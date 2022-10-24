ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

One of 'spookiest' American ghost towns in Colorado, says Forbes

Well-known publication Forbes recently published a list of the 13 'spookiest ghost towns to visit' in the United States and one place in Colorado snagged a spot. Ranking 6th was St. Elmo ghost town, which is located in the Buena Vista area, near Nathrop. The publication notes that while the town was thriving with more than 2,000 residents in the 1880s, it was mostly abandoned by 1936.
Awesome ‘Free Blockbusters’ Sharing Movies All Over Colorado

You've heard of "Little Free Libraries," the boxes where you can take and/or drop off books to share with others. Well, there's something similar popping up all over Colorado, but these involve DVD's and VHS tapes. They're called Free Blockbusters, and they're sweeping the nation. You'll find five such locations...
Did You Know the First U.S. Thai Restaurant Was in Colorado?

Colorado is known for inventing the cheeseburger and honing the craft of green chile, but it's also famous for another type of food: Thai. That's right — Thai food's introduction to America happened right here in the Centennial State. Read on to find out more. The first U.S. Thai...
Slice of the Pie: Colorado is Getting a Sarpino’s Pizza

Sarpino's Pizza originally started in 2001 in Victoria, British Columbia. Today, there are more than 70 international locations. According to QSR, Colorado will have a Sarpino's Pizza location in 2023. Colorado will not just have one Sarpino's Pizza location, but five to start. Franchisees Samar Sawaged and Sid Demirovski have...
25 Things That Will Always Annoy a True Coloradan

What's something that will annoy almost every true Coloradan in the room? Probably mentioning that you just moved here from California. Yup, that would do it. The great people of the Centennial State love our home. We don't like changing it for transplants, and we don't like people moving here and trying to turn our state into something else.
Did You Know There Is A Stairway To Heaven In Colorado?

I'm an avid hiker, and I have to admit I did not know there is a stairway to heaven in Colorado. But there is. And it has nothing to do with the old Led Zeppelin song. It does, however, have everything to do with the United States Air Force because you need to go to its grounds to access this short hike that's only about 1/4 mile in length and features more than 300 stairs to the top.
Study Reveals the Top 5 Best Fast Food Chains in Colorado

Colorado has a flair for craft cuisine, but sometimes you have to bite the bullet and ditch the local restaurants for something simpler: fast food. Whether you're short on time between work meetings or just don't feel like cooking, there's no shame in hitting up the occasional drive-thru. But which ones should you visit?
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’

Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
