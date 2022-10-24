Read full article on original website
Wanda Lou Bosworth
3d ago
It’s not right! If you are renting your home and say- You go on vacation and then someone else moves into your house you should have the right to make them leave! It’s your house!
Priscilla Harling
3d ago
Squatters, fraudulent renters and other illegal housing concerns must be STOPPED. Know one in America should be dealing with such illegal activities.
John Ray
2d ago
Wow! Rented out the house that he lost in foreclosure. That's bold! The question now is, which document came first, the lease or the foreclosure? If they signed the lease before the foreclosure, the new owners have tenants until the lease runs out!
Related
Maryland man hired as contractor arrested for placing hidden camera in woman's closet in DC
WASHINGTON — DC police have arrested a Maryland man for allegedly placing a hidden camera in a woman's closet in Southwest D.C. Back in June, the suspect identified as 41-year-old Eddy Giron of Hyattsville was hired to perform home improvements and remolding work at a home in the 1100 block of 3rd Street Southwest.
Police warn of card skimmers after multiple found in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Prince George's County are warning residents of card skimmers after multiple devices were found in stores across the area last week and thousands of dollars in funds stolen this year. The police department found three skimming devices at convenience stores in the...
Arlington Co. Police identify people in Ring video
WASHINGTON — The Arlington County Police Department has identified the people from the Ring video that surfaced showing two men approaching a woman Thursday afternoon. Police said that they determined no crime was committed. Officers initially responded to N. Colonial Court at N. Colonial Terrace for a report of...
popville.com
“suspect was hired by the victims to perform home improvement and remodeling work…placed a hidden camera, inside of the residence”
“Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Voyeurism offense that occurred between Monday, June 20, 2022 and Thursday, June 23, 2022, in the 1100 block of 3rd Street, Southwest. The suspect was hired by the victims to perform...
Fairfax Prosecutors Pledged To End Cash Bail And Limit Pretrial Detention. What’s Actually Happening?
When Steve Descano assumed the office of Fairfax County’s commonwealth attorney two years ago, one of the first things the self-described progressive prosecutor sought to do in Virginia’s most populous county was to end cash bail. Instead of setting an amount that an individual would have to pay...
FOX43.com
'They're holding homes hostage' | Maryland home dispute spotlights new scammer practice, attorney says
CLINTON, Md. — Are they scammers or the victims of a scam?. Last week, a couple with a contract to buy a Clinton, Maryland home noticed someone else moving in and called police. The people inside claimed they had a lease and refused to leave. The couple with the contract to buy it said police told them they would have to settle it in court.
WUSA
Baltimore man convicted for dressing up as a construction worker, robbing the same Maryland bank twice
SILVER SPRING, Md. — On Wednesday, a jury convicted 25-year-old Jhasir Devaux on one count of robbery. Authorities say this conviction stems from the robbery of the Sandy Spring Bank located at 14241 Layhill Road in Silver Spring on August 7, 2019, where close to $4,780 was stolen. Around...
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Dozens of vehicles damaged yet again as police search for serial window smasher
More Arlington residents woke up this morning to find their car windows shattered by an unknown vandal or group of vandals who had previously damaged nearly three dozen vehicles in a week-long smashing spree. ARLnow has received reports of freshly smashed car windows in the Westover and Yorktown neighborhoods and...
Testimony starts in murder on duty trial of DC police officer
WASHINGTON — A historic trial is finally underway at the federal courthouse here. A D.C. police officer is on trial on a charge of murder while on duty for the first time anyone can remember. On Wednesday, 12 jurors finally started hearing evidence. Officer Terence Sutton is charged with...
Maryland Officials Issue Warning After Card Skimmers Found, $700K In SNAP Benefits Stolen
A community-wide warning has been issued about skimming devices after at least three skimming devices have been recovered in Prince George's County in the last week, authorities say. Skimming devices can be placed at point of sale terminals inside of retail stores, grocery stores, convenience stores or any location where...
Woman accused of trying to run deputy off road, trying to get other to hit her in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said a woman is facing a list of charges after she tried to run a deputy off the road and attempted to get another deputy to hit her car with his. The sheriff’s office said a deputy pulled Diana Turecky, 29, of Middletown, […]
Strangers living inside couple's newly purchased Prince George's home move out
CLINTON, Md. — As of Thursday evening, the locks are changed and a house on Dragoo Place in Clinton, Maryland is empty after people moved into a home they didn't own last week. Police told WUSA9 they are now treating the temporary occupants of the home as suspected "trespassers."
alxnow.com
Tenant arrested for allegedly pointing handgun at landlord in West End apartment
A 23-year-old Alexandria man is being held without bond after allegedly pointing a handgun at his landlord in a West End apartment. The incident occurred on the night of Sunday, September 18, in an apartment in the 2800 block of Seay Street. The victim told police that his tenant, Khalil...
Peeping Tom Caught Illegally Installing Hidden Camera Inside DC Home, Police Say
A 41-year-old self-employed contractor is facing charges after authorities say he installed a hidden camera inside a DC home. The incidents happened between Monday, June 20, and Thursday, June 23 on the 1100 block of 3rd Street in Southwest, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Eddy Giron, of Hyattsville, Maryland,...
Police: Masked abduction suspect forced juvenile into car at gunpoint in Loudoun
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 25000 block of Hartwood Drive in the South Riding area for a report of an abduction. During the preliminary investigation, it was determined that the victim, a juvenile, was forced into their car at gunpoint by a masked man.
WUSA
Kidnapping victim indicted for trying to bribe kidnapper before trial, officials say
GREENBELT, Md. — Editor's Note: The above video was published in April of 2021 following Sherman and his co-conspirator's arrest. A federal witness faces charges after allegedly attempting to bribe the man who kidnapped him in exchange for not testifying against him during the trial. A federal grand jury...
Trial underway for DC officers indicted in 2020 fatal moped crash
WASHINGTON — Opening arguments are expected to continue Wednesday in the trial of two D.C. officers for their involvement in the death of a man two years ago. Karon Hylton-Brown died on Oct. 25, 2020, from injuries sustained after being hit by an SUV while Metropolitan Police Department officers were pursuing him.
10 cars damaged by vandals with BB gun in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Va. — Some neighbors are frustrated and upset after someone shot out almost a dozen car windows in Arlington County. Arlington Police reported Wednesday evening that an unknown number of suspects shattered the driver's side windows of at least ten vehicles with a BB gun. The strings of damaged windows happened in Street N, Pollard Street, Barton Street, Bryan Street, and Edgewood Street.
Fairfax Co. man accused of leading second breach of Senate Wing doors on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — A Burke, Virginia, man was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge for allegedly leading the charge during the second breach of the Senate Wing door at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6. Henos Woldenmichael, 21, was taken into custody on one felony count of civil disorder...
Bay Net
Officers Locate And Arrest Subject Breaking Into Cars At Dealership
WALDORF, Md. – On October 20 at approximately 10:41 p.m., officers responded to a car dealership in the 2900 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a subject breaking into vehicles. Upon arrival, the officers found that numerous cars belonging to customers had been broken into,...
