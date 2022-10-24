Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Related
KING-5
Live in timeless luxury in this historic Seattle home - Unreal Estate
SEATTLE — In one of Seattle's oldest and grandest neighborhoods, a historic home awaits a new owner. "So the house was built in 1924," said Brian Flynn, the owner of the home. "They started working on it about 100 years ago. It was built for the CEO of what's now Puget Sound Energy."
About the Seattle nuclear fallout shelter under I-5, the only one in the US
In November 1962, only a month after the Cuban Missile Crisis, excavation of a shelter in Seattle began. It was expected to be the first of several fallout shelters across the U.S., but ended up being the only one built in the country. The May 15, 1962, Seattle Times identified...
FBI and DEA seize over 300k fentanyl pills & over 1k pounds of meth in WA and CA
Eleven people were arrested in Washington and California on Tuesday, in connection to three drug trafficking groups responsible for trafficking more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine and 330,000 fentanyl pills. The two indictments charge 11 people after a search and seizure of 14 locations in Washington and California, where two...
kptv.com
13 people connected to 3 drug rings arrested, 11 indicted in Seattle
SEATTLE Wash. (KPTV) - Thirteen people connected to three drug trafficking groups were arrested in Washington and California and 11 indicted for federal drug charges, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown on Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Seattle said the three groups were reasonable for trafficking more than 1,000 pounds...
See Halloween Movie so Terrifying Its Not Shown in Tri-Cities
There is a Halloween scary movie that is so graphic and scary people are passing out and vomiting when they watch it. It is so shocking that you cannot even watch it in Tri-Cities or Yakima. You have to travel to Spokane or Seattle to find a showing. What is...
4 Great Steakhouses in Washington
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends or family? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
secretseattle.co
17 Seattle Rules You Must Know To Survive In The Emerald City
Every city has its own secret rules—and Seattle is no exception!. We asked Seattleites themselves to share the rules that they personally follow to survive—and even thrive—in the Emerald City. Whether you just moved to Seattle, are just visiting and don’t want to stick out as a tourist, or have lived here for a while and haven’t fully assimilated yet, you may find this list helpful.
MyNorthwest.com
Human remains and mysteries at Seattle Pet Cemetery
On a two-acre parcel along Military Road in unincorporated King County near Kent is a “pet cemetery,” first established more than 70 years ago. It’s been known by several names, such as Pet Haven, Seattle-Tacoma Pet Cemetery, and most recently, Seattle Pet Cemetery. A visit there earlier this week in search of history also turned up controversy and a little bit of a mystery involving absent owners, a cell tower, and perhaps even human remains.
Seattle Is Home To One Of America's Most Haunted Hotels
Cheapism found the top haunted hotels in the country.
KING-5
Ezell's twins are cooking up a movie career
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Nathan and Jeremy Rudd are cooking up an onscreen career. “A lot of good things in the works right now,” Jeremy said. The twins are part of the family behind Ezell’s Famous Chicken, where they’ve spent most of their lives bringing deep-fried goodness to the masses. But these days, this spicy two-piece combo is hard at work taking a shot at showbiz.
q13fox.com
2 killed in separate Seattle crashes
SEATTLE - At least two people are dead after separate crashes in Seattle on Thursday morning. The crashes happened about a mile apart from each other. Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that involved a car and pedestrian. This crash happened in the northbound lanes of State Route 99, south...
drifttravel.com
Seattle Offers a Winter Wonderland for the Holidays
Even Ebenezer Scrooge couldn’t resist the cheery festivities of Seattle during the holiday season. Visitors and locals alike can see the city’s iconic spots decked out, from life-size animal lanterns illuminating the Woodland Park Zoo, to Santa welcoming photos on the revolving glass floor of the Space Needle, and a brand-new light and music display projected onto the stunning Winter Brilliance exhibit at Chihuly Garden and Glass. These holiday happenings are not to be missed! Find the whole lineup of events on seattleholidays.com.
MyNorthwest.com
Friend of teenager found dead along SR 509 near Burien reflects on losing ‘my shoulder to cry on’
It’s been more than two weeks since sheriff’s deputies found 16-year-old Keyeleas Brewer dead on the side of State Route 509 in Seattle. The King County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating and are asking that anyone with information come forward. Madelyn Ernst said that Keyeleas was her...
travelawaits.com
21 Fantastic Experiences Near Bremerton, Washington
While Bremerton may be better known, there are other places in Kitsap County worth a visit. Kitsap Peninsula is 30 minutes away from Seattle across Puget Sound, but it’s another world. It’s very diverse, both physically and culturally. It’s home to two Native American Tribes, has one town with a Viking heritage, and is a watersports lover’s heaven. This was a complimentary trip, but my opinions are my own.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Polyclinic Seattle silent as its offices don’t answer phones, risking patients’ health
Patients have not been able to get through to staff at the Polyclinic in Seattle for weeks. And it risks jeopardizing the health and wellbeing of its patients. Since at least early October, patients have complained on social media that they cannot reach anyone at the Polyclinic. Some say they’re calling to make necessary appointments for pressing medical issues, while others can’t get through to fulfill overdue prescriptions. Though patient bills are generated on time, some can’t even get through to ask questions about a patient statement.
travelnoire.com
Black Owned In Seattle - The Best Black Owned Shops To Show Love
Chef Kristi and her son Damon Bomar have garnered accolades far and wide for the amazing food at Communion. What started as a catering business under Chef Kristi’s “That Brown Girl Catering” has now evolved into an initiative to provide the community with healthy but still very tasty food. Her son Damon is a Howard alumni and Hospitality expert who in 2015 decided to take his talents home and invest in time into the family business. Whenever you’re Seattle, be sure to stop by and grab a bite.
What percent of Tacoma is white?
Tacoma is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Tacoma?
kpq.com
When Will Pangborn Add More Flights Per Day?
Many travelers in North Central Washington are frustrated with the recent reduction to only one daily flight to and from Seattle at Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee. Horizon Air subsidiary, Alaska Airlines, reduced the number of flights in and out of Pangborn from two to one on September 7,...
Peek Inside a Seattle Capitol Hill Mansion with Its Own Bank Vault
This Seattle Mansion Worth $16,000,000 Has Its Own Bank Vault. We have found a Seattle mansion that looks so opulent even Uncle Scrooge McDuck would probably love to live in it. The manor has its own bank vault and everything! Can’t you just picture yourself living in this Seattle mansion? What a dream that would be!
thetacomaledger.com
Over a century later, the “Tacoma Method” still stains our history
This November will be the 137th anniversary of one of the worst episodes of racial violence Tacoma has ever seen. On the morning of November 3, 1885, a riot of over 500 people led by Tacoma’s then-mayor Jacob Weisbach and other prominent white residents flooded Tacoma’s Little Canton China Town. The violent mob dragged Chinese and Chinese-American residents out into the streets. They stormed homes and businesses, forcing residents to march to the waterfront. Tacoma’s Chinese population was then herded onto trains headed to Portland, Oregon. Many Chinese and Chinese-American residents were expelled with just the clothes on their back. Once these residents were driven out of town, the mob spent the next few days burning down Chinese owned homes and businesses. This horrific episode of government official-sanctioned violence is known as the 1885 Tacoma Chinese Expulsion. At the peak of 19th century Chinese prejudice in the United States, the “Tacoma Method” was praised as an effective method to subdue Chinese communities on the West Coast.
94.5 KATS
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0