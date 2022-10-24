Mosley to visit Niceville, compete for district title

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley football team is preparing for one of the most difficult road environments in the southeast, as they are set to battle Niceville for a district championship.

The Dolphins, 5-3 overall and 2-1 in district play, will visit the Eagles, 7-1 overall and 3-0 in district play, competing for Class 6A District 2 title. (Head-to-head win is tie-breaker)

Niceville is known as one of the rowdiest high school football atmospheres in Florida, and even the southeast, and is a place Mosley Head Football Coach Tommy Joe Whiddon is very familiar with.

“I’m excited and looking forward to it,” Whiddon said. “That’s my hometown. I’ve played on that field since I was in the fourth grade, so I look forward to the crowd, the atmosphere, the band being on the field.”

Mosley senior defensive back Isaac Paul said the challenge is one the team is looking forward to.

“They got the band on the field, they got the students section, everybody goes crazy in Niceville,” Paul said. “So, I mean, I think for us, I think it would be an environment that we can definitely thrive in.”

Mosley senior tight end Randy Pittman said the team has implemented added noise simulations at practice to prepare for the road environment.

“Niceville is crazy, crazy loud, you know, they got the band down on the field,” Pittman said. “But, we’re preparing for that throughout the week. You know, we’re having our band come out here during practice and we’re going to practice hard, we’re going to practice with them out here so it’s loud, get used to that environment with signals and things like that just getting comfortable in that type of environment.”

Mosley is set to visit Niceville Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

