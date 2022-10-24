ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Secret LA

These 3 L.A. Restaurants Are On Times’ List Of Best Restaurants In America

It’s no secret, the L.A. food scene is thriving and constantly evolving. From the Michelin-star establishments helmed by celebrity chefs to the sizzling delicacies offered at food trucks, it’s virtually impossible not to be inspired to eat. It seems, the Times agrees as three local spots on their list of “50 places in America we’re most excited about right now” which is the second-highest number of eateries per city on the list. Now, this isn’t just an exclusive roster of places you might find on the Michelin trail; their editors and critics scoured every corner of the country from obscure...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

800 Degrees Pizzeria Closes Santa Monica Location

Hollywood location remains open and Burbank restaurant planned for winter. 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen has closed its popular location in Santa Monica. The location at 120 Wilshire suddenly closed and not much was known about why this happened. As first reported by Toddrickallen.com, the restaurant’s signage has been removed and the interior of the restaurant has been gutted. It seems to indicate that another business or restaurant may be moving into the space.
SANTA MONICA, CA
beverlypress.com

It’s spiny lobster season at Water Grill

Not only is there an enticing Dine LA menu at Water Grill in downtown Los Angeles right now, it is also spiny lobster season. The leather-bound menu has so many seafood-centric options, it was difficult to decide what to choose. If you haven’t dined at Water Grill, which is located off the lobby of an exquisite historic building, the three-course Dine LA menu is offered through Oct. 28.
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Beverly Hills to be Home for First West Coast Location of Dante

The five star luxury hotel, The Maybourne, in Beverly Hills will be the new site of the first West Coast location of the bar Dante, which is renowned for its Negronis, martinis and spritz beverages as reported by Eater Los Angeles. Linden Pride and Nathalie Hudson are the Australian owners...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Eataly Los Angeles Turns Five With All-You-Can-Eat Birthday Bash

Eataly Los Angeles is hosting a five-year anniversary, all-you-can-eat celebration next week with tasting stations featuring Eataly’s most beloved dishes and Italian wines to taste throughout the marketplace. The event is set to take place on November 3 from 6-10 p.m. at Eatay Los Angeles in Century City. “It...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Hollywood sign makeover completed ahead of 100th anniversary

Los Angeles’ most famous celebrity is ready to debut its new makeover after finishing a month-long renovation on Wednesday. The Hollywood sign is gleaming brightly atop the Hollywood Hills after 400 gallons of new paint were used to spruce up the L.A. icon. A crew of local painters scaled steep, rocky terrain to reach the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Peter Dills

One Good BBQ Joint in Arcadia

Long before the internet my father, Elmer Dills, would go into a restaurant and steal a copy of the menu for the restaurant he was reviewing. Why? Simply so he could remember all the dishes that were offered and their prices so he could ensure that his article was correct.
ARCADIA, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Pasadena, CA

Pasadena is a charming city in Los Angeles County, California, teeming with numerous tourist spots and outdoor recreation. Before you start or after you explore the city’s great surprises, the trip won’t be completed without dining at one, two, or more restaurants. You must also catch your breath...
PASADENA, CA
welikela.com

Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For November 2022

November isn’t what I would call primetime for free museum days in Los Angeles, but there is plenty of excellent programming on deck on at institutions across the county. Before we get to the main list, check out a quick sampling of free events you can check out this coming month at L.A. museums and cultural centers:
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Kirk Hawkins’ full circle journey from Agoura Hills to KTLA

KTLA 5’s Kirk Hawkins’ L.A. story begins in Agoura Hills. Growing up, he appreciated his hometown’s proximity to the city and to the area’s most gorgeous beaches. “It was the best place to grow up,” he gushed. “It’s like everything you’d expect an All-American childhood to be like.” Kirk credits his Southern California upbringing for […]
AGOURA HILLS, CA
Mashed

Paula Deen's Touching Story About Leslie Jordan And Their Fast Friendship

Since his October 24 death, tributes have been pouring out from those who knew and loved Leslie Jordan. Per the Los Angeles Times, Jordan died at the age of 67 after crashing his BMW into a Hollywood wall. The Los Angeles Police Department declared him dead on the scene, but they were unsure whether the crash killed him or if he suffered from a medical emergency while driving, effectively causing the accident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mashed

The Internet Is Defending Against Panda Express Attack

Panda Express is the purveyor of American-style buffet Chinese food that divides opinion — dismissed as inauthentic by some, lauded by others for just simply tasting good. Founded by father-son duo Master Chef Ming-Tsai Cherng and Andrew Cherng, the first Panda Inn opened in 1973 in Pasadena, California, per Panda Restaurant Group. Andrew and his wife Peggy went on to open the first Panda Express in 1983. The chain couldn't find a foothold in New York City — a city well-known for its more traditional Chinese restaurants — until 2015 after trying and failing a few years prior (via The New York Times).
PASADENA, CA
easyreadernews.com

Owner of Simmzy’s and MB Post named named “Best of Manhattan”

Simms Restaurants, which owns several popular eateries in Manhattan Beach, including Arthur J’s, Fishing with Dynamite, Tin Roof Bistro,. MB Post and Simmzy’s, won the “Best of Manhattan” award from the Chamber of Commerce at the organization’s annual 2022 gala. The top three finalists in...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
myburbank.com

Here Are The 2022 myBurbank Halloween House Decorating Contest Champs

The four winners of the 2022 myBurbank News Halloween House Decorating Contest have been selected!. Our Spookiest Decorations winner is: Pam Elliott of 427 N Reese Pl. Elliott’s goal was to make “a spooky haunted graveyard” outside of her home this year. The Burbank community member used visual effects to create chilling scenes in her front windows and festive additions like singing Halloween pumpkins, ghosts and dancings skeletons.
BURBANK, CA
