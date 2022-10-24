Read full article on original website
One of 'spookiest' American ghost towns in Colorado, says Forbes
Well-known publication Forbes recently published a list of the 13 'spookiest ghost towns to visit' in the United States and one place in Colorado snagged a spot. Ranking 6th was St. Elmo ghost town, which is located in the Buena Vista area, near Nathrop. The publication notes that while the town was thriving with more than 2,000 residents in the 1880s, it was mostly abandoned by 1936.
Need an Idea? This Is Colorado’s Favorite Halloween Costume
Halloween is rapidly approaching — do you have your costume ready yet?. If not, don't freak out. You could panic-buy some cat ears or attempt to turn an old sheet into a ghost...or you could take some inspiration from the masses. Bookies.com recently did a deep dive into the...
Awesome ‘Free Blockbusters’ Sharing Movies All Over Colorado
You've heard of "Little Free Libraries," the boxes where you can take and/or drop off books to share with others. Well, there's something similar popping up all over Colorado, but these involve DVD's and VHS tapes. They're called Free Blockbusters, and they're sweeping the nation. You'll find five such locations...
Did You Know the First U.S. Thai Restaurant Was in Colorado?
Colorado is known for inventing the cheeseburger and honing the craft of green chile, but it's also famous for another type of food: Thai. That's right — Thai food's introduction to America happened right here in the Centennial State. Read on to find out more. The first U.S. Thai...
Colorado Is Home To One Of America's Best Fine Dining Restaurants
TripAdvisor revealed the best fine dining restaurants in the U.S. for 2022.
Slice of the Pie: Colorado is Getting a Sarpino’s Pizza
Sarpino's Pizza originally started in 2001 in Victoria, British Columbia. Today, there are more than 70 international locations. According to QSR, Colorado will have a Sarpino's Pizza location in 2023. Colorado will not just have one Sarpino's Pizza location, but five to start. Franchisees Samar Sawaged and Sid Demirovski have...
Two Colorado spots listed among 'best small towns to visit' in US
Travel website Trips to Discover has once again given Colorado some love, this time on their list of the top 20 'most beautiful small towns to visit in the United States.'. Towns of Breckenridge and Ouray were included on the unranked list of 20. The publication pointed to Breck's state-of-the-art...
Colorado city dubbed a 'top spot to raise a family' in nationwide analysis
When it comes to picking a spot to raise a family, factors like school ratings, public safety, recreation opportunities, and socio-economic aspects tend to be very important. According to Storage Cafe, there's a city in Colorado that parents should consider when picking a new place to live. In a data...
12 Events to Help You Make the Most of Halloween in Northern Colorado
Ghosts, ghouls, and goblins — oh my! Spooky season is here, and there's no better place to celebrate than in Northern Colorado. Check out 12 Front Range events that will help you make the most of your Halloweekend below. Halloween Events in Fort Collins. The Upside Down Prom |...
Colorado Question: Should You Use Traditional Candles in Jack-O’-Lanterns
This week, many Coloradans are carving up a pumpkin for Halloween night. We will begin to see these works of art on front porches and in windows up and down the streets of Grand Junction this week. Carving a pumpkin usually means putting it on display. When doing so, what...
Two of top three 'spookiest resort towns' located in Colorado
In a state filled with abandoned mining towns and a gritty past, it's not hard to believe that some spots can deliver big on the creepy vibes. According to slopesports blog In The Snow, two of the spookiest ski resort towns around are located in Colorado. Topping their list of...
25 Things That Will Always Annoy a True Coloradan
What's something that will annoy almost every true Coloradan in the room? Probably mentioning that you just moved here from California. Yup, that would do it. The great people of the Centennial State love our home. We don't like changing it for transplants, and we don't like people moving here and trying to turn our state into something else.
Did You Know There Is A Stairway To Heaven In Colorado?
I'm an avid hiker, and I have to admit I did not know there is a stairway to heaven in Colorado. But there is. And it has nothing to do with the old Led Zeppelin song. It does, however, have everything to do with the United States Air Force because you need to go to its grounds to access this short hike that's only about 1/4 mile in length and features more than 300 stairs to the top.
Study Reveals the Top 5 Best Fast Food Chains in Colorado
Colorado has a flair for craft cuisine, but sometimes you have to bite the bullet and ditch the local restaurants for something simpler: fast food. Whether you're short on time between work meetings or just don't feel like cooking, there's no shame in hitting up the occasional drive-thru. But which ones should you visit?
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
Two Colorado Communities Make List of Most Beautiful Small Towns
Architectural Digest, a "vibrant monthly celebration" of design, innovative homes, decorating ideas, culture, and travel, recently released its list of "The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America." Colorado made the list twice. Take a quick look at two awesome Colorado communities sharing the list with towns such as Madison,...
Colorado Couple Goes Viral After Being Terrorized By Tumbleweeds
Next time you want to "go viral", perhaps try doing something untraditional... like filling your yard with an unfathomable amount of tumbleweeds, enough to trap yourself inside your home. After all, one Colorado couple just managed to do that - and now they're the talk of the town (more like...
Here's The Best Cheap Restaurant In Colorado
Cheapism pinpointed the most affordable and amazing eateries across the country.
Colorado town named most magical winter wonderland in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States.
