How Rishi Sunak made his wealth
It is a day of historic firsts for Rishi Sunak, who beat Penny Mordaunt in the race to become the new Conservative Party leader and by extension the next prime minister.Mr Sunak will become the UK’s first ever Hindu to hold the highest office in the land after meeting King Charles, who will ask him to form a government.He will also be one of the richest politicians to enter No 10 Downing Street. According to the Sunday Times Rich List Mr Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, are worth £730 million.Mr Sunak, the MP for Richmond (Yorkshire), served as...
Where did Rishi Sunak go to school?
Rishi Sunak is to be the UK’s new prime minister after securing the support of the vast majority of the Conservative parliamentary party to be named their new leader, seeing off a challenge from Commons leader Penny Mordaunt.Mr Sunak is a familiar face after serving as Boris Johnson’s chancellor throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, when he led the £69bn furlough scheme to keep people in work and the (perhaps unwise) Eat Out to Help Out campaign to encourage economic growth.He was also criticised during that time after being caught up in the “Partygate” furore, for which he received a fixed-penalty...
Voices: Yes, Rishi Sunak is a record-breaker: He’s the first PM to lose a leadership contest and be in charge a month later
Another historic day, then. Is it just me, or do there seem to be a lot of them about? Do they even count as history, if you’re kind of forgetting what they’re about, even while they happen? Can any of us be absolutely sure if, in say, six months’ time, someone asks us how Rishi Sunak became prime minister, any of us will really be able to answer?Rishi Sunak doesn’t seem to know the answer, either. He marked the occasion with an 83-second speech, staring all the while down the wrong camera, lending the occasion a kind of behind-the-scenes-of-the-latest-s***show...
Who Will Be the Next U.K. Prime Minister? Here's What's Happening Following Liz Truss' Resignation
Several names are already being floated as potential successors to 45-day British Prime Minister Liz Truss The downfall of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this year sent United Kingdom politics into chaos, worsened when his successor, Prime Minister Liz Truss, announced her resignation Thursday — only 45 days into her tenure. Despite acting as premier during the historic transition between Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III, Truss' bigger legacy will be tarnishing her reputation as quickly as she built it, tanking the value of the British...
Seven crucial mistakes Liz Truss made that saw PM forced out after just 44 days – and the final nail in her coffin
LIZ Truss has thrown in the towel after 44 days of carnage that climaxed in a groundswell of calls for her to quit. The departing Tory leader is the shortest-serving PM in British history - but presided over one of the most tumultuous periods in recent memory. Six weeks of...
Who is Rishi Sunak? Everything you need to know about Britain’s next prime minister
The man who will on Tuesday become the UK’s 57th prime minister is richer than the King and, at 42, younger than every predecessor except William Pitt the Younger. Rishi Sunak will also be the UK’s first ever person of colour to lead the country, and first Hindu prime minister.
Rishi Sunak defends return of Suella Braverman to Home Office
Rishi Sunak has defended re-appointing Suella Braverman as home secretary days after she quit over data breaches. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the new PM of doing a "grubby deal" with Ms Braverman to secure her support in the recent Tory leadership contest. He also asked if officials had...
New U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Reappoints Michelle Donelan as Culture Secretary
New U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has re-appointed Michelle Donelan as culture secretary. Donelan was appointed by Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss, who lasted only 44 days as Prime Minister before she was dramatically forced to resign last week. Donelan was formerly universities minister and education minister, the latter role lasting only two days in Boris Johnson’s cabinet before she was among a wave of ministers who resigned their posts as they lost confidence in Johnson. He eventually stepped down in July and was replaced by Truss in September. Just two days after Donelan was appointed secretary of state for the department of digital,...
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak hold meeting as ‘donors urge ex-PM not to stand’
Boris Johnson was locked in talks with Rishi Sunak on Saturday evening to strike a deal so the Tory party can avoid a potentially damaging leadership skirmish to replace Liz Truss.Mr Johnson was trying to persuade his former chancellor that he should return to No 10 and that Mr Sunak will secure a top job if he is successful, the Mail on Sunday reported.The former prime minister arrived at Gatwick Airport on Saturday morning with his family after breaking off a holiday in the Dominican Republic in the wake of Ms Truss’s dramatic resignation on Thursday.However prominent Tory donors...
