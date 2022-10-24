Robert Irvine, or "Bobby I" as no one calls him, has never been a wallflower. The Guardian reports that he's so brash he even went so far as to make up a bunch of outrageous lies to pad his resume. Then there's his show "Restaurant: Impossible," in which he regularly berates stubborn restaurant owners (via YouTube) who believe, despite the egregious failure of their businesses, that they know what they're doing. Irvine has even been called flat "mean" for some of his behavior, yet he says he's "intense ... not mean."

