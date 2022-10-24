Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sioux City Journal
Des Moines, Council Bluffs school districts investigate incident after football game
Des Moines Public School is investigating an incident that occurred after the Thomas Jefferson football game against Des Moines Hoover on Friday night in Council Bluffs. Des Moines Hoover head coach Theo Evans claimed students from T.J. were yelling obscenities, calling his players racial slurs, throwing objects at them and shoving cameras and phones in their face, according to a Facebook post shared after the game.
Council Bluffs students allegedly throw racist remarks at opposing football team
Des Moines Hoover Huskies head football coach Theo Evans says a road game defeat to Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson High School quickly turned dangerous and divisive for his student-athletes during the handshake line.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police defend practices after racial profiling allegations
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is defending its policies after a citizen activist group called for an end to racial profiling. A Citizens for Community Improvement meeting was held Wednesday night, where the group says Black and brown drivers are more likely to be pulled over in Des Moines than other people.
Three principals in Nebraska and Iowa honored by Lozier Foundation
The list includes Janine Crain from Edison Elementary in Council Bluffs, Ron Oltman of Bellevue's Birchcrest Elementary and Melitta Wilson at Minne Lusa in OPS.
KCCI.com
Iowa CCI calls for end to racial profiling by DMPD in Wednesday meeting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Ending racial profiling by Des Moines police was top of mind for the Iowa CCI on Wednesday. The central Iowa organization called for the police department to be more transparent in their policing. Iowa CCI says Black and brown residents are more likely to be...
KCCI.com
PCM freshman runner does the unthinkable
MONROE, Iowa — Prairie City Monroe freshman cross-country runner, Abi Teeter, runs 30 to 40 miles a week with a lung disorder called cystic fibrosis. Cystic fibrosis is a disorder that causes mucus to build up in the lungs, digestive tract, and other areas of the body. Running helps...
KCCI.com
WATCH: Iowa police officers and firefighters get into the Halloween spirit
JOHNSTON, Iowa — First responders hosted a trick-or-treating event Wednesday evening at the Johnston Fire Station. A lot of children showed off their costumes. But it was also a learning experience for the young ones. "This is a great opportunity for the kids to come out, meet an officer...
AdWeek
Des Moines Anchor Jackie Schmillen Out at WOI
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Longtime morning anchor Jackie Schmillen is out at Des Moines, Iowa ABC affiliate WOI. The Des Moines Register said there are no...
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
KCCI.com
Residency requirement for Iowa lawmakers is difficult to enforce
With under two weeks to go before the midterm elections, KCCI investigates wanted to know if candidates moved due to redistricting are living in their new district. A collaboration with our news partners, KCRG TV-9, looked to see if candidates in the state were doing just that. Senate President Jack...
Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including spoiled shrimp and rodent droppings found on one eatery’s buffet line. The inspectors also found fly infestations, moldy cabbage, rodent droppings, refrigerated cow intestines, pieces of a disposable glove mixed into a chicken dish, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kmaland.com
Clarinda schools cancel classes for Friday
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials have canceled school on Friday. According to the Clarinda School District's Facebook Page, the district will not hold school for students on Friday. Officials say the move comes due to not being able to secure enough substitutes in light of out of town events with girls and boys cross country, football, cheer, and FFA.
Police: Man shot in both legs early Thursday in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Thursday morning on Des Moines’ south side. Officers were called to apartments in the 400 block of SE McKinley on a report of a shooting just before 4:00 a.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. When […]
KETV.com
Juvenile arrested for bringing loaded handgun to Omaha Bryan High School
OMAHA, Neb. — A juvenile was arrested after bringing a loaded handgun to an Omaha metro high school on Wednesday, according to Bellevue police. Around 9:01 a.m., Omaha Public Schools security requested the school resource officer at Bryan High School, located near 47th Street and Giles Road, to assist with detaining a 16-year-old male student, who was physically resisting, according to Bellevue police.
Omaha Man Who Barricaded Himself In Winterset Church Extradited To Omaha
(Polk County) A Nebraska man facing murder charges is returning to Omaha after a police chase ending in central Iowa. 27-year-old Gage Walter is accused of the murder of his grandmother and great-grandmother. Police say Walter stole a Nebraska investigator’s P-T Cruiser from the Omaha murder scene in mid-August. The theft started a chase that ended in Madison County, where Walter barricaded himself inside a Winterset church. He was released from the Polk County Jail yesterday. The process to extradite Walter started in September.
waukeeschools.org
Principal Justmann Named IHSPA Administrator of the Year
The Iowa High School Press Association (IHSPA) has named Principal Cary Justmann of Waukee High School as Administrator of the Year. The award is presented annually at the IHSPA fall conferences to an outstanding school administrator to acknowledge their support of journalism education within their school or district. Angela Hogan, an English and journalism teacher at Waukee High School, nominated Principal Justmann.
KCCI.com
Des Moines nail salon owner beaten by customer
DES MOINES, Iowa — A south side Des Moines nail salon owner was assaulted on the job. Her attacker left her bruised and bloodied. "I'm so scared. Scared of everything. At night, I cannot sleep,” said Mau Deng, owner of Rachael’s Nails and Spa. Deng is scared...
KETV.com
Omaha metro middle school receives school shooting threat, Douglas County sheriff confirms
ELKHORN, Neb. — Law enforcement confirmed that a school shooting threat was made to an Omaha metro middle school on Thursday. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, an anonymous person threatened a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. According to a letter sent to Elkhorn Ridge families...
kiwaradio.com
Authorities Announce $9 Million In Beef & Pork Stolen From Meatpackers In Iowa And Five Other States
Statewide Iowa — Three men from Miami are under arrest, accused of stealing nine million dollars worth of frozen beef and pork from meatpacking plants in Iowa and five other states. Terry Wagner, the sheriff in Lancaster County, Nebraska, says his department started connecting the dots after finding empty semi trailers that had been stolen from a Grand Island beef packer.
Comments / 7