlocking Gold just a few hours after the game’s release. Infinity Ward revamped the entire weapon camo challenges with their latest release of MW2. From new challenges to an easier way to get obscure weapons Gold like the RPG, there is a lot of new with the weapon camos this year. One of the most notable changes to the camo systems was how to unlock different camos for each weapon. In the previous Call of Duty titles, getting Gold on any given weapon was typically a multi-hour grind with the end result being a trophy of sorts.
dotesports.com
When does League Season 13 start and what are 2023’s biggest changes?
Another year, another League of Legends season. The famed Riot Games MOBA is on the verge of welcoming in its 2023 season, complete with reworks for several roles, the return of the notorious Chemtech Drake, and more. New League seasons—and by association preseasons too—are some of the most exciting times...
dotesports.com
How MTG Arena Brothers’ War Golden packs work
An attempt by Wizards of the Coast to improve the MTG Arena economy will launch with The Brothers’ War, featuring booster packs that contain only Rare and Mythic Rare cards. Starting with the digital launch of The Brothers’ War through MTG Arena on Nov. 15, players will have the potential to increase card collections through Golden booster packs. A preview of these booster packs was first revealed by WotC on Oct. 26, featuring the packs within the Mishra pack bundle. It then dropped on Oct. 27 that these Golden booster packs were also available as a reward upon purchasing 10 The Brothers’ War booster packs from the MTG Arena store.
Comments / 0