'Tell Me Lies': Grace Van Patten Breaks Down Shocking Finale Twists (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the season finale of Hulu's Tell Me Lies. Tell Me Lies left a lot for fans to stew on in the season 1 finale. The Hulu drama, which is based on the 2018 novel by Carola Lovering, chronicles the tumultuous love story of Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), who meet at college and spans the course of eight years. As Lucy and Stephen get entangled in their toxic relationship, they're blinded by the web of lies and manipulation as their friends get roped into the vicious circle.
'Girls5eva' Rescued by Netflix for Season 3

The band is getting back together! Girls5eva is headed to Netflix. The musical comedy, which streamed on Peacock for its first two seasons, has officially been picked up for season 3, Netflix announced Thursday. The move comes as a bit of a surprise, as Deadline reports Girls5eva was quietly canceled at Peacock after the second season wrapped in June.
Who Is Hosting 'Saturday Night Live?' A Guide to Season 48

Saturday Night Live's season 48 is in full swing, with three fun, star-studded episodes under its belt and a whole slew of A-listers and comedy icons gearing up to take the legendary Studio 8H stage. This year, the cast looks quite a bit different, with four fresh new faces after...
'Call Me Kat' Cast Pays Tribute to Leslie Jordan With Emotional Montage

The cast of Fox's Call Me Kat paid loving tribute to their late co-star, Leslie Jordan, during Thursday's episode. The tribute included a video montage of Jordan’s best moments from the sitcom, along with footage from his appearances on Fox shows The Masked Singer, Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids and LEGO Masters.
Matthew Perry Recalls His Crush on Jennifer Aniston While Filming 'Friends'

The one where Matthew Perry tries to hide his crush! In a clip from his upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer for ABC News, the actor discussed his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. During a portion of the conversation, the chat turned to the actor’s career-defining role as Chandler Bing on Friends and the crush he had on his co-stars. More specifically, Jennifer Aniston.
Prince Harry's Tell-All Memoir Title and Cover Revealed

Prince Harry's tell-all has a title and a release date. In a press release from Penguin Random House, it was revealed that the book will be out Jan. 10, 2023 and will be called Spare. The memoir release comes nearly 18 months after the publisher first announced their multi-book deal with the Duke of Sussex in July 2021. It will be published in 16 languages worldwide and will have an audiobook read by Prince Harry himself.
'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 7 Taglines Are Here! (Exclusive)

Arriving three weeks after a show's launch would be grounds for an etiquette lesson courtesy of the Grande Dame... that is, if we were still in season 1 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Seeing as it's season 7 -- and the show is off to its strongest start ever -- we'll let a little tardiness slide. ET can exclusively share the DMV-set crew's new taglines ahead of RHOP's next episode, airing Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.
'Candyman': Tony Todd, Virginia Madsen on Those Bees and Film's Racial Impact 30 Years Later (Exclusive)

It’s been 30 years since Tony Todd first uttered the words, "Be my victim," to a terrified Virginia Madsen in 1992's horror cult classic Candyman. Based on Clive Barker's 1985 short story and brought to the screen by writer-director Bernard Rose, the supernatural slasher garnered three sequels, including Jordan Peele's 2021 installment, and was a hit with critics and audiences alike, especially within the Black community.

