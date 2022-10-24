Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Family, School Move On After Transgender Film Shown In High School Class
A student was asked to leave a Wyoming high school classroom this month after refusing to participate in a quiz on her own gender identity. Now the student's family and the school are trying to move forward. A sociology teacher...
capcity.news
BREAKING: Shooting reported in eastern Laramie County; investigation underway
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has announced that a shooting has occurred in eastern Laramie County today, Oct. 24. According to a Facebook post, deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 4300 block of East I-80 Service Road. There are currently still...
cowboystatedaily.com
Natrona County GOP Drops Lawsuit Against Wyoming Republican Party
The Natrona County Republican Party is dropping its lawsuit against the State GOP. Natrona County party chairman Kevin Taheri confirmed the decision was made at a county party executive committee meeting last Tuesday. "We believe in the merits of the suit,...
cowboystatedaily.com
George Wienbarg: I Went Undercover For The Cheyenne Police Dept When I Was 17
When we were growing up pot grew by the acre in the barrow ditches along Old US Hiway 30. Anyone with a pickup who knew what the stuff looked like could pick as much as they wanted and bring it to town to sell or give away.
Check Out The Photos From 2022 UW Homecoming Parade
In case you missed the University of Wyoming's 2022 Homecoming Parade that happened last weekend, here are some photos to fill you in on all the fun you missed!. Despite the slightly chilly weather, folks still came out to watch the parade!
mybighornbasin.com
Forbes Marks Natrona County as Poorest County in Wyoming
Despite the state’s second biggest city residing within its borders, the median income of Natrona County makes it the “poorest county in Wyoming,” according to an analysis by Forbes magazine. Forbes magazine has compiled several lists determining the poorest, most poverty-stricken counties in each of the 50...
cowboystatedaily.com
Construction Of 150 Megawatt Solar Farm Outside Of Cheyenne Likely To Begin In March
South Cheyenne Solar LLC, which is owned by California-based QCells, has filed an industrial siting permit application with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, an important step for any planned wind or solar farm. A representative of QCells declined to discuss...
myhits106.com
UW Planetarium Reopens With Halloween Themed Show
After being closed since Aug. 9 due to electrical-related damage to its theater equipment, the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium is now fully operational and will soon resume its regular monthly programming schedule. "We regret that the repairs to the planetarium following the flooding in Laramie in August...
themountainnews.org
Trading His Keys for a Fishing Rod: Cheyenne’s beloved Reggie Says Goodbye After 35 Years
If you were to ask a Cheyenne Mountain high schooler who their favorite staff member is, Reggie Serna would likely come to mind. From corny dad jokes to a simple "how are you?" Reggie Serna always manages to brighten the Cheyenne halls. Reggie has become a core member...
myhits106.com
UW Cross Country To Host Mountain West Championships Oct 28 In Laramie
The University of Wyoming Cross Country Team will compete as the host institution at the 2022 Mountain West Cross Country Championships to be held on Friday morning at Jacoby Golf Course in Laramie. The women will get the chance to race first as the 6K Championship race is slated to...
capcity.news
Colorado motorcycle passenger dies as result of Wyoming crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle passenger from Colorado died and the driver was injured as the result of a crash in Wyoming on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified Colorado resident Angela Mills, 41, as the...
myhits106.com
Cowgirls Golf Concludes Play At Rainbow Wahine Invitational
The Wyoming Cowgirl golf squad concluded play at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational in Kapolei, Hawaii on Wednesday completing the final 18 holes at the Kapolei Golf Course. With the tournament in the books the Cowgirls also wrapped up their fall schedule. "We played much better today overall, especially with all...
3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
cowboystatedaily.com
Axes And Alcohol: Wyoming Lawmakers To Consider Creating New Class Of Liquor License
Ace's Range owners April Brimmer Kunz and her son, JB Kunz, want to be add alcohol sales to help bolster business at their indoor golf simulator in Cheyenne. Being allowed to serve liquor would be another contributing asset for their...
Victim Identified in Fatal Laramie County Shooting
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Monday afternoon's fatal shooting near Burns as 41-year-old Cheyenne resident Alexander Frederick Papin II. Agency spokesman Captain Kevin James says the shooting took place at a home in the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road, roughly three miles east of the TA Travel Center.
myhits106.com
Cowboy Footballs Graham Ike Named To Karl Malone Power Forward Of The Year Award Watch List
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today the 20 watch list members for the 2023 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award and Wyoming’s Graham Ike was named to the list. He was named the Mountain West Preseason Player of the Year last week along with earning a spot on the All-MW Preseason team.
sweetwaternow.com
Cowboys Seek to Extend Win Streak Against Hawaii
HAWAII — The Wyoming Cowboys will make their longest road trip of the season this week as they fly to Honolulu, Hawai’i to face the Rainbow Warriors in a Mountain West Conference match-up on Saturday. It will be the first time since 2018 that Wyoming has played a road game against Hawai’i.
