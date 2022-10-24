Read full article on original website
Popculture
'Call Me Kat' Star Mayim Bialik Pays Emotional Tribute to Leslie Jordan
Call Me Kat star Mayim Bialik has paid an emotional tribute to her co-star Leslie Jordan, following his shocking death. Taking to Twitter, Bialik shared some photos of of Jordan, including on of the two of them together. "There aren't words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family," Bialik began a statement shared alongside the endearing photos.
Watch Leslie Jordan sing original ‘hymn’ in final video one day prior to death
Leslie Jordan sang about going to heaven just one day before his tragic passing. The “Will & Grace” star — who died at 67 on Monday — posted a video where he sang a new, original song to his Instagram on Sunday. “Sunday Mornin’ Hymn Singin’ with @dannymyrick,” the late actor wrote alongside a video singing with his producer, Danny Myrick. “Danny helped me with a new original song that should be comin’ out real soon.” He ended the post with a sweet send-off, writing, “Love. Light. Leslie.” In the unreleased song, the famed comedian seemingly sang of his staunch faith and acceptance of what...
New Details Of A New Show Emerge After Leslie Jordan Passed Away
Sadly, the 67-year-old comedian Leslie Jordan passed away after a car crash in Hollywood, but the man who made us all laugh during the pandemic had more entertainment on its way to us.
Paula Deen's Touching Story About Leslie Jordan And Their Fast Friendship
Since his October 24 death, tributes have been pouring out from those who knew and loved Leslie Jordan. Per the Los Angeles Times, Jordan died at the age of 67 after crashing his BMW into a Hollywood wall. The Los Angeles Police Department declared him dead on the scene, but they were unsure whether the crash killed him or if he suffered from a medical emergency while driving, effectively causing the accident.
Hallmark Channel Actor Michael Kopsa Dead at 66
Actor Michael Kopsa had died at age 66. He appeared in numerous Hallmark Channel movies, as well as 'Fringe' and episodes of 'iZombie,' 'The X-Files,' and other shows.
Ashley Judd Fractured Leg in “Freak Accident” While Mourning Death of Mother Naomi Judd: “Clumsiness Is Associated With Grief”
While grieving the tragic passing of her mother, Ashley Judd suffered yet another leg fracture in what she describes as “just this freak accident.” She made the revelation Wednesday while appearing on Zoom opposite UCLA professor Dr. Jonathan Flint as part of an Open Mind lecture and conversation series put on by the Friends of the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Love Is Alive': Wynonna Judd to Re-create Her Final 1991 Concert With Late Mother, NaomiWynonna Judd Says She and Sister Ashley "Are So United Right Now" While Opening Up About Mother's DeathAshley Judd...
SheKnows
One Life to Live Legend Announces Her Exciting Return to the Screen
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress will be back in action soon. We have some very exciting news for fans of CBS’ Blue Bloods… One Life to Live’s Erika Slezak (Viki) will be returning to reprise her role on the police drama! The details were first reported on the actress’ official website.
‘Everybody Hates Chris’ star says food stamps episode was based on her life
One of the stars of classic sitcom “Everybody Hates Chris” says that she mined a serious subject from her own childhood for comedy on the show. A memorable episode of the hit CW show, which was inspired by Chris Rock’s upbringing, addressed the subject of food stamps. The fictional Chris’ dad finds $200 worth of the vouchers, but his mom — who was played by Tichina Arnold — refuses to use them because, she says, “when I pull out food stamps, people look at me like I ain’t got no husband; they talk to me like I ain’t got no sense;...
Ree Drummond Shared A Sweet Tribute To Leslie Jordan
It seems that Leslie Jordan had no shortage of fans, and now, after his death, it has become more apparent that they reside on both sides of the TV screen (via Los Angeles Times). As one of the industry's earlier entrants, Jordan's acting career took off with comedy's finest in...
Jenifer Lewis Exposes Her Scammer Ex Antonio Wilson On ‘American Greed’
Whew, chile… Jenifer Lewis is not the one to be played with!. Jenifer Lewis Exposes Her Ex On “American Greed”. Hollywood icon and singer Jenifer Lewis (“Black-ish”) will be featured on this week’s episode of CNBC’s “American Greed” to talk about her whirlwind romance with con-man Antonio Mariot Wilson – her shocking experience prompted an FBI investigation, ultimately leading to his imprisonment.
