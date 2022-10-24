Read full article on original website
Custom loadouts locked in Modern Warfare 2? Try this to fix them
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is here, but its launch is being bogged down by several bugs and errors affecting many players. An especially pesky bug on launch day is locking custom loadouts for players who have already unlocked the feature, preventing them from editing or creating loadouts and forcing them into using ones already made before the bug or default classes.
Modern Warfare 2’s Gunsmith weapon attachment tuning feature looks like it offers a stressful amount of customization
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer endgame is becoming clearer by the day. Activision has revealed the weapon camo challenges for Mastery camos, and a new feature called Advanced Gunsmith Customization looks like it will keep players busy for months. Through MW2’s new weapon platform system, players will...
How to complete the Photozomb challenge and strike a pose with the Bride in the Overwatch 2 Halloween event
One of the reasons the original Overwatch’s Junkenstein’s Revenge mode was so popular was that players realized they could “photobomb” many of the dramatic boss entry moments. When bosses entered the arena, the camera would pause and zoom in on them for a few seconds, ensuring that all players knew where they were. Players who completed the mode many times over started to learn these entry locations: they would navigate their characters to them and emote at just the right moment, adding a dose of humor every time a boss appeared.
Are Modern Warfare 2 camo challenges too easy? Players are already hitting Gold weapons
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 weapon mastery camo challenges may be too easy as players start unlocking Gold just a few hours after the game’s release. Infinity Ward revamped the entire weapon camo challenges with their latest release of MW2. From new challenges to an easier way to get obscure weapons Gold like the RPG, there is a lot of new with the weapon camos this year. One of the most notable changes to the camo systems was how to unlock different camos for each weapon. In the previous Call of Duty titles, getting Gold on any given weapon was typically a multi-hour grind with the end result being a trophy of sorts.
How to complete the Overwatch 2 Witch’s Brew Challenge | Where to find the secret door
Overwatch 2 has brought fans challenges galore in the Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride Halloween event. The event went live on Oct. 25 and provides fans with a new game mode to test out, completing challenges along the way. The new Overwatch mode is a limited-time brawl mode...
CoD fans buying physical editions of Modern Warfare 2 have to jump through hoops just to play
Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer is on the brink of release, with the campaign dropping a week ago. Activision’s pride and joy raked in the players during the open beta and the tactics around the campaign’s release saw a lot of positive feedback from fans. But with a...
Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition rewards not showing up? Here’s what to do
Some players have reported that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition rewards are not showing up in their games. The Vault Edition of MW2 was an extra $30 addition to the $70 base game, which included the season one battle pass, 50 tier skips, four operator skins, and more.
Lirik gets ahold of grenades in Modern Warfare 2 and it goes about exactly how you’d expect
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is already in the hands of streamers who maybe shouldn’t be allowed to use heavy artillery, and among those who have already proven that maybe they should find a different hobby is none other than Lirik. Playing yesterday, Lirik exclaimed that he had...
How to fix Modern Warfare 2 ‘Scan and Repair’ error
Error codes are a real nuisance in video games. They cause frustrating crashes and glitches and generally make everything a lot less fun. With the release of the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, thousands of new players are logging into the game for the first time. To coincide with the barrage of new players, error codes have cropped up, including the “Scan and Repair” error.
Call of Duty player gives first look at Modern Warfare 2 nukes
A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II player has achieved one of the first Tactical Nuke killstreaks in MW2 just hours after the game’s worldwide release. CoD player Naki posted a clip of them calling in the MGB killstreak, which is unlocked after killing 25 enemies without dying. The killstreak starts a countdown before killing the entire lobby and ending the game, regardless of the score or time left. Players can only sit and watch as the whole map explodes before a short screen showing a mushroom cloud appears.
How to check your K/D ratio and other stats in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty gamer is only as good as their kill/death ratio. Some players live by their K/D number. If it’s high, they’re happy, and if it’s struggling, then so are they. It’s an important feature for many players to be able to track their stats and see how they’re doing and where they need to improve.
Classic CoD map Rust makes a surprise appearance in Modern Warfare 2
The original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare trilogy featured some of the most beloved maps in the franchise’s history—and it looks like one of them has returned with the newest CoD title. A Modern Warfare 2 player on Reddit spotted an oil rig in the background of one...
Best audio settings for Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2 is on the verge of being installed on consoles and PCs around the world. There’ll be a bunch of teenagers with their sharp aim and quick reactions in matches. How do the old fellas combat this? Our aim isn’t too sharp and our hearing isn’t that good either. Our wisdom and experience could help, or you could just change the settings.
Overwatch 2 players are convinced Blizzard is breaking the law with its skin bundles
Lootboxes and microtransactions have been a massive part of the free-to-play gaming industry for years now, with players across the globe throwing their hard-earned cash at the potential for a different or rare cosmetic. The games using this business model have made absurd amounts of cash, all while providing a...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 download size for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
Call of Duty titles continue to demand massive amounts of storage space for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC and the upcoming release of Modern Warfare 2 is no exception. Activision’s highly anticipated title may require players to buy extra storage for their systems or delete unplayed games to play. A...
Call of Duty Endowment Protector Pack DLC for Modern Warfare 2 features cosmetics that raise funds for charity
A new cosmetic pack to raise funds for the Call of Duty Endowment charity organization has been showcased, bringing new items to Modern Warfare 2 at launch. For a fee, players can purchase the pack starting tomorrow to earn several items, including a rifle blueprint, an operator skin, double XP tokens, a weapon charm, and more.
Modern Warfare 2 will give players the option of using 2 Field Upgrades after reaching a certain level in multiplayer—but at a big cost
With the full release of Modern Warfare 2 comes the full release of the game’s customization system, from weapon platforms to class customization. During the game’s open beta, players could level up and unlock certain weapon platforms, attachments, and other items, but only up to a certain point. Much of the game’s possible additions to your loadout of choice remained locked, making sure players still have something to look forward to.
CoD players on PC are crashing on day one of Modern Warfare 2 launch
Call of Duty players are experiencing multiple crashes while attempting to play Modern Warfare 2 on PC. PC players appear to have an increased number of crashes on MW2 compared to those playing on Xbox or PlayStation during the first few hours of the game’s launch. Reports of consistent crashes began popping up on Reddit and Twitter shortly after the game went live on all platforms. The crash reports vary, with some saying they can’t get past the main menu and others experiencing crashes after getting into a game.
All MTG Arena Brothers’ War Mastery Pass contents
Players can collect rewards for playing Magic: The Gathering matches in MTG Arena during The Brothers’ War season. Scheduled to digitally release on Nov. 15, The Brothers’ War (BRO) is the final Standard-legal Magic set of 2022. The set takes players back in time, showcasing new and returning mechanics as brothers Urza and Mishra ravage the plane of Dominaria with their Artifact war. Digital players can collect a large number of rewards on MTG Arena through the Set and Mastery pass for the BRO set. The Mastery Pass is separate from Golden booster packs that are offered as an MTG Arena reward.
Riot devs are giving K’Sante a mighty power boost on the eve of his League release
Riot Games are still fiddling with K’Sante and his power levels less than a week out from his big League of Legends debut, with the devs pouring just a little more strength into the brawler’s battle-heavy abilities. K’Sante, who is due to hit the Rift for the first...
