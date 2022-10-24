ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Newstalk KGVO

Who Lives In These Historic Montana Houses?

There are 7 buildings on Fort Missoula Road that look oddly similar, and very different than any others in the city. The red roofs, the huge columns out front, the white concrete siding...who lives in these houses?. By looking at them, you'd think they were occupied by Missoula residents. There's...
MISSOULA, MT
Woman Tries to Steal a Coat, Pokes Poverello Staff in the Eye

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 24, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for a report of an assault. A Poverello Center employee stated that 36-year-old Sheri Felsman assaulted another employee and left the scene. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more. “Poverello...
MISSOULA, MT
You Might LOL At The Sign On This Historic Montana Building

When I moved to Montana in June 2021, I stayed with family in the Bitterroot Valley for a while until I found an apartment in Missoula (which was an experience akin to playing whack-a-mole without a mallet.) Until my apartment search came to a close, I used to take Eastside Highway north to Bell Crossing, and I would drive by this building:
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Receiving Ideas to Improve Safety on Highway 93 South of Lolo

With growing traffic problems and the potential for even more development in the coming years, finding safety solutions along U-S 93 in the Lolo-to-Florence corridor won't be cheap. And it's likely going to take a mix of changes. Initial ideas have included barriers to prevent head-on collisions, more turn pockets, and means to make it safer for traffic coming off side roads.
LOLO, MT
Montana Auto Dealerships React To Facebook Marketplace Changes

Facebook's parent company Meta recently announced changes to it's popular Marketplace, which would make it impossible for auto dealerships with Facebook Business accounts to post their listings to Marketplace. In Montana, we spoke to several auto dealerships on how this change would affect their businesses. The move is clearly an...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Theater to Show ‘Yellowstone’ Premiere this Saturday

The wait is almost over! Season 5 of the hit television drama "Yellowstone" is nearing its premiere date. Fans all over the world are excited for the 2-hour premiere event on November 13th on Paramount. But, a lucky few are going to be able to watch the premiere a full 2 weeks early. Plus, they can watch it all on the BIG SCREEN!
MISSOULA, MT
Woman Drives Into Oncoming Traffic on a Busy Missoula Street

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 9:00 p.m. on October 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer was on duty in the area of West Broadway and was made aware that multiple 911 calls had reported a dangerous driver nearby. A white Volkswagon Jetta was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Broadway. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
Man on Probation Gets Caught With Meth and Pills in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 10:25 p.m. on October 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer drove through the parking lot of the One Eyed Jacks Casino located on South Reserve Street and observed various vehicles parked in the rear of the building. One of the vehicles had expired registration. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
Al’s Sporting Goods keeping legendary Bob Ward’s name in store purchase

Legendary Montana retailer, Bob Ward's and Sons will continue under the same business name used for more than a century, following the purchase by Al's Sporting Goods. Company officials are confirming the brand retention following this morning's announcement that the Utah-based outdoor retailer will acquire the Missoula-based chain which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2017.
MISSOULA, MT
