CBS Sports
Neiman Marcus is selling a two-on-two game against Scottie Pippen, Scotty Pippen Jr. in Christmas catalog
The chance to live out any basketball fan's fantasy can be yours this holiday season for the low price of $333,333. That is what Neiman Marcus is charging for the opportunity to play a game of two-on-two with Scottie Pippen and Scotty Pippen Jr. In the 2022 Neiman Marcus Christmas...
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Absent from Thursday's practice
Gay didn't practice Thursday since he was feeling under the weather, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. Both Gay and Walker Kessler were unable to participate in Thursday morning's practice session due to illnesses. It's unclear whether either will be unavailable for Friday's game against the Nuggets. If Gay is held out against Denver, Talen Horton-Tucker is a strong candidate to see increased minutes.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: On track to debut Wednesday
Turner (ankle) is on track to make his season debut Wednesday against Chicago, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports. Turner suffered a sprained ankle during pregame warmups ahead of the Pacers' season opener and was expected to miss at least a week. He appears to be a bit ahead of schedule and is currently on track to make his season debut in Chicago. Regardless, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm Turner's status ahead of Wednesday's 8:00 PM ET tip before locking the talented big man into lineups.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Friday
McCollum (finger) is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns. McCollum seemed to have picked up the injury in Tuesday's win over the Mavericks, where he tallied 14 points and 11 assists in the absence of Brandon Ingram (concussion), Zion Williamson (hip) and Herbert Jones (knee). With Ingram ruled out, Williamson and Jones listed as questionable and the addition of Jose Alvarado (back) and Dyson Daniels (ankle) to the injury report, McCollum could see yet another massive workload Friday if he's active.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Closing in on return
Bertans (knee) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans but is close to making his season debut, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports. Once cleared for action, Bertans should play a bench role in his first full season in Dallas. After being acquired from the Wizards midway through last season, Bertans made 22 appearances and averaged 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Texas A&M suspends three freshmen following locker room incident during South Carolina game, per report
Texas A&M has indefinitely suspended three freshmen members of the football program -- cornerback Denver Harris, wide receiver Chris Marshall and offensive lineman PJ Williams -- as a result of a locker room incident last weekend vs. South Carolina, according to The Athletic. The details of the specific incident that led to the suspensions is unclear at this time. TexAgs was first to report the news of Texas A&M suspending the three players.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Late scratch Tuesday
Leonard is out Tuesday against the Thunder due to right knee injury management, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. There was no indication Leonard would be sitting Tuesday, so his late-day scratch comes as a surprise. With Paul George (illness) also out, the Clippers will presumably lean more on Norman Powell, Luke Kennard, Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington.
Fox outguns Morant and Murray makes first career start, but Kings lose again to Grizzlies
Frustrations mount as the Kings fall to 0-4 despite the efforts of De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray and Harrison Barnes.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Limited in practice
Waddle (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. It's the same injury that had Waddle listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's 16-10 win over Pittsburgh, in which he caught four of five targets for 88 yards while playing 79 percent of snaps on offense. He'll likely play through the injury again Sunday in Detroit, though Tyreek Hill has seen far more targets than Waddle ever since the 23-year-old started making regular appearances on the injury report (first with a groin injury and now the ailing shoulder).
CBS Sports
Bengals' Stanley Morgan: Remains sidelined Thursday
Morgan did not practice due to a hamstring injury Thursday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. Morgan popped up as a non-participant during practice last Thursday and Friday before missing his first game of the season in Sunday's win over the Falcons. While the severity of this issue is still unclear, the 26-year-old may be at risk of missing his second contest in a row this Monday against Cleveland. Morgan failed to haul in his lone target while playing 25 offensive snaps so far this season, though he could see increased usage with top wideout Ja'Marr Chase expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a hip injury.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Misses practice Wednesday
Davis (knee) didn't practice Wednesday and is considered day-to-day, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Head coach Robert Saleh acknowledged Monday that Davis was uncertain to play this Sunday against the Patriots after suffering an MCL sprain during the Jets' Week 7 win over Denver. Davis missed the entire second half, allowing Denzel Mims and Jeff Smith to take on more perimeter snaps with Elijah Moore (personal) inactive for the contest. The Jets expect Moore back in the lineup this week, regardless of what happens with Davis.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Role should grow
Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Wilson "will continue to become more featured in our offense," David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Wilson hasn't been targeted in back-to-back contests, though McDaniel said that's partially due to the rib injury he dealt with early in the season. McDaniel also said Wilson's lack of involvement is more about the fact that Trent Sherfield has been more effective with his opportunities, per Furones. Sherfield currently has a grip on the No. 3 receiver role, but if Wilson can truly progress in Miami's scheme, he could get more involved and move up the depth chart as the season continues.
CBS Sports
Texans' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Leaving Houston
Grugier-Hill will be cut by the Texans at his request, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. While Grugier-Hill's reason for leaving the team is unclear, a league source confirms this news. He's logged 40 tackles and one pass breakup through his six games with the Texans.
CBS Sports
Jets' James Robinson: On track to practice
Robinson (knee) passed his physical with the Jets and is slated to practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Robinson was reportedly dealing with some knee soreness last week, but the issue won't prevent him from taking part in practice with his new team. That said, per Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, at this stage coach Robert Saleh won't yet commit to Robinson playing Sunday against the Patriots, with the team planning to evaluate where the running back is in terms of the playbook by the end of the week.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Not practicing Wednesday
Golladay (knee) will not practice Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Golladay and Kadarious Toney (hamstring) are both absent from practice to begin the week, and it's no guarantee that either wideout earns a significant role on offense when healthy. Both Golladay and Toney will have two more chances to increase their activity levels ahead of Sunday's matchup in Seattle.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Questionable for Thursday
Andrews (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game in Tampa Bay, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Andrews played through the same injury and handled his full allotment of snaps (87 percent) in Sunday's win over the Browns, but he finished the game without a catch and then was held out of practice Monday through Wednesday. He thus appears truly questionable for Thursday night, while WR Rashod Bateman (foot) looks to be in better shape after the Ravens listed him as a full practice participant Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Joins 53-man roster
Knight was signed to the Jets' active roster from their practice squad, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports. Knight joined the Jets as an UDFA out of NC State, and he did initially make the 53-man roster after impressing in camp, but he was ultimately waived and signed to the practice squad in early September. With Breece Hall (knee) out for the season, and recent acquisition James Robinson's debut date unknown due to knee soreness, Knight will be able to provide depth at running back for the team moving forward.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Remains sidelined
Atkinson (upper body) has yet to resume skating, per Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now. Atkinson has yet to make his season debut with the Flyers as he looks to work his way back from the pre-season injury. The veteran winger logged 23 goals and 27 assists in 73 games last year in Philadelphia.
CBS Sports
Titans' Chris Conley: Joins Tennessee's active roster
Tennessee signed Conley to its active roster off Kansas City's practice squad Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Conley started the season on the Texans' practice squad and was elevated to the active roster for two games before being let go. He then joined Kansas City's practice squad at the beginning of October but was never added to the active roster. Conley will now join the Titans, who currently have two wideouts on IR and may be without Kyle Phillips (hamstring) for a second straight contest.
CBS Sports
Giants' Elerson Smith: Returns to practice Wednesday
Smith (lower leg) was designated to return from injured reserve and practiced Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Smith landed on injured reserve at the end of August due to a right leg injury he suffered during practice a few weeks earlier. The second-year linebacker will now have a 21-day window to be added to the active roster, or he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the 2022 campaign.