If Liz Truss is ousted, who could replace her as prime minister?
Five contenders who could succeed Truss as the Conservative party’s fifth leader since the Brexit vote in 2016
Jeremy Hunt is now the most powerful person in British politics – and it’s only a matter of time before he’s our next PM
JEREMY Hunt is a nice chap with few enemies. In the ruthless world of hard-boiled politics, such characteristics were seen as signs of weakness. Not any more, it seems. Today they are considered assets for the man most likely to be our next Prime Minister. Even his single identifiable sin...
The Tory MPs who called on Boris Johnson to resign in summer - but now want him back as PM again
It was only a few months ago that Boris Johnson was booted out of No 10 by Tory MPs after a three year premiership punctuated by scandals and poor governance.Yet fast forward to the present day and a bevy of Conservative politicians have backed the former Mayor London to once again take the reins after Liz Truss’s resignation last week prompted a leadership contest.Mr Johnson interrupted his holiday in the Carribbean to race back on Saturday to try and shore up support among backbenchers as he tries to beat former chancellor Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt to Downing Street.The...
Sunak may deprioritise Rees-Mogg Brexit bill to switch off 2,400 EU laws
Prime minister is told hundreds of staff needed to review legislation
Rishi Sunak re-appoints Jeremy Hunt as chancellor
Jeremy Hunt remains as chancellor in Rishi Sunak’s first cabinet appointment, in a move certain to reassure the financial markets.The retention of the man who has warned of “eye-watering” cuts to be made in a de-facto budget earmarked for next Monday puts the new government on course for fresh austerity.The announcement came as Dominic Raab was pictured walking up Downing Street, ahead of a return to a top cabinet job – as deputy prime minister and justice secretary.Earlier, in a ruthless clearout, Mr Sunak dismissed nine cabinet ministers – and a further two ministers attending cabinet – most of...
What next after Liz Truss’s resignation as Tory leader?
Liz Truss resigned on Thursday after just over six tumultuous weeks in the top job, with a new prime minister expected to be in place by the end of next week.The Tories will now scramble to find a replacement, who will become the third leader in two months.– How did we get here?Liz Truss was elected as Conservative Party leader on September 5 and took over as Prime Minister the following day. Her premiership had barely begun when politics ground to a halt following the death of the Queen.The pivotal event of her time in office was then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s...
Tory members vent fury at Rishi Sunak’s coronation by MPs
That was Rishi Sunak's stark message to his party after he was declared the new Conservative Party leader. It was a plea to come together after a period of intense economic and political turbulence brought down the government of his predecessor, Liz Truss. Tory members were poised to choose their...
Rishi Sunak appointed prime minister of the United Kingdom
London — Rishi Sunak became prime minister of the United Kingdom on Tuesday after meeting with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. The 42-year-old former treasury chief is the country's third premier in under two months, the youngest leader since 1812, and the first person of color to serve in the role. He is of Indian heritage and Hindu faith.
Rishi Sunak’s cabinet: Who is in the prime minister’s top team?
Rishi Sunak has appointed his new cabinet, hours after officially taking over as prime minister. He has kept a number of ministers in the same posts they were in before - including Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. Here's our guide to the new...
Michael Gove back in cabinet just two months after calling time on career
Michael Gove has secured an astonishing return to the cabinet in Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle – just two months after calling time on his political career.The most trusted fixer of problem departments in the Tory ranks returns to the job of levelling up secretary, the post Boris Johnson sacked him from in his dying days in office in July.The move comes after the new prime minister stressed his commitment to the troubled levelling up agenda, in sharp contrast to the apparent disinterest of Liz Truss.Jeremy Hunt has been re-appointed as chancellor – in a move certain to reassure the financial...
The aides and spads expected to join Rishi Sunak in Downing Street
Many of those likely to advise the new prime minister worked at the joint No 10 and No 11 economic unit
