cbs2iowa.com
Second man gets sentence in Iowa City shoot-out
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The second man behind a shoot-out in Iowa City last year has been sentenced. Sean Hood, 32, was sentenced to six years in prison on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The shoot-out took place on July 24, 2021 in Iowa City. Iowa City Police Department (ICPD) received...
Daily Iowan
Victim identified in fatal Iowa City shooting
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Iowa City Police Department identified an Iowa City man as the victim of the fatal shooting on Van Buren Street on Sunday. Waymond Thomas, 36, of Iowa City, was shot near H-Bar, on 220 S. Van Buren St., at around...
cbs2iowa.com
Former southeast Iowa firefighter acquitted in arson trial
LIBERTYVILLE, Iowa — A verdict was reached Tuesday in the trial of a southeast Iowa firefighter accused of intentionally setting his home on fire for monetary gain. Lucas Anthony McCoy, 40, of Libertyville, Iowa, was acquitted on charges of second-degree arson and insurance fraud. A Jefferson County jury returned...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Coggon man arrested after slow-speed chase
A Coggon man is in jail after a slow-speed chase on Monday afternoon. The Robins Police Department says just before 2:30 pm, Linn County authorities tried to stop a white Toyota Rav 4 driving in a reckless manner in Cedar Rapids just north of Blairs Ferry Road. The vehicle then...
cbs2iowa.com
18-year-old arrested for vehicular homicide after fatal crash Monday night
Zawadi Christophe, age 18, of Cedar Rapids, has been arrested following a Monday night traffic accident involving three cars and resulting in the death of an adult female. At approximately 9:23p.m. October 24, Cedar Rapids Police, Cedar Rapids Fire and Area Ambulance were called to a vehicle accident scene in the 800 block of 1st Ave SW.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. SARAH AURAND, 41, 5’7”, 156 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape...
KWQC
East Moline Police Sergeant in critical condition, suspect in custody
There have been nine La Niña winters in the Quad Cities since 2000. Rain expected to increase in coverage and intensity this morning into the afternoon hours, with highs in the 40's to low 50's.
cbs2iowa.com
Keota man facing new kidnapping charges
On Thursday the Washington County Attorney's Office filed more charges including Kidnapping against Christopher Wulf, 39, after an investigation. Wulf was arrested on October 17th after officials say he repeatedly abused his wife. On several occasions, between October 5th and October 15th, Wulf is accused of forcing his wife into...
KCRG.com
Marion man faces 26 charges for allegedly recording videos of a minor
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion man has been arrested and faces 24 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and two charges of invasion of privacy. In a criminal complaint, officials said an investigation revealed that Zachary Peters, of Marion, installed a camera in the bathroom and the bedroom of a 10-year-old girl at a Marion home.
cbs2iowa.com
Fong's Pizza in Cedar Rapids to close on November 5
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Fong's Pizza will be closing it's Cedar Rapids location permanently on November 5th. The restaurant says the reason for the closure is the "uncertain future of the economy." Their lease is up and pizza will stopped being served at the end of...
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Illinois police union condemns attack on East Moline officer
UPDATE, Oct. 25, 2022, 10:20 a.m.: Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) State Lodge President Chris Southwood on Tuesday morning issued the following statement regarding the Monday evening on-duty bludgeoning of East Moline Police Sergeant William Lind, a seven-year veteran, who remains in critical condition due to his injuries:. “Sergeant...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City public safety shares tips on how to Trick-or-Treat safely this Halloween
Iowa City — Trick-or-treating in Iowa City takes place from 5:30 - 8 p.m. October 31 and the Iowa City Police and Fire Departments want to share some important tips on how to stay safe this spooky season:. Costumes should be safe for walking. Avoid long, billowing fabrics. Wear...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Scott Co. for failing to appear arrested in Texas
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted in Scott County was arrested on Oct. 22 in Tarrant County, Texas, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Paige Lafary, 30, was wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear in court on theft charges. She is also wanted for failing to appear in court in Dewitt and Clinton.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Rock Island County on a probation violation arrested
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted in Rock Island County was apprehended, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Jack Hillburn, 34, was wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on a charge of delivery/possession of meth with intent to deliver. Hillburn was apprehended in Henry County,...
cbs2iowa.com
Donations needed as 200k diapers are being collected for eastern Iowa families in need
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The 7th annual Operation Diaper Drive is in it's final week and still in need of donations. YPN is collecting diapers to stock the Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank through October 31st. The goal is to collect 200,000 diapers for local families in...
UPDATE: Details released in car arson case
UPDATE: Moline Police report that the vehicles involved were a 2018 Hyundai and a 2007 Toyota. There is a video of the incident that leads investigators to believe it was arson. Investigators are continuing to attempt to identify the individual in the photos. EARLIER: Moline Police are looking for information about a person who is […]
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Fire Department responds to historic house fire
This is an ongoing report. Check back for updates. The Iowa City Fire Department responded to a house fire on Sunday morning at 1011 Woodlawn Ave. More than five Iowa City fire trucks responded to the historic residence at around 9 a.m. Because of the duration of the fire, Iowa City fire responders called in trucks from the Solon Fire Department for support.
cbs2iowa.com
Several eastern Iowa sheriffs endorse proposed gun amendment on Nov. ballot
Six sheriffs on the eastern side of Iowa are endorsing adding a new amendment to the Iowa Constitution. Voters in Iowa will decide if an amendment is added on November 8 that has language similar to the second amendment of the U.S. Constitution. But opponents of the amendment argue it...
cbs2iowa.com
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crashing into tree in Robins
ROBINS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A motorcyclist is injured after losing control of their bike, going into a ditch and crashing into a tree. Robins Police responded to the crash around 3 pm Sunday afternoon near North Center Point Road and Wild Rose Road. The driver, 19-year-old Kiliegh...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City mobile home residents say Havenpark is still pricing people out
IOWA CITY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — It's been three years, but for Candi Evans and her fellow Havenpark mobile home renters, the only things that have really changed are the seasons. "It's great to have you all here today with the residents because they're fighting to protect...
