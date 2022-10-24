Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
National Sandwich DayPeter DillsPasadena, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
These 3 L.A. Restaurants Are On Times’ List Of Best Restaurants In America
It’s no secret, the L.A. food scene is thriving and constantly evolving. From the Michelin-star establishments helmed by celebrity chefs to the sizzling delicacies offered at food trucks, it’s virtually impossible not to be inspired to eat. It seems, the Times agrees as three local spots on their list of “50 places in America we’re most excited about right now” which is the second-highest number of eateries per city on the list. Now, this isn’t just an exclusive roster of places you might find on the Michelin trail; their editors and critics scoured every corner of the country from obscure...
Santa Monica Mirror
The French Riviera Comes to Santa Monica Place in New Restaurant LouLou
Restaurant from Erik and Florence Chol now up and running on rooftop of Santa Monica Place. A new restaurant on the rooftop deck of Santa Monica Place brings the French Riviera to the Westside of Los Angeles. LouLou – which opened over the summer in the former Sonoma Wine Garden...
Santa Monica Mirror
800 Degrees Pizzeria Closes Santa Monica Location
Hollywood location remains open and Burbank restaurant planned for winter. 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen has closed its popular location in Santa Monica. The location at 120 Wilshire suddenly closed and not much was known about why this happened. As first reported by Toddrickallen.com, the restaurant’s signage has been removed and the interior of the restaurant has been gutted. It seems to indicate that another business or restaurant may be moving into the space.
beverlypress.com
It’s spiny lobster season at Water Grill
Not only is there an enticing Dine LA menu at Water Grill in downtown Los Angeles right now, it is also spiny lobster season. The leather-bound menu has so many seafood-centric options, it was difficult to decide what to choose. If you haven’t dined at Water Grill, which is located off the lobby of an exquisite historic building, the three-course Dine LA menu is offered through Oct. 28.
westsidetoday.com
Beverly Hills to be Home for First West Coast Location of Dante
The five star luxury hotel, The Maybourne, in Beverly Hills will be the new site of the first West Coast location of the bar Dante, which is renowned for its Negronis, martinis and spritz beverages as reported by Eater Los Angeles. Linden Pride and Nathalie Hudson are the Australian owners...
brentwoodnewsla.com
Eataly Los Angeles Turns Five With All-You-Can-Eat Birthday Bash
Eataly Los Angeles is hosting a five-year anniversary, all-you-can-eat celebration next week with tasting stations featuring Eataly’s most beloved dishes and Italian wines to taste throughout the marketplace. The event is set to take place on November 3 from 6-10 p.m. at Eatay Los Angeles in Century City. “It...
Hollywood sign makeover completed ahead of 100th anniversary
Los Angeles’ most famous celebrity is ready to debut its new makeover after finishing a month-long renovation on Wednesday. The Hollywood sign is gleaming brightly atop the Hollywood Hills after 400 gallons of new paint were used to spruce up the L.A. icon. A crew of local painters scaled steep, rocky terrain to reach the […]
One Good BBQ Joint in Arcadia
Long before the internet my father, Elmer Dills, would go into a restaurant and steal a copy of the menu for the restaurant he was reviewing. Why? Simply so he could remember all the dishes that were offered and their prices so he could ensure that his article was correct.
NYC’s Dante Bar Making West Coast Debut in Beverly Hills
The bar will move to the top of the Maybourne Hotel in Spring 2023
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Pasadena, CA
Pasadena is a charming city in Los Angeles County, California, teeming with numerous tourist spots and outdoor recreation. Before you start or after you explore the city’s great surprises, the trip won’t be completed without dining at one, two, or more restaurants. You must also catch your breath...
theregistrysocal.com
The Swig Company Purchases 96,000 SQFT Office Building in Los Angeles for $48MM
(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to a third quarter earnings report from Kilroy Realty (the seller), the property was sold for $48 million, or about $499 per square foot in late August. However, information regarding pricing was only just released.) Los Angeles, CA — Newmark announces it has arranged the sale...
foxla.com
Homeless man builds wooden house 'on wheels' on Hollywood Boulevard
LOS ANGELES - A small wooden house built by a homeless man on Hollywood Boulevard is drawing a lot of attention from people passing by in one of Los Angeles' most popular neighborhoods. The house has drawn mixed reactions from the people FOX 11 spoke with on camera in Hollywood....
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los Angeles
Everyone has their comfort foods, and if you've lived in greater Los Angeles for any amount of time, you inevitably have a go-to hot dog spot that you hit up when you're craving a late-night nosh.
welikela.com
Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For November 2022
November isn’t what I would call primetime for free museum days in Los Angeles, but there is plenty of excellent programming on deck on at institutions across the county. Before we get to the main list, check out a quick sampling of free events you can check out this coming month at L.A. museums and cultural centers:
Kirk Hawkins’ full circle journey from Agoura Hills to KTLA
KTLA 5’s Kirk Hawkins’ L.A. story begins in Agoura Hills. Growing up, he appreciated his hometown’s proximity to the city and to the area’s most gorgeous beaches. “It was the best place to grow up,” he gushed. “It’s like everything you’d expect an All-American childhood to be like.” Kirk credits his Southern California upbringing for […]
Paula Deen's Touching Story About Leslie Jordan And Their Fast Friendship
Since his October 24 death, tributes have been pouring out from those who knew and loved Leslie Jordan. Per the Los Angeles Times, Jordan died at the age of 67 after crashing his BMW into a Hollywood wall. The Los Angeles Police Department declared him dead on the scene, but they were unsure whether the crash killed him or if he suffered from a medical emergency while driving, effectively causing the accident.
The Internet Is Defending Against Panda Express Attack
Panda Express is the purveyor of American-style buffet Chinese food that divides opinion — dismissed as inauthentic by some, lauded by others for just simply tasting good. Founded by father-son duo Master Chef Ming-Tsai Cherng and Andrew Cherng, the first Panda Inn opened in 1973 in Pasadena, California, per Panda Restaurant Group. Andrew and his wife Peggy went on to open the first Panda Express in 1983. The chain couldn't find a foothold in New York City — a city well-known for its more traditional Chinese restaurants — until 2015 after trying and failing a few years prior (via The New York Times).
These are the safest neighborhoods in Los Angeles, according to Niche
Despite what you may have seen or heard on TV, Los Angeles, for the most part, is a safe city to call home. But like any major metropolitan area, it all comes down to location, location, location. Some neighborhoods, towns or boroughs are inherently safer than others, but other areas might actually surprise you with […]
easyreadernews.com
Owner of Simmzy’s and MB Post named named “Best of Manhattan”
Simms Restaurants, which owns several popular eateries in Manhattan Beach, including Arthur J’s, Fishing with Dynamite, Tin Roof Bistro,. MB Post and Simmzy’s, won the “Best of Manhattan” award from the Chamber of Commerce at the organization’s annual 2022 gala. The top three finalists in...
myburbank.com
Here Are The 2022 myBurbank Halloween House Decorating Contest Champs
The four winners of the 2022 myBurbank News Halloween House Decorating Contest have been selected!. Our Spookiest Decorations winner is: Pam Elliott of 427 N Reese Pl. Elliott’s goal was to make “a spooky haunted graveyard” outside of her home this year. The Burbank community member used visual effects to create chilling scenes in her front windows and festive additions like singing Halloween pumpkins, ghosts and dancings skeletons.
Mashed
146K+
Followers
41K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0