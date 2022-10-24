Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Republican Incumbent Rep. Jim Walsh Challenged by ‘Rural Democrat’ Kelli Hughes-Ham in 19th District Race
When he first became involved in politics, state Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, said he didn’t plan on running for elected office. Instead, Walsh, who has owned and operated a small publishing company that focuses on professional education and technical manuals in the insurance risk management and financial services industries for about 24 years, said he was originally only interested in local Republican Party politics.
Armstrong far ahead of Mund in House campaign fundraising￼
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — GOP Rep. Kelly Armstrong continues to hold a huge financial advance over former Miss America Cara Mund in their House race, with Mund raising less than $100,000 in her late-starting bid as an independent. Federal campaign finance reports through Sept. 30 show Mund has raised...
Four of five statewide appeals court races unopposed
Of the five statewide appellate court races on the ballot in Nevada, only one remains to be decided – Dept. 1 on the Court of Appeals, where longtime Clark County chief deputy public defender Deborah Westbrook faces Clark County Family Court Judge Rhonda Forsberg for a seat being vacated by Judge Jerome Tao.
El Paso Democratic Party urges opposition to city Rep. Claudia Rodriguez's reelection
Over the weekend, the El Paso Democratic Party took the unusual step of weighing in on a nonpartisan city race "to warn the public about" East-Valley city Rep. Claudia Rodriguez, who is seeking reelection to the District 6 seat on the El Paso City Council. "We honor the nature of non-partisan races and...
Senator Warnock makes another stop in Augusta just days before mid-term election
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- It was a big turnout tonight, as Senator Warnock brought his campaign bus tour to the Garden City, just days ahead of the mid-term election. “I represent the people of Augusta and I’ve been here many times since I was elected and I’ll be here many times again and again “ said, […]
GOP Congress Hopeful Maryott Didn’t Keep Promise on FEC Filings, Group Says
A Democratic-aligned watchdog group is calling out Republican congressional candidate Brian Maryott for not fulfilling a promise to amend his financial disclosures. In August, End Citizens United found public Venmo records that suggest Maryott and his committee — with him as treasurer — made payments via that mobile app to campaign staffers. The group filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission.
News4Jax.com
Work set to begin on new City Council boundaries after judge’s ruling. Here’s how residents can weigh in
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There was more reaction on Wednesday concerning how Jacksonville’s political landscape could change in the wake of a federal judge’s ruling on the drawing of city council and school board districts. The city council is under court order to redraw its council and school...
