ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
WUSA

'RHOBH' Alum Teddi Mellencamp Shows Graphic Scar Amid Melanoma Treatment

Teddi Mellencamp is giving an update on her melanoma battle. The 41-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, who revealed she'd been diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma earlier this month, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share graphic photos of the scars she now has following surgery for the disease.
WUSA

Matthew Perry Recalls His Crush on Jennifer Aniston While Filming 'Friends'

The one where Matthew Perry tries to hide his crush! In a clip from his upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer for ABC News, the actor discussed his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. During a portion of the conversation, the chat turned to the actor’s career-defining role as Chandler Bing on Friends and the crush he had on his co-stars. More specifically, Jennifer Aniston.
WUSA

Ashley Judd Reveals She Fractured Her Leg Following Her Mom Naomi's Death

Ashley Judd revealed that she recently suffered another leg fracture. During a conversation via Zoom with UCLA professor Dr. Jonathan Flint during the Open Mind conversation, the 54-year-old actress shared that it was a fracture of the femoral condyle that happened during a "freak accident." Judd revealed that the fracture...
WUSA

'Call Me Kat' Cast Pays Tribute to Leslie Jordan With Emotional Montage

The cast of Fox's Call Me Kat paid loving tribute to their late co-star, Leslie Jordan, during Thursday's episode. The tribute included a video montage of Jordan’s best moments from the sitcom, along with footage from his appearances on Fox shows The Masked Singer, Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids and LEGO Masters.
WUSA

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Break Silence on 'Painful' Decision to Divorce

It's officially over. After months of speculation, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen each separately spoke out publicly for the first time on Friday about the end of their marriage. In nearly identical statements on their Instagram Stories, Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, wrote that they had "finalized" their divorce...
WUSA

Kim Kardashian Dresses Her Kids Up as Iconic '90s Musicians for Halloween -- See the Cute Pics!

Kim Kardashian's kids are already pretty iconic -- but their costumes for Halloween 2022 are next level!. Kim took to social media on Friday to share some adorable shots of her four "icons." North, 9, is sporting Aaliyah's memorable Tommy Hilfiger Jeans ensemble. Saint, 6, is buttoned up in Snoop Dogg's classic gray checkered shirt and braids. Chicago, 4, looks adorable as Sade in a denim shirt and pants, and Psalm, 3, is rocking Eazy-E's "Straight Outta Compton" style.
WUSA

'Alaska Daily' Sneak Peek: Eileen Tries to Ease Tensions With Roz (Exclusive)

Tensions are still high between Eileen and Roz on Alaska Daily. ET exclusively debuts a sneak peek from Thursday's episode, which features the fallout from Eileen's (Hilary Swank) decision to go behind Roz's back and seek help from her half-brother, Derek -- whom Roz (Grace Dove) has never met -- to further their investigation into Gloria's death.
ALASKA STATE
WUSA

British Radio Host Tim Gough Dies On Air While Doing Morning Show

Tim Gough was doing his daily radio show on Monday when he died while still on the air. He was 55. GenX Radio reported that while recording his live morning segment, Tim Gough at Breakfast, at his home in Suffolk, the county in east England where he was born, Gough died of a suspected heart attack.
WUSA

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 7 Taglines Are Here! (Exclusive)

Arriving three weeks after a show's launch would be grounds for an etiquette lesson courtesy of the Grande Dame... that is, if we were still in season 1 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Seeing as it's season 7 -- and the show is off to its strongest start ever -- we'll let a little tardiness slide. ET can exclusively share the DMV-set crew's new taglines ahead of RHOP's next episode, airing Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.
WUSA

Why Amy Roloff Doesn't Watch 'Little People, Big World' (Exclusive)

Despite being a reality TV star for nearly two decades, Little People, Big World's Amy Roloff revealed she typically does not watch her own episodes on the famed TLC series. ET's Cassie DiLaura visited Roloff Farms in Oregon to sit down with the matriarch of the famous family and talk all things fame, relationships and their upcoming 24th season.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy