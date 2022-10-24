ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The Independent

Fetterman v Dr Oz debate – live: Democrat says he supports fracking in Pennsylvania Senate midterm face-off

Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr Mehmet Oz are facing off in their one and only debate tonight in Harrisburg in one of the most anticipated moments of this bitterly fought campaign.In the wider race, the president’s party almost always performs poorly during the midterm elections and recent polling from FiveThirtyEight seems to hint that could be true again this November.The generic congressional ballot is a poll question that asks people across the country which party - without specifying the candidate - they intend to vote for into Congress.As recently as 13 Oct, Democrats led by 1.1 percentage...
The Independent

John Fetterman releases medical report after Dr Oz under fire for suggesting Fetterman’s wife would act as senator

John Fetterman continues to recover well from his stroke, has no restrictions on his ability to work and can fulfill the duties of public office, according to the results of his latest medical examination.The Democratic candidate for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat was examined by his primary care physician on Friday and a report was released by the campaign late on Tuesday to The Philadelphia Inquirer.Mr Fetterman’s health is reported as normal and he has made great progress with communication since his stroke in May, though still exhibits symptoms of problem processing audio that can be accommodated with the...
Daily Mail

MEGHAN MCCAIN: John Fetterman's tragic debate exposed a cynical political and liberal media COVER-UP of a Senate hopeful's health. Do they really think American voters are that naive?

Tuesday night's debate between John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz was one of the most difficult that I have ever sat through in my life. It made me extremely sad. It was uncomfortable to watch. Quite frankly, it never should have happened. But most importantly, Americans cannot pretend that we didn't witness what we witnessed last night.
The Independent

Midterm elections 2022 – live: Fetterman trails in Pennsylvania as polls look bleak for Democrats

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was captured on a hot mic telling President Joe Biden that John Fetterman’s performance in the Pennslyvania Senate debate “didn’t hurt us too much”.However, a new poll shows Mr Fetterman now trailing Republican opponent Mehmet Oz in a new poll released after the pair’s sole debate earlier this week.Mr Fetterman since has addressed the impact that the stroke he suffered this year had on his performance at this week’s debate with Dr Oz, an event where he appeared to struggle at times when answering questions from the moderators.“Knew it wasn’t going to be easy...
qhubonews.com

PA Senate Candidate Does the Unthinkable

LEBANON, Pa.— PA State Senate Candidate (district 48) Calvin “Doc” Clements announced Saturday, that if he is elected, he will not accept the $11,000 pay raise that the Pennsylvania State Senate and State House passed for themselves earlier this year, and he said that if his opponent agrees to six legislative initiatives that he will withdraw his candidacy.
Newsweek

Democrats Losing Voters in 2 Key Pennsylvania Counties

Democrats are losing voters in two Pennsylvania counties, according to voting registration data from Pennsylvania's Department of State (DOS). A Newsweek analysis of current voting registration in the battleground state shows that there are 18,080 fewer registered Democratic voters in Erie and Northampton counties than in 2020. In recent weeks,...
WGAL

Mehmet Oz, John Fetterman return to campaign trail after debate

U.S. Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz were back on the campaign trail Wednesday, the day after their only debate. Oz stayed in the Susquehanna Valley, where he campaigned with local public safety leaders and former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley. "It is great to be with all of these...
MSNBC

GOP loses pre-election bid to mess with Pennsylvania's votes

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Friday blocked Republican efforts to automatically toss ballots with missing signatures or incorrect dates, affirming a lower court's decision to allow what's known as ballot “curing.”. Republicans nationwide have prioritized what critics call voter suppression measures ahead of this year’s midterm elections, using various...
abc27 News

Pennsylvania US Senate debate will use closed captioning

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The election is two weeks from Tuesday, and the stakes could not be higher for the U.S. Senate seat to replace retiring Republican Pat Toomey. abc27 will host the two major candidates, Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz, on Oct. 25 for their only scheduled debate. Fetterman is recovering from […]
