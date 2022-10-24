Read full article on original website
yourerie
District attorney office seeks severe punishment for Erie teens involved in 2020 murder
County Executive calls for removal of two members of Erie Diversity commission
County Executive Brenton Davis on Monday is requesting the removal of two members of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission Board. Board member Dr. Adrienne Dixon and Secretary Matt Harris are named in the letters. In the letter to Harris, Davis wrote, “The allocation of the first round of DEI funding by the DEI Commission to […]
erienewsnow.com
Officials Investigate Sunday Night's Service Denial Attack in Erie County
More information has been released on what is being called the Service Denial Attack in Erie County. The attack prompted an investigation after cell phone users were not able to call the 911 Center in case of an emergency. On Sunday night, for nearly two hours, Erie County safety officials...
Former DEI commissioner speaks out against County Executive’s claims
A former Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commissioner spoke out and responded to allegations of self-dealing made by the county executive. Matt Harris, former DEI commissioner, said the commission handled the ARP funds correctly and said the claims made by the county executive are inaccurate. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis said he is committed to creating […]
yourerie
Harborcreek Youth Service cuts ribbon on newest building
explore venango
Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions with the County of Venango
The County of Venango currently has openings for Several Positions. Service Coordination Supervisor- Venango County CYFS Ongoing. Service Coordination Supervisor- Venango County Substance Abuse. ACCOUNTANT- HUMAN SERVICES FISCAL DEPARTMENT. SEIU Pay Grade 12. $12.01/hr. Provide accounting services relative to the financial reporting for Venango County to include monthly reconciliations and...
Presque Isle Gateway project to receive $3 million state grant
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Township and Presque Isle Gateway District Improvements project will receive $3 million in state grant funding. The funding is through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). It will be used to improve pedestrian access, repave roadway, install decorative lighting, and install underground conduit along West 8th Street. State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro […]
yourdailylocal.com
New McDonalds Opens in Warren
WARREN, Pa. – The new McDonalds at 75 Market St. in Warren was officially open for business on Thursday. Both the inside and outside are completely updated, complete with kiosks for ordering, a brand-new dining area, and two drive-thru lanes, completing a project that began in late July. They...
Meadville park to receive more than $1.2 million for improvements
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Crawford County is set to receive a community block grant of more than $1.2 million for park improvements. The improvements will be made at Huidekoper Park in Meadville. That will include new asphalt, hoops, nets, fence line painting, and drinking fountain and water bottle filling stations. Greenspace upgrades will include an expanded walking […]
yourerie
Pineapple Eddie to move locations after nearly a decade on W. 10th St.
Owner of former LORD Corp. site cited for tall grass on W. 12th St. and Greengarden Blvd
The owner of the former LORD Corporation site at the corner of West 12th and Greengarden streets has been cited by the City of Erie Code Enforcement. According to an Erie County magisterial district judge, the owner of one west side property was cited by code enforcement for tall grass. The owner also faces charges […]
Watch parties for both political parties weigh in on Oz, Fetterman debate
Watch parties took place in Erie at both party headquarters for voters to hear where candidates stood on the issues. Both a Republican and Democrat shared their thoughts on Tuesday’s debate. “I thought tonight’s debate kind of went as expected. Looked like Fetterman did struggle a little bit, but that’s obviously due to his health […]
Silent peace walk held in opposition to PennDOT’s Bayfront Parkway Project
Opposition to PennDOT’s $100 million Bayfront Parkway Project continues as concerned community members partook in a silent peace walk at Dobbins Landing. The Bayfront Parkway Project is still a focus for many community members. They hoped to continue to show their concerns about the project’s implications on Erie’s bayfront. On Monday, concerned community members continued […]
erienewsnow.com
Crawford County Kids Prepare for Trick or Treating
All the goblins and ghouls will be out in full force Thursday night in Crawford County. Halloween may still be a few days away, but kids there are getting a head start on collecting that candy. Meadville, Cambridge Springs, Conneaut Lake, Linesville, West Mead, and more all start Trick or...
yourerie
State police, animal rescuers return to farm where 200 animals were seized earlier this month
yourerie
Cold case suspect returning to Erie, 34 years after reportedly murdering grandmother
Car snaps utility pole in half, closing North East road overnight
An overnight accident led to the closure of a road in North East. Pennsylvania State Police were called to the accident in the 7400 block of Moorheadville Road just before 3 a.m. Thursday. According to reports from the scene, the driver of the car reportedly lost control, left the roadway, and smashed into a utility […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Coroner Provides Information on Fatal Crash Along Erie's Eastside
The Erie County coroner has confirmed the name of a man who died Monday morning in a crash along Erie's Eastside. Coroner Lyell Cook said 31-year-old Dominique Williams of Erie died near the intersection of East 10th Street and Gilson Avenue, in front of Saia LTL Freight, after the vehicle he has in flipped over.
explore venango
Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash in East Mead Township
EAST MEAD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred in East Mead Township. According to Meadville-based State Police, the incident occurred near Hinkson Road and Frenchtown Road, in East Mead Township, Crawford County, sometime between 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, and 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 24.
explore venango
Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have released the details of a 70-year-old Franklin woman who was killed when she was struck by a vehicle near Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township on Tuesday night. According to a release issued on Wednesday night, October 26, the incident...
