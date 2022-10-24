Read full article on original website
Dax Shepard Shares Why He and Kristen Bell Decided to Have Another Kid After Initially Only Wanting One Child
Dax Shepard is a proud girl dad to his two daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, with Kristen Bell -- but he didn't always want to have two kids. In a recent appearance on The Endless Honeymoon podcast, the 47-year-old actor spoke with a caller who was trying to decide whether she and her husband should have a second child.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Michael Kopsa dead at 66: The X-Files and Smallville star passes away as tragic cause of death revealed
ICONIC actor Michael Kopsa, who starred in TV's The X-Files, Smallville, and much more, has died at age 66. The Canadian longtime star's tragic cause of death was revealed by his mourning family. Kopsa passed away on October 23 due to "complications from a brain tumor," his ex-wife, Lucia Frangione,...
David Foster & Katharine McPhee On Their 'Musical' Son Following in Their Footsteps (Exclusive)
A perfect Christmas with their little drummer boy! Katharine McPhee and David Foster are opening up about their 1-year-old son, Rennie's love for music, and whether or not they see a career in the industry in his future. The couple recently spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier, as they are gearing...
Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez Are 'Glad to Have Cleared the Air,' Source Says
Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez have moved beyond the drama and opened up a new chapter in their lives. A source tells ET that the pair "are more than cordial and just want to remain friendly." The news comes less than two weeks after Bieber and Gomez met up at...
'RHOBH' Alum Teddi Mellencamp Shows Graphic Scar Amid Melanoma Treatment
Teddi Mellencamp is giving an update on her melanoma battle. The 41-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, who revealed she'd been diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma earlier this month, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share graphic photos of the scars she now has following surgery for the disease.
Matthew Perry Recalls His Crush on Jennifer Aniston While Filming 'Friends'
The one where Matthew Perry tries to hide his crush! In a clip from his upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer for ABC News, the actor discussed his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. During a portion of the conversation, the chat turned to the actor’s career-defining role as Chandler Bing on Friends and the crush he had on his co-stars. More specifically, Jennifer Aniston.
Millie Bobby Brown Talks Date Night With Jake Bongiovi, Praises 'Talented' Co-Star Henry Cavill (Exclusive)
One fun red carpet date night! Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi hit the Big Apple in style on Thursday. The cute couple were all smiles as they posed together on the red carpet at the premiere of her new film, Enola Holmes 2, at The Paris Theatre in New York City.
'90 Day Fiancé's Tania Wants to Date Women After Her Divorce From Syngin (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé star Tania is open to dating both men and women after her divorce from Syngin. In this exclusive clip from Monday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Tania meets a woman whom she's attracted to, but her plan to make a move doesn't go as planned.
Ashley Judd Reveals She Fractured Her Leg Following Her Mom Naomi's Death
Ashley Judd revealed that she recently suffered another leg fracture. During a conversation via Zoom with UCLA professor Dr. Jonathan Flint during the Open Mind conversation, the 54-year-old actress shared that it was a fracture of the femoral condyle that happened during a "freak accident." Judd revealed that the fracture...
'Call Me Kat' Cast Pays Tribute to Leslie Jordan With Emotional Montage
The cast of Fox's Call Me Kat paid loving tribute to their late co-star, Leslie Jordan, during Thursday's episode. The tribute included a video montage of Jordan’s best moments from the sitcom, along with footage from his appearances on Fox shows The Masked Singer, Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids and LEGO Masters.
Machine Gun Kelly Wears Latex Corset Look, Attends Time100 Next Gala With a Fiery Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly isn't afraid to go bold when it comes to his fashion. The 32-year-old "Emo Girl" singer hit the red carpet at the Time100 Next Gala in New York City on Tuesday night in an intense latex look. Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, wore skintight black...
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Break Silence on 'Painful' Decision to Divorce
It's officially over. After months of speculation, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen each separately spoke out publicly for the first time on Friday about the end of their marriage. In nearly identical statements on their Instagram Stories, Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, wrote that they had "finalized" their divorce...
Kim Kardashian Dresses Her Kids Up as Iconic '90s Musicians for Halloween -- See the Cute Pics!
Kim Kardashian's kids are already pretty iconic -- but their costumes for Halloween 2022 are next level!. Kim took to social media on Friday to share some adorable shots of her four "icons." North, 9, is sporting Aaliyah's memorable Tommy Hilfiger Jeans ensemble. Saint, 6, is buttoned up in Snoop Dogg's classic gray checkered shirt and braids. Chicago, 4, looks adorable as Sade in a denim shirt and pants, and Psalm, 3, is rocking Eazy-E's "Straight Outta Compton" style.
'Alaska Daily' Sneak Peek: Eileen Tries to Ease Tensions With Roz (Exclusive)
Tensions are still high between Eileen and Roz on Alaska Daily. ET exclusively debuts a sneak peek from Thursday's episode, which features the fallout from Eileen's (Hilary Swank) decision to go behind Roz's back and seek help from her half-brother, Derek -- whom Roz (Grace Dove) has never met -- to further their investigation into Gloria's death.
Matthew Perry on Asking for Support While Battling Addiction: 'Alone, You Lose to the Disease'
Matthew Perry is sharing his realizations about sobriety and addiction, and looking to help others who are struggling. In a new preview clip of the 53-year-old actor's upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer on ABC News, Perry explains the importance of having a support system when trying to overcome addiction and substance abuse.
British Radio Host Tim Gough Dies On Air While Doing Morning Show
Tim Gough was doing his daily radio show on Monday when he died while still on the air. He was 55. GenX Radio reported that while recording his live morning segment, Tim Gough at Breakfast, at his home in Suffolk, the county in east England where he was born, Gough died of a suspected heart attack.
'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 7 Taglines Are Here! (Exclusive)
Arriving three weeks after a show's launch would be grounds for an etiquette lesson courtesy of the Grande Dame... that is, if we were still in season 1 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Seeing as it's season 7 -- and the show is off to its strongest start ever -- we'll let a little tardiness slide. ET can exclusively share the DMV-set crew's new taglines ahead of RHOP's next episode, airing Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.
'90 Day Fiancé': Sumit Says He Might Want Kids in the Future With Jenny Despite Her Age (Exclusive)
Sumit has serious issues he needs to take into consideration about his future with Jenny. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Sumit shocks his close friend by telling him that he might want to have children with Jenny in the future despite not ever expressing this desire in the past.
Why Amy Roloff Doesn't Watch 'Little People, Big World' (Exclusive)
Despite being a reality TV star for nearly two decades, Little People, Big World's Amy Roloff revealed she typically does not watch her own episodes on the famed TLC series. ET's Cassie DiLaura visited Roloff Farms in Oregon to sit down with the matriarch of the famous family and talk all things fame, relationships and their upcoming 24th season.
