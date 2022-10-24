ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

yourerie

District attorney office seeks severe punishment for Erie teens involved in 2020 murder

ERIE, PA
YourErie

Former DEI commissioner speaks out against County Executive’s claims

A former Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commissioner spoke out and responded to allegations of self-dealing made by the county executive. Matt Harris, former DEI commissioner, said the commission handled the ARP funds correctly and said the claims made by the county executive are inaccurate. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis said he is committed to creating […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
yourerie

Harborcreek Youth Service cuts ribbon on newest building

ERIE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions with the County of Venango

The County of Venango currently has openings for Several Positions. Service Coordination Supervisor- Venango County CYFS Ongoing. Service Coordination Supervisor- Venango County Substance Abuse. ACCOUNTANT- HUMAN SERVICES FISCAL DEPARTMENT. SEIU Pay Grade 12. $12.01/hr. Provide accounting services relative to the financial reporting for Venango County to include monthly reconciliations and...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Presque Isle Gateway project to receive $3 million state grant

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Township and Presque Isle Gateway District Improvements project will receive $3 million in state grant funding. The funding is through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). It will be used to improve pedestrian access, repave roadway, install decorative lighting, and install underground conduit along West 8th Street. State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro […]
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

New McDonalds Opens in Warren

WARREN, Pa. – The new McDonalds at 75 Market St. in Warren was officially open for business on Thursday. Both the inside and outside are completely updated, complete with kiosks for ordering, a brand-new dining area, and two drive-thru lanes, completing a project that began in late July. They...
WARREN, PA
YourErie

Meadville park to receive more than $1.2 million for improvements

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Crawford County is set to receive a community block grant of more than $1.2 million for park improvements. The improvements will be made at Huidekoper Park in Meadville. That will include new asphalt, hoops, nets, fence line painting, and drinking fountain and water bottle filling stations. Greenspace upgrades will include an expanded walking […]
MEADVILLE, PA
yourerie

Pineapple Eddie to move locations after nearly a decade on W. 10th St.

ERIE, PA
YourErie

Watch parties for both political parties weigh in on Oz, Fetterman debate

Watch parties took place in Erie at both party headquarters for voters to hear where candidates stood on the issues. Both a Republican and Democrat shared their thoughts on Tuesday’s debate. “I thought tonight’s debate kind of went as expected. Looked like Fetterman did struggle a little bit, but that’s obviously due to his health […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Silent peace walk held in opposition to PennDOT’s Bayfront Parkway Project

Opposition to PennDOT’s $100 million Bayfront Parkway Project continues as concerned community members partook in a silent peace walk at Dobbins Landing. The Bayfront Parkway Project is still a focus for many community members. They hoped to continue to show their concerns about the project’s implications on Erie’s bayfront. On Monday, concerned community members continued […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Crawford County Kids Prepare for Trick or Treating

All the goblins and ghouls will be out in full force Thursday night in Crawford County. Halloween may still be a few days away, but kids there are getting a head start on collecting that candy. Meadville, Cambridge Springs, Conneaut Lake, Linesville, West Mead, and more all start Trick or...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
yourerie

Cold case suspect returning to Erie, 34 years after reportedly murdering grandmother

ERIE, PA
explore venango

Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash in East Mead Township

EAST MEAD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred in East Mead Township. According to Meadville-based State Police, the incident occurred near Hinkson Road and Frenchtown Road, in East Mead Township, Crawford County, sometime between 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, and 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 24.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have released the details of a 70-year-old Franklin woman who was killed when she was struck by a vehicle near Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township on Tuesday night. According to a release issued on Wednesday night, October 26, the incident...
FRANKLIN, PA

Community Policy