Pregnant Sophia Grace Shares Rare Look Into Her Relationship With Private Boyfriend
Watch: Pregnant Sophia Grace Talks Private Love Life and Backlash. Not everyone is claiming a starring role in Sophia Grace's road to parenthood. The child star-turned YouTuber surprised followers Oct. 22 by announcing she was pregnant and expecting her first child. And while the 19-year-old was more than happy to share the news with her 3.4 million subscribers, she's more hesitant to disclose anything about her longtime boyfriend—her partner in parenting.
Bride Shares "Last Celebration" With Cancer-Stricken Mom in Touching Video
More than 720,000 people have watched the emotional TikTok video, with one user posting: "That bought tears to my eyes, how beautiful."
Angela Bassett on Parenting Twins With Courtney B. Vance: ‘Mama’s Your Good Time’
There’s always a fun parent, right? In the Bassett-Vance household, the “fun” one is Mom—at least according to Angela Bassett herself. “He is the definition of a helicopter parent,” Bassett explains of her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance, in her 2022 Women of the Year profile for Glamour. Bassett and Vance wed in 1997 and welcomed 16-year-old twins Bronwyn and Slater in 2006.
Masked Singer fans bleat they've 'cracked' The Lambs on harmonies alone
'You can't disguise the best harmonies of the 1990s!' Here's which famous group fans think are behind The Lambs on Masked Singer
Shirrel Rhoades: 'Amsterdam' is a state of mind
Many classic movies sum up the film’s theme with a quote that involves a city. “We’ll always have Paris.” “Forget it, Jake, it’s Chinatown.” “Houston, we have a problem.” In “Amsterdam” — a recent movie written and directed by David...
The Office's Brian Baumgartner's Strangest Chili Experience - Exclusive
Being known for a particular scene in a show can be a blessing and a curse—just ask Brian Baumgartner. As the dopey accountant Kevin Malone in the hit show "The Office," Baumgartner had many wonderful, hilarious moments, but few have stuck in the cultural mindset like the famous chili scene. In the Season 5 episode, "Casual Friday," Kevin is featured in the cold open carrying a large pot of his famous chili, which he spills all over the floor before anyone gets a chance to try it.
Robert Irvine Calls Out Food Network For The Return Of Dinner: Impossible
Robert Irvine, or "Bobby I" as no one calls him, has never been a wallflower. The Guardian reports that he's so brash he even went so far as to make up a bunch of outrageous lies to pad his resume. Then there's his show "Restaurant: Impossible," in which he regularly berates stubborn restaurant owners (via YouTube) who believe, despite the egregious failure of their businesses, that they know what they're doing. Irvine has even been called flat "mean" for some of his behavior, yet he says he's "intense ... not mean."
Jeff Mauro Talks Working With His Fellow Food Network Chefs - Exclusive Interview
Sometimes, getting to work in the kitchen can feel like all work and no play. But not if you're Jeff Mauro. The comedian-turned-chef-turned-Food Network star is living proof that there is always fun to be had when you're making a meal. He's well loved for his eclectic and delicious recipes, which you'll catch him sharing every weekend on "The Kitchen," and his fun-loving personality — you can always count on Mauro to leave you laughing, which we'd argue makes for some of the best cooking experiences.
Who Is Kent Rollins, The Culinary Cowboy?
Imagine roaming the open plains of Oklahoma in an 1876 Studebaker chuck wagon. Imagine guiding hunters through the thin, cold air of 7000 to 12,000-foot elevations and cooking elk and mule deer deep in the Gila Wilderness of New Mexico. Imagine waking up at the crack of dawn to prepare sausages and eggs, bake sourdough or buttermilk biscuits, and boil bitter cowboy coffee over an old firewood stove for cowboys' breakfasts on a ranch. This is the life Kent Rollins has chosen to live for over 25 years as a chuck wagon and cowboy cook working on ranches across the United States.
The State With The Cheapest Pepperoni Pizza
I scream, you scream, we all scream for...pizza?! I mean c'mon, have you never screamed for pizza before? How can you not with its perfect cheesy, doughy consistency? The United States alone is home to millions of pizza lovers. According to the Washington Post, over 100 acres worth of pizza is consumed every day in the United States, equating to three billion pizzas for every single person in the country, every year.
