Iowa City, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Second man gets sentence in Iowa City shoot-out

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The second man behind a shoot-out in Iowa City last year has been sentenced. Sean Hood, 32, was sentenced to six years in prison on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The shoot-out took place on July 24, 2021 in Iowa City. Iowa City Police Department (ICPD) received...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Victim identified in fatal Iowa City shooting

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Iowa City Police Department identified an Iowa City man as the victim of the fatal shooting on Van Buren Street on Sunday. Waymond Thomas, 36, of Iowa City, was shot near H-Bar, on 220 S. Van Buren St., at around...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Former southeast Iowa firefighter acquitted in arson trial

LIBERTYVILLE, Iowa — A verdict was reached Tuesday in the trial of a southeast Iowa firefighter accused of intentionally setting his home on fire for monetary gain. Lucas Anthony McCoy, 40, of Libertyville, Iowa, was acquitted on charges of second-degree arson and insurance fraud. A Jefferson County jury returned...
LIBERTYVILLE, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Coggon man arrested after slow-speed chase

A Coggon man is in jail after a slow-speed chase on Monday afternoon. The Robins Police Department says just before 2:30 pm, Linn County authorities tried to stop a white Toyota Rav 4 driving in a reckless manner in Cedar Rapids just north of Blairs Ferry Road. The vehicle then...
COGGON, IA
cbs2iowa.com

18-year-old arrested for vehicular homicide after fatal crash Monday night

Zawadi Christophe, age 18, of Cedar Rapids, has been arrested following a Monday night traffic accident involving three cars and resulting in the death of an adult female. At approximately 9:23p.m. October 24, Cedar Rapids Police, Cedar Rapids Fire and Area Ambulance were called to a vehicle accident scene in the 800 block of 1st Ave SW.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. SARAH AURAND, 41, 5’7”, 156 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape...
cbs2iowa.com

Keota man facing new kidnapping charges

On Thursday the Washington County Attorney's Office filed more charges including Kidnapping against Christopher Wulf, 39, after an investigation. Wulf was arrested on October 17th after officials say he repeatedly abused his wife. On several occasions, between October 5th and October 15th, Wulf is accused of forcing his wife into...
KEOTA, IA
KCRG.com

Marion man faces 26 charges for allegedly recording videos of a minor

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion man has been arrested and faces 24 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and two charges of invasion of privacy. In a criminal complaint, officials said an investigation revealed that Zachary Peters, of Marion, installed a camera in the bathroom and the bedroom of a 10-year-old girl at a Marion home.
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Fong's Pizza in Cedar Rapids to close on November 5

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Fong's Pizza will be closing it's Cedar Rapids location permanently on November 5th. The restaurant says the reason for the closure is the "uncertain future of the economy." Their lease is up and pizza will stopped being served at the end of...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ourquadcities.com

UPDATE: Illinois police union condemns attack on East Moline officer

UPDATE, Oct. 25, 2022, 10:20 a.m.: Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) State Lodge President Chris Southwood on Tuesday morning issued the following statement regarding the Monday evening on-duty bludgeoning of East Moline Police Sergeant William Lind, a seven-year veteran, who remains in critical condition due to his injuries:. “Sergeant...
EAST MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

UPDATE: Details released in car arson case

UPDATE: Moline Police report that the vehicles involved were a 2018 Hyundai and a 2007 Toyota. There is a video of the incident that leads investigators to believe it was arson. Investigators are continuing to attempt to identify the individual in the photos. EARLIER: Moline Police are looking for information about a person who is […]
MOLINE, IL
Daily Iowan

Iowa City Fire Department responds to historic house fire

This is an ongoing report. Check back for updates. The Iowa City Fire Department responded to a house fire on Sunday morning at 1011 Woodlawn Ave. More than five Iowa City fire trucks responded to the historic residence at around 9 a.m. Because of the duration of the fire, Iowa City fire responders called in trucks from the Solon Fire Department for support.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crashing into tree in Robins

ROBINS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A motorcyclist is injured after losing control of their bike, going into a ditch and crashing into a tree. Robins Police responded to the crash around 3 pm Sunday afternoon near North Center Point Road and Wild Rose Road. The driver, 19-year-old Kiliegh...
ROBINS, IA

