Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 weapon mastery camo challenges may be too easy as players start unlocking Gold just a few hours after the game’s release. Infinity Ward revamped the entire weapon camo challenges with their latest release of MW2. From new challenges to an easier way to get obscure weapons Gold like the RPG, there is a lot of new with the weapon camos this year. One of the most notable changes to the camo systems was how to unlock different camos for each weapon. In the previous Call of Duty titles, getting Gold on any given weapon was typically a multi-hour grind with the end result being a trophy of sorts.

1 DAY AGO