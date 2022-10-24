Read full article on original website
How Much is John Fetterman Worth?
John Fetterman, 53, is an American politician currently serving as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He is the Democratic candidate for the upcoming U.S. Senate race in the same state, going up...
Fetterman's 'scary' performance rattles voters: Pennsylvania reacts to Oz v. Fetterman debate
Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Oz squared off Tuesday during their only debate in the race for Senate. Voters said the winner was clear.
Fetterman v Dr Oz debate – live: Democrat says he supports fracking in Pennsylvania Senate midterm face-off
Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr Mehmet Oz are facing off in their one and only debate tonight in Harrisburg in one of the most anticipated moments of this bitterly fought campaign.In the wider race, the president’s party almost always performs poorly during the midterm elections and recent polling from FiveThirtyEight seems to hint that could be true again this November.The generic congressional ballot is a poll question that asks people across the country which party - without specifying the candidate - they intend to vote for into Congress.As recently as 13 Oct, Democrats led by 1.1 percentage...
John Fetterman releases medical report after Dr Oz under fire for suggesting Fetterman’s wife would act as senator
John Fetterman continues to recover well from his stroke, has no restrictions on his ability to work and can fulfill the duties of public office, according to the results of his latest medical examination.The Democratic candidate for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat was examined by his primary care physician on Friday and a report was released by the campaign late on Tuesday to The Philadelphia Inquirer.Mr Fetterman’s health is reported as normal and he has made great progress with communication since his stroke in May, though still exhibits symptoms of problem processing audio that can be accommodated with the...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Poll reveals Fetterman's attempt to distract Pennsylvanians from his 'radical agenda' is failing: Dr. Oz
Dr. Oz - the cardiac surgeon and celebrity doctor who joined FOX Business' ‘Mornings with Maria,' Thursday, to discuss his race for Senate - continues to erode Fetterman's lead, as the Democratic contender is now ahead by just 3.7%, according to Real Clear Politics. With margins being so small,...
MEGHAN MCCAIN: John Fetterman's tragic debate exposed a cynical political and liberal media COVER-UP of a Senate hopeful's health. Do they really think American voters are that naive?
Tuesday night's debate between John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz was one of the most difficult that I have ever sat through in my life. It made me extremely sad. It was uncomfortable to watch. Quite frankly, it never should have happened. But most importantly, Americans cannot pretend that we didn't witness what we witnessed last night.
Republicans' Chances of Winning House and Senate, According to Bookmakers
Bookies are offering odds on the outcome of November's crunch midterm elections, just two weeks before voters go to the polls. Control of both the Senate and House of Representatives is up for grabs, with the Republicans hoping they can torpedo Joe Biden's legislative agenda by winning both. According to...
'Brutal.' 'Cruel': How the Internet Reacted to Fetterman Debate Horror Show
Videos are circulating on social media showing John Fetterman stumble through his replies in Tuesday night's Pennsylvania debate.
Midterm elections 2022 – live: Fetterman trails in Pennsylvania as polls look bleak for Democrats
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was captured on a hot mic telling President Joe Biden that John Fetterman’s performance in the Pennslyvania Senate debate “didn’t hurt us too much”.However, a new poll shows Mr Fetterman now trailing Republican opponent Mehmet Oz in a new poll released after the pair’s sole debate earlier this week.Mr Fetterman since has addressed the impact that the stroke he suffered this year had on his performance at this week’s debate with Dr Oz, an event where he appeared to struggle at times when answering questions from the moderators.“Knew it wasn’t going to be easy...
qhubonews.com
PA Senate Candidate Does the Unthinkable
LEBANON, Pa.— PA State Senate Candidate (district 48) Calvin “Doc” Clements announced Saturday, that if he is elected, he will not accept the $11,000 pay raise that the Pennsylvania State Senate and State House passed for themselves earlier this year, and he said that if his opponent agrees to six legislative initiatives that he will withdraw his candidacy.
Democrats Losing Voters in 2 Key Pennsylvania Counties
Democrats are losing voters in two Pennsylvania counties, according to voting registration data from Pennsylvania's Department of State (DOS). A Newsweek analysis of current voting registration in the battleground state shows that there are 18,080 fewer registered Democratic voters in Erie and Northampton counties than in 2020. In recent weeks,...
John Fetterman lacks the qualifications to be Pennsylvania’s next senator | Letter
As a longtime Independent I vote the candidate, not the party. Every election I do research on the candidates. So, when it comes to the open Senate seat here in Pennsylvania, I cannot support, by any metric, John Fetterman. Simply put, he has no qualifications to hold even a local...
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Hear what Fetterman has to say after rocky debate performance
During a campaign rally, Pennsylvania senate candidate John Fetterman directly addressed the issues in his first debate since having a stroke. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.
Fetterman-Oz live debate: Pennsylvania Senate candidates square off
Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz are set to face off in their first and likely only debate on Tuesday night as they battle for the high-stakes Senate seat in Pennsylvania that is likely to determine which party gains control of Congress in November. The highly anticipated debate...
U.S. Senate debate BINGO: John Fetterman vs. Mehmet Oz
Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz will meet tonight in their first and only televised debate before the Nov. 8 election. Luckily for you, we created an Axios BINGO card to keep you company during the showdown. Why it matters: The race — one of the most...
WGAL
Mehmet Oz, John Fetterman return to campaign trail after debate
U.S. Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz were back on the campaign trail Wednesday, the day after their only debate. Oz stayed in the Susquehanna Valley, where he campaigned with local public safety leaders and former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley. "It is great to be with all of these...
MSNBC
GOP loses pre-election bid to mess with Pennsylvania's votes
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Friday blocked Republican efforts to automatically toss ballots with missing signatures or incorrect dates, affirming a lower court's decision to allow what's known as ballot “curing.”. Republicans nationwide have prioritized what critics call voter suppression measures ahead of this year’s midterm elections, using various...
Pennsylvania US Senate debate will use closed captioning
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The election is two weeks from Tuesday, and the stakes could not be higher for the U.S. Senate seat to replace retiring Republican Pat Toomey. abc27 will host the two major candidates, Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz, on Oct. 25 for their only scheduled debate. Fetterman is recovering from […]
