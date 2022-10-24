ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gay: Absent from Thursday's practice

Gay didn't practice Thursday since he was feeling under the weather, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. Both Gay and Walker Kessler were unable to participate in Thursday morning's practice session due to illnesses. It's unclear whether either will be unavailable for Friday's game against the Nuggets. If Gay is held out against Denver, Talen Horton-Tucker is a strong candidate to see increased minutes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons baffled by ‘bulls–t’ call after fouling out yet again during Nets loss to Grizzlies

The Brooklyn Nets haven’t been off to the best of starts in the newest campaign. After splitting their first two games, the Nets were unable to overcome 38-point explosions from the Memphis Grizzlies’ backcourt of Ja Morant and Desmond Bane, losing 134-124 in the end, dropping to 1-2 to start the season. One pressing area of concern for Nets, in particular, is Ben Simmons’ form, as he clearly has a lot of work left to do before he gets back to his All-Star level.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Friday

McCollum (finger) is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns. McCollum seemed to have picked up the injury in Tuesday's win over the Mavericks, where he tallied 14 points and 11 assists in the absence of Brandon Ingram (concussion), Zion Williamson (hip) and Herbert Jones (knee). With Ingram ruled out, Williamson and Jones listed as questionable and the addition of Jose Alvarado (back) and Dyson Daniels (ankle) to the injury report, McCollum could see yet another massive workload Friday if he's active.
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs Sacramento Kings: Live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies are back on the road for the first matchup of a four-game stretch on the West Coast. The Grizzlies will face the Sacramento Kings. Don't let the record fool you. The Kings (0-3) have lost their three games by a combined 14 points. Those losses have come against the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers. The Clippers and Warriors are expected to be championship contenders, and the Trail Blazers have a 4-0 record.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Closing in on return

Bertans (knee) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans but is close to making his season debut, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports. Once cleared for action, Bertans should play a bench role in his first full season in Dallas. After being acquired from the Wizards midway through last season, Bertans made 22 appearances and averaged 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Kyle Anderson (back) questionable Friday for Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable to play on Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers. Anderson was able to get some work in during practice on Thursday, per Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch, but we should have a better sense on his status after the Friday morning shootaround. Anderson missed the past four games due to back spasms. Taurean Prince will likely take the biggest hit in playing time if Anderson is available.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

John Konchar (shoulder) questionable Thursday for Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard John Konchar (shoulder) is questionable to play on Thursday against the Sacramento Kings. Konchar could wind up being a game-time decision for the 10:00 ET tip-off. Desmond Bane and David Roddy should see more playing time if Konchar is ruled out. He came off the bench Monday for the first time this season and scored 7 points (2-of-3 3-pointers) with 4 rebounds and 2 steals in 26 minutes.
MEMPHIS, TN
KENS 5

Timberwolves 134, Spurs 122: What the teams said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The short-handed San Antonio Spurs saw their three-game win streak come to an end on the road to the Timberwolves, 134-122. Keldon Johnson had 27 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Jakob Poeltl added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tre Jones finished with 13 points, Jeremy Sochan recorded 12 points, and Josh Richardson, who started in place of Vassell, ended with a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls Tame Indiana Pacers in 124-109 Victory

In the early stages of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Indiana Pacers have allowed their opponents to get off to hot starts in the first quarter. That trend continued Wednesday at the United Center as the Chicago Bulls hosted the Pacers. Chicago not only dominated Indiana in the first quarter...
CHICAGO, IL

