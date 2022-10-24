ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chronicle

Republican Incumbent Rep. Jim Walsh Challenged by ‘Rural Democrat’ Kelli Hughes-Ham in 19th District Race

When he first became involved in politics, state Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, said he didn’t plan on running for elected office. Instead, Walsh, who has owned and operated a small publishing company that focuses on professional education and technical manuals in the insurance risk management and financial services industries for about 24 years, said he was originally only interested in local Republican Party politics.
WASHINGTON STATE
KX News

Armstrong far ahead of Mund in House campaign fundraising￼

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — GOP Rep. Kelly Armstrong continues to hold a huge financial advance over former Miss America Cara Mund in their House race, with Mund raising less than $100,000 in her late-starting bid as an independent. Federal campaign finance reports through Sept. 30 show Mund has raised...
Nevada Current

Four of five statewide appeals court races unopposed

Of the five statewide appellate court races on the ballot in Nevada, only one remains to be decided – Dept. 1 on the Court of Appeals, where longtime Clark County chief deputy public defender Deborah Westbrook faces Clark County Family Court Judge Rhonda Forsberg for a seat being vacated by Judge Jerome Tao.
NEVADA STATE
Times of San Diego

GOP Congress Hopeful Maryott Didn’t Keep Promise on FEC Filings, Group Says

A Democratic-aligned watchdog group is calling out Republican congressional candidate Brian Maryott for not fulfilling a promise to amend his financial disclosures. In August, End Citizens United found public Venmo records that suggest Maryott and his committee — with him as treasurer — made payments via that mobile app to campaign staffers. The group filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission.

