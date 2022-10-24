ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niceville, FL

Mosley to visit Niceville, compete for district title

By Sam Granville
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yrRvz_0ilAcjo900

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley football team is preparing for one of the most difficult road environments in the southeast, as they are set to battle Niceville for a district championship.

The Dolphins, 5-3 overall and 2-1 in district play, will visit the Eagles, 7-1 overall and 3-0 in district play, competing for Class 6A District 2 title. (Head-to-head win is tie-breaker)

Niceville is known as one of the rowdiest high school football atmospheres in Florida, and even the southeast, and is a place Mosley Head Football Coach Tommy Joe Whiddon is very familiar with.

“I’m excited and looking forward to it,” Whiddon said. “That’s my hometown. I’ve played on that field since I was in the fourth grade, so I look forward to the crowd, the atmosphere, the band being on the field.”

Mosley senior defensive back Isaac Paul said the challenge is one the team is looking forward to.

“They got the band on the field, they got the students section, everybody goes crazy in Niceville,” Paul said. “So, I mean, I think for us, I think it would be an environment that we can definitely thrive in.”

Mosley senior tight end Randy Pittman said the team has implemented added noise simulations at practice to prepare for the road environment.

“Niceville is crazy, crazy loud, you know, they got the band down on the field,” Pittman said. “But, we’re preparing for that throughout the week. You know, we’re having our band come out here during practice and we’re going to practice hard, we’re going to practice with them out here so it’s loud, get used to that environment with signals and things like that just getting comfortable in that type of environment.”

Mosley is set to visit Niceville Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Freeport linebacker living up to his name

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Freeport senior linebacker Tracker Thomaston is first in his class and second in all classifications for tackles in Florida, averaging 16.4 per game. “Like his nickname, ‘Track’ is a perfect name for a linebacker,” Freeport defensive coordinator Owen Cole said. “He’s tracking down the ball every time.” Through eight games, Thomaston […]
FREEPORT, FL
WMBB

Bay one win from feat not accomplished since 2004

PANAMA CIYY, Fla. (WMBB) – With a win over Rutherford on Friday, the Bay football team will earn both a county and district title for the first time since 2004. The Tornadoes have rattled off seven consecutive wins and are in a prime position to secure a home playoff game. In that seven-game win streak, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Mosley sweeps Gainesville, advances to region semifinal

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley volleyball team dominated Gainseville in the opening round of the playoffs, winning 3-0 and advancing to the Class 6A Region Semifinal. The Dolphins improved to 21-5 and will visit Gulf Breeze on Saturday in the region semifinal.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Bozeman rolls in SSAC showdown with Liberty County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bozeman football team rolled past Liberty County 35-7 at home in the SSAC matchup on Thursday night. Bozeman improved to 4-5 and will host Rutherford on Friday, November 4. Liberty County fell to 4-5 and will host Jefferson County on Friday, November 4.
BOZEMAN, MT
WMBB

Seven local volleyball teams make FHSAA playoffs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The FHSAA released the 2022 volleyball playoff brackets on Saturday, and since, some local teams have changed their match start times. Class 4A Region 1: South Walton will host Keystone Heights in the region quarterfinals on Tuesday, October 25, at 6:00 p.m. CST. 6A Region 1: Mosley will host Gainesville […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Rutherford enters season with sky-high expectations

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – Coming off a historic 2021-2022 season, the Rutherford girls’ basketball team enters this winter with sky-high expectations. The Rams introduced first-year head coach, Tony Davis, to the program in April. He’ll have big shoes to fill following behind former head coach Jasmine Threatt, who led the Rams in the previous three […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Gulf Coast puts on youth softball and baseball clinic

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast softball and baseball teams have spent their last week of the fall season passing on skills to the next generation, completely free of charge. The clinic has been taking place at Cain Griffin Park in Lynn Haven, open to all local boys and girls wanting to participate. […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Fields of Faith returning to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sharing your faith can sometimes be scary, but it came easy for several Bay District Schools students Wednesday night. The Fellowship of Christian athletes held a Fields of Faith event at Tommy Oliver stadium for the first time in years. The event brought hundreds of people out of the stadium.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Scholar Athlete of the Week — Kyra Pierce

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Bozeman’s Kyra Pierce. Krya has been on the Bozeman volleyball team since she was in eighth grade, and she started the move up to varsity as a sophomore. “Honestly practicing with people that are better than […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa, Santa Rosa Co. Schools earn academic excellence designation

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County School District is one of fourteen schools to earn the High-Performing designation for the 2021-2022 school year. This latest recognition makes nine consecutive high-performing titles, the longest-running streak in the state. The Florida State Board of Education reviews all 67 counties for continued and improved academic success, as […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WJHG-TV

EF-0 tornado hits near Bonifay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The National Weather Service In Tallahassee has determined that damage in Bonifay was caused by a brief, EF-0 tornado. The tornado struck shortly after 11:00pm and lifted up prior to reaching Holmes Co. High School. NewsChannel 7′s Alex Joyce is in the area assessing the...
BONIFAY, FL
WMBB

Chipley dominates Bozeman on the road

SANDHILLS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chipley football team went into the half up 42-6, and cruised to a 42-20 road win over Bozeman on Friday night. The Tigers improved to 8-0 and will host Excell (AL.) on Thursday, October 27. The Bucks fell to 3-5 and will host Liberty County on Thursday, October 27.
BOZEMAN, MT
WMBB

Walton earns come-from-behind victory over Blountstown

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton football team bounced back with a 28-19 home win over Blountstown on Friday night. Walton improved to 6-2 and will host Pensacola on Friday, October 28. Blountstown fell to 5-4 and will host Port St. Joe on Friday, October 28.
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
WMBB

Port St. Joe continues win streak, downs South Walton

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Port St. Joe football team took down South Walton 20-10 on the road Friday night, winning their sixth game in a row. The Tiger Sharks improved to 7-1 and will visit Blountstown on Friday, October 28. The Seahawks fell to 4-4 and will host North Bay Haven on […]
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
WMBB

American Cornhole Organization in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The American Cornhole Organization is in their 18th season and their fifth year in Panama City Beach for their major and pro series event. On Friday, the pros competed in “Frame Game” to qualify in a bracket of 16 for the pro series. On Saturday, athletes from all ages […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Miami company reportedly eyeing Port St. Joe Paper Mill

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — A Miami-based company called Nopetro is reportedly interested in buying a parcel of the old paper mill land from the St. Joe Company. Nopetro plans to build a liquefied natural gas plant adjacent to the Port St. Joe shipping port. LNG is natural gas that is chilled to -260 […]
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
WMBB

North Bay Haven cruises past Vernon at home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The North Bay Haven football team shut out Vernon 41-0 at home Friday night. North Bay Haven improved to 3-5 and will visit South Walton on Friday, October 28. Vernon fell to 1-7 and will host Cottondale Friday, October 28.
VERNON, FL
WMBB

WMBB

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy