Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Related
Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson ‘frustrated’ with minutes restriction
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson returned last season from a two-year hiatus due to injury. Thompson’s return came after
Ex-NBA forward blasts Karl-Anthony Towns over Anthony Edwards comments
A former NBA forward is unloading on Karl-Anthony Towns this week. The Minnesota Timberwolves star Towns made headlines after Monday’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs with his critical comments about teammate Anthony Edwards. Towns publicly called out Edwards for his poor diet and for not taking care of his body. You can read Towns’ full remarks here.
Why Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones is facing his toughest task yet
Tyus Jones is standing at the scorer's table. There's 6:47 left in the first quarter, and he removes his warmup shirt and points at Desmond Bane as the dead-ball horn sounds off for substitutions. This is much earlier than Jones was subbing into games the past three seasons with the...
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Absent from Thursday's practice
Gay didn't practice Thursday since he was feeling under the weather, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. Both Gay and Walker Kessler were unable to participate in Thursday morning's practice session due to illnesses. It's unclear whether either will be unavailable for Friday's game against the Nuggets. If Gay is held out against Denver, Talen Horton-Tucker is a strong candidate to see increased minutes.
NBA roundup: Blazers fall to Heat, lose Damian Lillard to injury
Bam Adebayo recorded 18 points and eight rebounds on Wednesday as the Miami Heat handed host Portland its first loss
Klay Thompson gets first ejection as Suns rout Warriors
Devin Booker scored a game-high 34 points, Klay Thompson was ejected for the first time in his career and the
Andrew Wiggins Reveals He Wants To Be A Golden State Warriors Legend Like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, And Andre Iguodala
Andrew Wiggins has revealed that his goal on the Warriors is to become a legend like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala.
Ben Simmons baffled by ‘bulls–t’ call after fouling out yet again during Nets loss to Grizzlies
The Brooklyn Nets haven’t been off to the best of starts in the newest campaign. After splitting their first two games, the Nets were unable to overcome 38-point explosions from the Memphis Grizzlies’ backcourt of Ja Morant and Desmond Bane, losing 134-124 in the end, dropping to 1-2 to start the season. One pressing area of concern for Nets, in particular, is Ben Simmons’ form, as he clearly has a lot of work left to do before he gets back to his All-Star level.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Friday
McCollum (finger) is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns. McCollum seemed to have picked up the injury in Tuesday's win over the Mavericks, where he tallied 14 points and 11 assists in the absence of Brandon Ingram (concussion), Zion Williamson (hip) and Herbert Jones (knee). With Ingram ruled out, Williamson and Jones listed as questionable and the addition of Jose Alvarado (back) and Dyson Daniels (ankle) to the injury report, McCollum could see yet another massive workload Friday if he's active.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs Sacramento Kings: Live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are back on the road for the first matchup of a four-game stretch on the West Coast. The Grizzlies will face the Sacramento Kings. Don't let the record fool you. The Kings (0-3) have lost their three games by a combined 14 points. Those losses have come against the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers. The Clippers and Warriors are expected to be championship contenders, and the Trail Blazers have a 4-0 record.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Closing in on return
Bertans (knee) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans but is close to making his season debut, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports. Once cleared for action, Bertans should play a bench role in his first full season in Dallas. After being acquired from the Wizards midway through last season, Bertans made 22 appearances and averaged 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Neiman Marcus is selling a two-on-two game against Scottie Pippen, Scotty Pippen Jr. in Christmas catalog
The chance to live out any basketball fan's fantasy can be yours this holiday season for the low price of $333,333. That is what Neiman Marcus is charging for the opportunity to play a game of two-on-two with Scottie Pippen and Scotty Pippen Jr. In the 2022 Neiman Marcus Christmas...
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson (back) questionable Friday for Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable to play on Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers. Anderson was able to get some work in during practice on Thursday, per Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch, but we should have a better sense on his status after the Friday morning shootaround. Anderson missed the past four games due to back spasms. Taurean Prince will likely take the biggest hit in playing time if Anderson is available.
numberfire.com
John Konchar (shoulder) questionable Thursday for Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard John Konchar (shoulder) is questionable to play on Thursday against the Sacramento Kings. Konchar could wind up being a game-time decision for the 10:00 ET tip-off. Desmond Bane and David Roddy should see more playing time if Konchar is ruled out. He came off the bench Monday for the first time this season and scored 7 points (2-of-3 3-pointers) with 4 rebounds and 2 steals in 26 minutes.
KENS 5
Timberwolves 134, Spurs 122: What the teams said after the game
SAN ANTONIO — The short-handed San Antonio Spurs saw their three-game win streak come to an end on the road to the Timberwolves, 134-122. Keldon Johnson had 27 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Jakob Poeltl added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tre Jones finished with 13 points, Jeremy Sochan recorded 12 points, and Josh Richardson, who started in place of Vassell, ended with a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists.
Timberwolves’ twin towers look to limit winless Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are just four games into their season and it already feels like they’re running out of
Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan may enter 20,000-point club vs. Spurs
DeMar DeRozan will be chasing a milestone in a familiar neighborhood when his Chicago Bulls visit the young and feisty
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls Tame Indiana Pacers in 124-109 Victory
In the early stages of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Indiana Pacers have allowed their opponents to get off to hot starts in the first quarter. That trend continued Wednesday at the United Center as the Chicago Bulls hosted the Pacers. Chicago not only dominated Indiana in the first quarter...
NBA Fans React To Popeyes Throwing Shade At Karl-Anthony Towns
Only time will tell the ramifications of the feud between the fast food chain and the player.
Comments / 0