Have Fun and Run. Missoula Girls Get Stronger in New Program
Missoula is a running town, from the Missoula Marathon to the constant calendar of races and fun runs. However, there haven't always been specific programs in Missoula geared to help young girls to run, and to bolster their confidence at the same time. Now, a program called Go Run Missoula...
Stay Warm, Families Come First at Indoor Missoula Halloween Bash
One thing about the new Missoula Public Library. It's got a ton of room for every cute little ghost and goblin in the Garden City. And we'll see them again this weekend. Families First Learning Lab is sponsoring the 17th Annual Halloween Bash in the "World's Best" library this coming Sunday afternoon in Missoula.
Who Lives In These Historic Montana Houses?
There are 7 buildings on Fort Missoula Road that look oddly similar, and very different than any others in the city. The red roofs, the huge columns out front, the white concrete siding...who lives in these houses?. By looking at them, you'd think they were occupied by Missoula residents. There's...
Missoula Judge Receives Tearful Thank You for Special ROAD Court
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway, running to retain her office for a second full term, appeared on Talk Back to take calls from listeners. She described the focus of the office of Justice of the Peace. “You know, it's about people. And I think...
Woman Tries to Steal a Coat, Pokes Poverello Staff in the Eye
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 24, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for a report of an assault. A Poverello Center employee stated that 36-year-old Sheri Felsman assaulted another employee and left the scene. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more. “Poverello...
You Might LOL At The Sign On This Historic Montana Building
When I moved to Montana in June 2021, I stayed with family in the Bitterroot Valley for a while until I found an apartment in Missoula (which was an experience akin to playing whack-a-mole without a mallet.) Until my apartment search came to a close, I used to take Eastside Highway north to Bell Crossing, and I would drive by this building:
Attorney: County Officials Took Raises While Shorting Jail Staff
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A wage lawsuit has been filed against Missoula County by attorneys representing Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott and numerous affected Missoula County Detention Officers. KGVO News reached out to Rob Bell with the Reep, Bell and Jasper law firm for an explanation of the lawsuit...
Montana Receiving Ideas to Improve Safety on Highway 93 South of Lolo
With growing traffic problems and the potential for even more development in the coming years, finding safety solutions along U-S 93 in the Lolo-to-Florence corridor won't be cheap. And it's likely going to take a mix of changes. Initial ideas have included barriers to prevent head-on collisions, more turn pockets, and means to make it safer for traffic coming off side roads.
Montana Auto Dealerships React To Facebook Marketplace Changes
Facebook's parent company Meta recently announced changes to it's popular Marketplace, which would make it impossible for auto dealerships with Facebook Business accounts to post their listings to Marketplace. In Montana, we spoke to several auto dealerships on how this change would affect their businesses. The move is clearly an...
Missoula Schools and Teachers Adjust to Life After COVID
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Imagine that you’ve just come out of a two-year period of not being in school with the structure and the environment of six to eight hours a day of learning. It’s quite an adjustment, and that’s exactly what’s happening in this new school year...
Jordan Hess Looks Forward to ‘Wednesdays with the Mayor’
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - New City of Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess appeared on Monday’s KGVO Talk Back show to promote the fact that he has continued the program called ‘Wednesdays with the Mayor’ that was initiated under the late John Engen. “I'm here to tell your...
Montana Theater to Show ‘Yellowstone’ Premiere this Saturday
The wait is almost over! Season 5 of the hit television drama "Yellowstone" is nearing its premiere date. Fans all over the world are excited for the 2-hour premiere event on November 13th on Paramount. But, a lucky few are going to be able to watch the premiere a full 2 weeks early. Plus, they can watch it all on the BIG SCREEN!
Missoula Commissioners Get Pushback About Crisis Services Levy
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - It was a contentious County Talk segment on the KGVO Talk Back show on Tuesday, as Missoula County Commissioners Juanita Vero, Josh Slotnick, and Dave Strohmaier promoted the Crisis Services Levy that is on the General Election ballot. The intimation from callers was that the...
Woman Drives Into Oncoming Traffic on a Busy Missoula Street
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 9:00 p.m. on October 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer was on duty in the area of West Broadway and was made aware that multiple 911 calls had reported a dangerous driver nearby. A white Volkswagon Jetta was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Broadway. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Montana Employers Found to be 3rd Worst in U.S. Hiring Struggle
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana employers are the third worst in the country in their struggle to hire and retain employees, according to a new study from the financial website WalletHub. KGVO Reached out to analyst Jill Gonzalez for the details of the study. Help Wanted Signs are Everywhere.
Missoula Man Tries to Steal From Home Depot, Gets Caught With Meth
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 24, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to Home Depot for a report of a male who was trespassing in the store. The complainant from the store said he had verbally trespassed the male several times for shoplifting. The complainant was positive...
Man on Probation Gets Caught With Meth and Pills in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 10:25 p.m. on October 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer drove through the parking lot of the One Eyed Jacks Casino located on South Reserve Street and observed various vehicles parked in the rear of the building. One of the vehicles had expired registration. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Missoula Tailgate Gets a Free First Taste Of Chick-Fil-A
If you went to catch the Griz play Idaho and were anywhere near the north end of the Adams Center on Campus drive, you might have scored a touchdown of your own. A free Chicken Sandwich. Grizzlies fans were surprised with a tailgate visit from the Chick-fil-A Mobile Kitchen, They...
Al’s Sporting Goods keeping legendary Bob Ward’s name in store purchase
Legendary Montana retailer, Bob Ward's and Sons will continue under the same business name used for more than a century, following the purchase by Al's Sporting Goods. Company officials are confirming the brand retention following this morning's announcement that the Utah-based outdoor retailer will acquire the Missoula-based chain which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2017.
Midtown Missoula Needs Your Help With The Masterplan Right Now!
It is a project that seems to have been going on forever, but the Missoula Midtown Master Plan will be heading to a final draft next year. You have a chance to add your feedback to the vision of Midtown Missoula. With the volume of input from the visioning workshop...
